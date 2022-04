Potential No. 1 pick Jabari Smith declares for NBA Draft

little known fact: go to Google Translate and you’ll find that Aleksej Pokusevski is Serbian for “Jabari Smith Jr.” – 8:49 PM

Jabari Smith has declared for the NBA DraftHe’s my personal choice for the No. 1 pickHere’s our free update of Who’s In and Out of the 2022 NBA Draft

Jabari Smith is 6’10 with a 7’1 wingspan. With his length, lateral speed and desire to defend the ball, he has the potential to be a lockdown defender 1-4. pic.twitter.com/Bxvo99mCwC

Jabari Smith Jr. in Sacramento?Paolo Banchero in Detroit?Chet Holmgren in Houston? @Kevin O’Connor updated the lottery order and his mock draft to account for team needs and situation for every first-round pick.

