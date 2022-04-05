Lonzo Ball expected to be shut down for the season

Shams Charania: Sources: Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is expected to be shut down for the remainder of the season. Ball has been rehabbing from meniscus surgery in late January, but continues to feel discomfort amid several recovery methods to return to action and a bone bruise in his knee.
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls coach Billy Donovan said that a meeting of the minds in the next few days will determine what’s next for Lonzo Ball (left knee) after the latest setback on Tuesday, but a source said Ball will not play again this season.
Bulls coach Billy Donovan said that a meeting of the minds in the next few days will determine what’s next for Lonzo Ball (left knee) after the latest setback on Tuesday, but a source said Ball will not play again this season.
StatMuse @statmuse
Lonzo Ball was averaging 2.7 stocks per game this season (1.8 SPG, 0.9 BPG).
Lonzo Ball was averaging 2.7 stocks per game this season (1.8 SPG, 0.9 BPG).
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls’ Lonzo Ball nearing shutdown as knee discomfort continues
Bulls’ Lonzo Ball nearing shutdown as knee discomfort continues
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls’ Lonzo Ball (knee) to be shut down for remainder of the season: Sources
Bulls’ Lonzo Ball (knee) to be shut down for remainder of the season: Sources
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Bulls G Lonzo Ball (knee) is expected to be shut down for the remainder of the season, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/bqLL4RzvX7 – 6:57 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (left knee) likely out for the rest of the season: es.pn/3uaO6IN – 6:53 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Sources: Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is expected to be shut down for the remainder of the season. Ball has been rehabbing from meniscus surgery in late January, but continues to feel discomfort amid several recovery methods to return to action and a bone bruise in his knee. – 6:46 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Feel terrible for Lonzo. 3 of his 5 NBA seasons have been derailed by multi-week season-ending injuries – 6:37 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The time off did not help Lonzo Ball like the Bulls were hoping. They should have a definitive decision in the next few days, but I’ll help the team along: He’s done for the rest of the season. – 6:24 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Coach Donovan : Disappointing. Says Lonzo wants to play. Has tried everything to get back to play. – 6:22 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Billy Donovan said the doctors will again get together and figure out the next step for Lonzo Ball. Sounds like a rest-of-the-season shutdown is the reality of this situation. Cya in 2022-23. – 6:22 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Lonzo Ball experienced some discomfort when the Bulls tried to ramp up his knee rehab again, Billy Donovan says
Lonzo Ball experienced some discomfort when the Bulls tried to ramp up his knee rehab again, Billy Donovan says
KC Johnson: Billy Donovan said Lonzo Ball is experiencing discomfort after another try at the ramp-up process. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / April 5, 2022
Rob Schaefer: Billy Donovan said Bulls are in process of “slowly building” Lonzo Ball toward sprinting/cutting. Not to full speed yet. Said he expects to know more middle of next week — Tuesday or Wednesday -via Twitter @rob_schaef / April 2, 2022
