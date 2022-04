Quin Snyder goes off on statistically-backed idea that Donovan Mitchell doesn't pass to Rudy Gobert enough

As for the play where Gobert had Thompson sealed and could have easily scored, had he gotten the ball, Snyder insisted that using a freeze-frame still image probably doesn’t accurately tell the story of how the play really unfolded, and even if it does, using one singular play as the proof that Mitchell doesn’t pass to Gobert is inaccurate and irresponsible. “The suggestion that Donovan would look Rudy off when Rudy’s deep in the paint …” Snyder began, letting the unfinished sentence hang in the air to emphasize how absurd he believes it to be. “… When it gets to the point where Donovan’s answering questions [about it after shootaround], the inference there is that he doesn’t pass to him and there’s a problem between the two. So those aren’t illogical jumps. I haven’t seen that. I haven’t seen that at all. They sit at the same table when they eat sometimes. You know, I don’t know if they’re going to practice together, probably not, but anyway.” -via Salt Lake Tribune / April 5, 2022