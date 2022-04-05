Norman Powell could return this week

Law Murray: Norman Powell will practice today, which sets him up to return tomorrow vs the Phoenix Suns. Although Ty Lue said “hope so” in regards to Powell returning this week.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ty Lue today regarding Norman Powell in practicing: “We’re not going to play 5-on-5 today. But, he’s going to do everything we’re doing today, though.” – 3:39 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Norm Powell will get in a practice – although not a full 5-on-5 today – before Clippers play tomorrow against Suns. Then they will likely have a practice before playing Saturday vs Kings and Sunday vs OKC. Ty Lue would only say “hope so” when asked if Norm returns before play-in – 3:27 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
To recap today’s Clippers pre-practice media availability:
— Kawhi’s back shooting, not at game speed (during the portion we watched) but getting back to 3-point range
— Norm Powell will practice without limitations today; Ty Lue hopes he’ll be able to return before play-in – 3:07 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says Norm Powell has been cleared to do everything in practice today. Lue says team won’t go through full 5-on-5 though today. But Powell is cleared to participate today in practice. – 2:58 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Norman Powell will practice today, which sets him up to return tomorrow vs the Phoenix Suns.
Although Ty Lue said “hope so” in regards to Powell returning this week. – 2:58 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Robert Covington on Norman Powell, others nearing return, saying full team will be scary – 2:52 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
RoCo on the potential return of Norman Powell from foot injury: “It gives him that extra itch. He wants to be part of it so bad… it’s gonna be scary, it’s gonna be very scary. We have so much firepower.” – 2:51 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Marcus Morris says if he was a top seed drawing Clips, he would think this is a tough team to face in first round. Clippers have to make it out of play-in of course. But Morris obviously thinks Clippers will be a tough out with Paul George back and Norm Powell close to returning. – 12:42 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Marcus Morris referring to Norman Powell returning “soon… next game or two” and team coming together, saying teams should say Clippers as an 8th seed would be tough – 12:36 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
This team is so deep that Amir Coffey goes from 32 points to garbage time
And that’s with Norman Powell coming soon – 11:46 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Norm Powell on the court shooting before Clippers-Pelicans game. Powell remains out but continues to get closer to a return. pic.twitter.com/mxJk88SptB – 9:16 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Norman Powell working out pregame. pic.twitter.com/emfXs2SS0p – 9:08 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue said he doesn’t know if Norm Powell will be able to practice this week before the Clippers play again on Wednesday. – 7:49 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue says “I don’t know” in regards to Norman Powell possibly practicing in last week of season – 7:47 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue says he doesn’t know whether Norm Powell will be able to practice soon, as in before their next game. He said that Paul George’s minutes can be ramped up “a little bit.” – 7:47 PM
Mirjam Swanson: Ty Lue on Norm: “He’ll be able to practice today. He’ll be able to do everything we’re doing today.” (No five on five.) “Hope so,” he can come back this regular season. Though he doesn’t know for sure. -via Twitter @MirjamSwanson / April 5, 2022
Clippers star forward Kawhi Leonard has missed all of the season, star wing Paul George has missed most of it and key newcomer Norman Powell is still sidelined due to injuries. There is hope from Lue that all three could return for the Western Conference postseason. The Clippers are currently in position to qualify as one of four teams for the play-in tournament. “Special. If all three guys are back then, we can definitely be special,” Lue told Andscape on March 21. “And that’s for sure. With the guys getting experience they’re getting now with those guys being out. And if you give me two stars and then Norman Powell, who’s a really good player, I can make something happen.” -via Andscape / March 29, 2022
Andrew Greif: Norman Powell is still able to shoot on the court, but hasn’t done more than that as part of his recovery, Ty Lue said. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / March 28, 2022
