Pelicans vs. Kings: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (34-44) play against the Sacramento Kings (50-50) at Golden 1 Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Tuesday April 5, 2022
New Orleans Pelicans 66, Sacramento Kings 57 (Q3 10:30)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Spurs (34-45) just wrapped up impressive 19-point win at Denver, meaning #Pelicans (34-44) need to win tonight to remain in ninth place in West – 11:24 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
With San Antonio winning at Denver moments ago, both the Spurs and the Pelicans have a magic number of 1 (any combo of LAL losses or NOP/SAS wins) to eliminate the Lakers from play-in contention.
NOP are up 3 at the half, and LAL up 44-39 early in the 2nd. – 11:21 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Kenny Thomas speaking facts on the halftime show. Re-signing Damian Jones should be on Monte McNair’s priority list this offseason.
Not top of the list, but definitely on it. – 11:20 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
DJ drops six straight points to help Sacramento cut the deficit to three heading into the break 👑
@Damian Jones | #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/lxSxASI1KH – 11:17 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
After watching that first half, there’s only thought running through my head: Find any way necessary to the win. Ugly play, bad defense, no matter, just finish this game with more points than the Kings. – 11:17 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Pelicans 60, Kings 57
Hayes 12 pts
McCollum 10 pts & 3 stls
Ingram 8 pts & 5 assts
Pels lead even after a pretty average effort from them in the 1st half. They’ve got to do a better job of defending the interior. Kings are getting too many looks at the rim – 11:12 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Pelicans lead 60-57 at the half. Damian Jones having another strong game with 15 points. 10 points for Harrison Barnes. – 11:12 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Pelicans 60, Kings 57
– Jaxson: 12p, 3r
– CJ: 10p, 3r, 2a
– BI, Willy, Nance: 8p each
Pels: 51.2 FG%, 3/10 3P, 15/19 FT
Kings: 55.6 FG%, 3/8 3P, 14/15 FT – 11:12 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Damian Jones puts up 15 first half points for Sacramento but the Kings trail the Pelicans 60-57 at the half. Jaxon Hayes with 12 points for New Orleans. – 11:12 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
A half like this is why if Zion is cleared you play him. While chemistry is good, the Pels are in a close game against the really tanking Kings – 11:12 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Damian Jones looks like he’s on a pogo-stick out there. 15 points, only 2 rebounds. – 11:10 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
I expect a lot of new faces on the Kings bench (coaches) next season but I hope Rico Hines, Doug Christie & Lindsey Harding return. – 11:08 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
The vision by B.I.
The finish by Jaxson pic.twitter.com/MIBsF7iu5e – 11:07 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Damian Jones with a monster block. Kings hanging around, trail 57-49. – 11:06 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
A Jaxson 3 puts the Pelicans up 13 💪 pic.twitter.com/95XanI4WHF – 11:06 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Beautiful finish by CJ for the 3️⃣-point play 😁 pic.twitter.com/GmI94jQzjB – 10:54 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Queta gets his first bucket of the night as the shot clock expires 🇵🇹
@nemi1599 | #SacramentoProud pic.twitter.com/GVM1lIcLf8 – 10:45 PM
Queta gets his first bucket of the night as the shot clock expires 🇵🇹
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox just came out to join his team on the Kings’ bench. Domantas Sabonis is there as well. – 10:43 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
After one in Sacramento
#WBD | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/odK6SMXRX9 – 10:40 PM
After one in Sacramento
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pelicans 27, Kings 25
Hernangomez 8 pts & 4 rebs
Hayes 7 pts
