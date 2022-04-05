Potential No. 1 pick Jabari Smith declares for NBA Draft

With March Madness officially wrapping up on Monday night as the Kansas Jayhawks took home the national title, the focus now shifts towards the 2022 NBA Draft on June 23rd. One of the potential top picks, Auburn standout Jabari Smith, has officially announced he is taking his talents to the next level.
The Ringer @ringernba
Jabari Smith Jr. in Sacramento?
Paolo Banchero in Detroit?
Chet Holmgren in Houston?
@Kevin O’Connor updated the lottery order and his mock draft to account for team needs and situation for every first-round pick.
nbadraft.theringer.com/mock-draft4:12 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Jabari Smith is 6’10 with a 7’1 wingspan. With his length, lateral speed and desire to defend the ball, he has the potential to be a lockdown defender 1-4. pic.twitter.com/Bxvo99mCwC2:14 PM

Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
Jabari Smith has declared for the NBA Draft
He’s my personal choice for the No. 1 pick
Here’s our free update of Who’s In and Out of the 2022 NBA Draft
nbabigboard.com/p/2022-in-out?…12:00 PM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
little known fact: go to Google Translate and you’ll find that Aleksej Pokusevski is Serbian for “Jabari Smith Jr.” – 8:49 PM

“Watching him play on tape and then watching him play the last few games — Kenny Smith just said it — his ability to shoot, put it on the dribble, and I didn’t know he could pass the ball like he can. “If you got the No. 1 pick in the draft — I love my kid at Auburn (Jabari Smith); I love Mr. Chet Holmgren — but this dude better be the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft.” -via Montgomery Advertiser / March 27, 2022

