Pelicans vs. Kings: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Jabari Smith Jr. in Sacramento?Paolo Banchero in Detroit?Chet Holmgren in Houston?

In between his two starts against Portland, Tre Jones journeyed to New Orleans with us brother to attend Coach K’s final game.

New team, new city, new number.

Alvin Gentry is still non-committal on whether De’Aaron Fox or Domantas Sabonis will play again this season. He did say, “we’re not going to do anything stupid.” – 8:24 PM

Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry said De’Aaron Fox (hand) and Domantas Sabonis (knee) have not been ruled out for Sacramento’s last two games against the Clippers and Suns, but they will only play if they are 100%. – 8:25 PM

When asked, Willie Green said had no official update on Zion Williamson’s progress. “He’s getting on the floor, doing what he’s supposed to do but no further updates.” – 8:38 PM

Alvin Gentry on how close the Kings are to becoming a playoff team: “If you go through a training camp with the guys that we have now, and the chemistry can improve, yeah, I think we’re close. I think we’re very close.” – 8:38 PM

Willie Green on Zion: “He’s still the same. He’s getting on the floor. He’s doing the things he’s supposed to do. But no further updates.” – 8:39 PM

Brooklyn leads the #Rockets 64-47. It’s the #Nets biggest halftime lead at home since Jan. 15 vs. New Orleans. They held Houston to 37.7 percent shooting and just 4-of-22 from deep. – 8:48 PM

Who was your #Pelicans Player of the Week for #NBA Week 24? New Orleans’ three games were at Por, at LAL, at LAC. All stats below were team highs. #PelsPOTWPoll open until 9 p.m. CT as tip-off approaching in Sacramento – 8:54 PM

Jonas Valanciunas (right ankle soreness) will be OUT tonight vs the Kings, per the Pelicans – 9:06 PM

Have long maintained that Zion Williamson is happy about playing for the Pelicans much more than most assume. Lee Anderson corroborated this earlier today to Jordy Culotta.Plus, I explore when we could potentially see Zion — even perhaps this season. https://t.co/QiKOKubQTj

Throughout the season, the Kings have recognized five organizations for their contributions to our Sacramento community.

Sacramento Kings rookie Davion Mitchell addresses the crowd before the team’s final home game, saying: “This offseason we’re going to get better and make you guys proud.” – 10:05 PM

Neemias Queta gets to the line and knocks down one of two free throws. – 10:19 PM

Trey Murphy with the vet move to fix the #Pelicans net in the middle of a play – 10:30 PM

On the home finale’s pregame ceremony in Sacramento as Kings GM Monte McNair awards Harrison Barnes with his second consecutive Oscar Robertson Triple-Double Award for his leadership to the team on and off the court @Harrison Barnes

Former teammates in Sacramento and Indiana, as well as two of my favorite people on the planet, Metta World Peace (Ron Artest) and Brad Miller seated courtside with Kings owner Vivek Ranadive tonight at Golden 1 Center. pic.twitter.com/AkLkpDHAxa

Pelicans lead the Kings 27-25 after 1Q. Harrison Barnes has 8 points. Neemias Queta is up to 5 points and 4 rebounds. – 10:39 PM

Regardless of tonight’s result, this will be another season where the Sacramento Kings failed to defend their home court. The Kings have managed just one positive home record in the 6 seasons inside the Golden 1 Center. – 10:40 PM

Rookie center Neemias Queta had five points and four rebounds in seven minutes in his first stint for the Kings tonight. Pelicans lead 27-25 at the end of the first quarter. – 10:40 PM

De’Aaron Fox just came out to join his team on the Kings’ bench. Domantas Sabonis is there as well. – 10:43 PM

Queta gets his first bucket of the night as the shot clock expires 🇵🇹@nemi1599 | #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/GVM1lIcLf8

A half like this is why if Zion is cleared you play him. While chemistry is good, the Pels are in a close game against the really tanking Kings – 11:12 PM

Damian Jones puts up 15 first half points for Sacramento but the Kings trail the Pelicans 60-57 at the half. Jaxon Hayes with 12 points for New Orleans. – 11:12 PM

End of the 1st half: Pelicans 60, Kings 57Hayes 12 ptsMcCollum 10 pts & 3 stlsIngram 8 pts & 5 asstsPels lead even after a pretty average effort from them in the 1st half. They’ve got to do a better job of defending the interior. Kings are getting too many looks at the rim – 11:12 PM

After watching that first half, there’s only thought running through my head: Find any way necessary to the win. Ugly play, bad defense, no matter, just finish this game with more points than the Kings. – 11:17 PM

DJ drops six straight points to help Sacramento cut the deficit to three heading into the break 👑 @Damian Jones | #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/lxSxASI1KH

Kenny Thomas speaking facts on the halftime show. Re-signing Damian Jones should be on Monte McNair’s priority list this offseason.Not top of the list, but definitely on it. – 11:20 PM

With San Antonio winning at Denver moments ago, both the Spurs and the Pelicans have a magic number of 1 (any combo of LAL losses or NOP/SAS wins) to eliminate the Lakers from play-in contention.NOP are up 3 at the half, and LAL up 44-39 early in the 2nd. – 11:21 PM

Spurs (34-45) just wrapped up impressive 19-point win at Denver, meaning #Pelicans (34-44) need to win tonight to remain in ninth place in West – 11:24 PM