Ingram 4 pts & 2 assts – 10:40 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Rookie center Neemias Queta had five points and four rebounds in seven minutes in his first stint for the Kings tonight. Pelicans lead 27-25 at the end of the first quarter. – 10:40 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Regardless of tonight’s result, this will be another season where the Sacramento Kings failed to defend their home court. The Kings have managed just one positive home record in the 6 seasons inside the Golden 1 Center. – 10:40 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Pelicans lead the Kings 27-25 after 1Q. Harrison Barnes has 8 points. Neemias Queta is up to 5 points and 4 rebounds. – 10:39 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Former teammates in Sacramento and Indiana, as well as two of my favorite people on the planet, Metta World Peace (Ron Artest) and Brad Miller seated courtside with Kings owner Vivek Ranadive tonight at Golden 1 Center. pic.twitter.com/AkLkpDHAxa – 10:37 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Lakers eliminated with loss AND #Spurs win
#Pelicans locked into play-in game with win OR Lakers loss
#Spurs locked into play-in game with win AND Lakers loss
Lakers lose tiebreaker to Spurs and Pelicans
SA 75 Nuggets 65 3rd
NO 24 Kings 18 1st
LAL vs. #Suns starting lineups – 10:36 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
On the home finale’s pregame ceremony in Sacramento as Kings GM Monte McNair awards Harrison Barnes with his second consecutive Oscar Robertson Triple-Double Award for his leadership to the team on and off the court @Harrison Barnes pic.twitter.com/zuoxH3YqZe – 10:35 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Neemias Queta with the jumper. He’s up to 5 points and 2 rebounds. – 10:35 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Trey Murphy with the vet move to fix the #Pelicans net in the middle of a play – 10:30 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Neemias Queta gets to the line and knocks down one of two free throws. – 10:19 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
NBC Sports had to wait this long to replace the Kings with hockey? – 10:18 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes with a pair of buckets to start the game for Sacramento. – 10:13 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Brad Miller and Metta Sandiford-Artest sitting courtside together for Kings-Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/X7fJg5d2KQ – 10:12 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Trey gotta chilla 😂
@treymurphy | @BallySportsNO pic.twitter.com/pC2hGNguQD – 10:11 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Sacramento Kings rookie Davion Mitchell addresses the crowd before the team’s final home game, saying: “This offseason we’re going to get better and make you guys proud.” – 10:05 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s Starting Lineup powered by @Verizon ⤵️
👑 @Davion Mitchell
👑 @Justin Holiday
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Trey Lyles
👑 @Damian Jones pic.twitter.com/BABbjhBxtM – 10:00 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Throughout the season, the Kings have recognized five organizations for their contributions to our Sacramento community.
💜 | @quickquack Community Starting 5 pic.twitter.com/DWTKWJW512 – 9:43 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans – 4/5:
G – Davion Mitchell
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
C – Damian Jones – 9:38 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Starters for @Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans – 4/5:
G – Davion Mitchell
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Trey Lyles
C – Damian Jones – 9:38 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Updated Injury Report vs. New Orleans Pelicans – 4/5:
Alex Len (back soreness) – OUT – 9:37 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report vs. New Orleans Pelicans – 4/5:
Alex Len (back soreness) – OUT – 9:37 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jaxson Hayes
Willy Hernangomez – 9:31 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Jaxson Hayes
Willy Hernangomez – 9:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Tonight’s #Pelicans starters!
@Verizon | #WBD pic.twitter.com/g8oM7qMdvW – 9:29 PM
Tonight’s #Pelicans starters!
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
I am EXCITED for the upcoming 25 point Willy Hernangomez game tonight – 9:12 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Willy Hernangomez will start at center in place of Valanciunas at Sacramento – 9:11 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Have long maintained that Zion Williamson is happy about playing for the Pelicans much more than most assume. Lee Anderson corroborated this earlier today to Jordy Culotta.
Plus, I explore when we could potentially see Zion — even perhaps this season. https://t.co/QiKOKubQTj pic.twitter.com/CsOlHlN9GT – 9:09 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jonas Valanciunas (right ankle soreness) will be OUT tonight vs the Kings, per the Pelicans – 9:06 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Jonas Valanciunas (right ankle soreness) is OUT for tonight’s game at Sacramento – 9:05 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Jonas Valanciunas has been ruled out for Pelicans vs. Kings tonight. – 9:05 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Update: Jonas Valanciunas (right ankle soreness) is OUT for tonight’s game at Sacramento – 9:05 PM
New Orleans Pelicans PR @PelicansPR
Jonas Valanciunas (right ankle soreness) is OUT for tonight’s game at Sacramento. – 9:05 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
📍 SAC
#UltraSrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/mqmVbBlF9V – 8:58 PM
📍 SAC
#UltraSrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/mqmVbBlF9V – 8:58 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Who was your #Pelicans Player of the Week for #NBA Week 24? New Orleans’ three games were at Por, at LAL, at LAC. All stats below were team highs. #PelsPOTWPoll open until 9 p.m. CT as tip-off approaching in Sacramento – 8:54 PM
Who was your #Pelicans Player of the Week for #NBA Week 24? New Orleans’ three games were at Por, at LAL, at LAC. All stats below were team highs. #PelsPOTWPoll open until 9 p.m. CT as tip-off approaching in Sacramento – 8:54 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Brooklyn leads the #Rockets 64-47. It’s the #Nets biggest halftime lead at home since Jan. 15 vs. New Orleans. They held Houston to 37.7 percent shooting and just 4-of-22 from deep. – 8:48 PM
Brooklyn leads the #Rockets 64-47. It’s the #Nets biggest halftime lead at home since Jan. 15 vs. New Orleans. They held Houston to 37.7 percent shooting and just 4-of-22 from deep. – 8:48 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Willie Green on Zion: “He’s still the same. He’s getting on the floor. He’s doing the things he’s supposed to do. But no further updates.” – 8:39 PM
Willie Green on Zion: “He’s still the same. He’s getting on the floor. He’s doing the things he’s supposed to do. But no further updates.” – 8:39 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Alvin Gentry on how close the Kings are to becoming a playoff team: “If you go through a training camp with the guys that we have now, and the chemistry can improve, yeah, I think we’re close. I think we’re very close.” – 8:38 PM
Alvin Gentry on how close the Kings are to becoming a playoff team: “If you go through a training camp with the guys that we have now, and the chemistry can improve, yeah, I think we’re close. I think we’re very close.” – 8:38 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
When asked, Willie Green said had no official update on Zion Williamson’s progress. “He’s getting on the floor, doing what he’s supposed to do but no further updates.” – 8:38 PM
When asked, Willie Green said had no official update on Zion Williamson’s progress. “He’s getting on the floor, doing what he’s supposed to do but no further updates.” – 8:38 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Jonas Valanciunas will be a game-time decision for Pelicans vs. Kings. – 8:37 PM
Jonas Valanciunas will be a game-time decision for Pelicans vs. Kings. – 8:37 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Jonas Valanciunas will be a game-time decision. – 8:34 PM
Willie Green says Jonas Valanciunas will be a game-time decision. – 8:34 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:31 PM
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:31 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry said De’Aaron Fox (hand) and Domantas Sabonis (knee) have not been ruled out for Sacramento’s last two games against the Clippers and Suns, but they will only play if they are 100%. – 8:25 PM
Interim Kings coach Alvin Gentry said De’Aaron Fox (hand) and Domantas Sabonis (knee) have not been ruled out for Sacramento’s last two games against the Clippers and Suns, but they will only play if they are 100%. – 8:25 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Alvin Gentry is still non-committal on whether De’Aaron Fox or Domantas Sabonis will play again this season. He did say, “we’re not going to do anything stupid.” – 8:24 PM
Alvin Gentry is still non-committal on whether De’Aaron Fox or Domantas Sabonis will play again this season. He did say, “we’re not going to do anything stupid.” – 8:24 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
New team, new city, new number.
Go on a ride with @Josh Jackson and host @_jakesoriano on The Winning Drive presented by @Chevron! pic.twitter.com/OE2GmbcmLm – 8:01 PM
New team, new city, new number.
Go on a ride with @Josh Jackson and host @_jakesoriano on The Winning Drive presented by @Chevron! pic.twitter.com/OE2GmbcmLm – 8:01 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
When @SwinCash got the call from @Hoophall 😁 pic.twitter.com/jEDFyKkOfT – 4:45 PM
When @SwinCash got the call from @Hoophall 😁 pic.twitter.com/jEDFyKkOfT – 4:45 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
The Ringer @ringernba
Jabari Smith Jr. in Sacramento?
Paolo Banchero in Detroit?
Chet Holmgren in Houston?
@Kevin O’Connor updated the lottery order and his mock draft to account for team needs and situation for every first-round pick.
nbadraft.theringer.com/mock-draft – 4:12 PM
Jabari Smith Jr. in Sacramento?
Paolo Banchero in Detroit?
Chet Holmgren in Houston?
@Kevin O’Connor updated the lottery order and his mock draft to account for team needs and situation for every first-round pick.
nbadraft.theringer.com/mock-draft – 4:12 PM
