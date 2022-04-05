Quin Snyder goes off on statistically-backed idea that Donovan Mitchell doesn't pass to Rudy Gobert enough

Quin Snyder also made the point that, given what a prolific 3-point shooting team the Jazz are, sometimes they simply emphasize shooting more from beyond the arc, which also reduces the number of passes available for Rudy Gobert [including from Donovan Mitchell]. He also argued that many of the times the Jazz attempt to throw a lob to Gobert, opponents are zeroing in on such plays and selling out to disrupt the high pass to the big man. “Let’s just not try to drive a wedge between some of these players and especially using numbers. We should be more responsible than that,” Snyder said. “… We’re not playing great all the time. We want to play better. But you don’t get there by trying to say that one player’s not passing to another.”
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Quin Snyder strongly contested that narrative that Donovan Mitchell isn’t looking to pass the ball to Rudy Gobert before the @Utah Jazz hosted the @Memphis Grizzlies.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Before the game, Quin Snyder had a 19-minute, 3,058 word message for reporters, sharing his displeasure about 2 narratives around the team — that Mitchell doesn’t pass to Gobert enough, and that Utah loses 4th quarter leads.
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The @Utah Jazz end of season award campaign for Donovan Mitchell to earn All-NBA honors.
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
StatMuse @statmuse
Might be something but probably nothing:
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
It was a huge night for Klay Thompson at the expense of Rudy Gobert.
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Jazz stayed in drop coverage with Rudy Gobert while Klay Thompson rained in fourth quarter 3s to bring the Warriors back.
“Not very smart”
“I’m not surprised, but I’m grateful.”
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Klay Thompson on how Rudy Gobert defended him:
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Rudy Gobert: “We got to learn from it. Hopefully we can adjust.”
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
As for the play where Gobert had Thompson sealed and could have easily scored, had he gotten the ball, Snyder insisted that using a freeze-frame still image probably doesn’t accurately tell the story of how the play really unfolded, and even if it does, using one singular play as the proof that Mitchell doesn’t pass to Gobert is inaccurate and irresponsible. “The suggestion that Donovan would look Rudy off when Rudy’s deep in the paint …” Snyder began, letting the unfinished sentence hang in the air to emphasize how absurd he believes it to be. “… When it gets to the point where Donovan’s answering questions [about it after shootaround], the inference there is that he doesn’t pass to him and there’s a problem between the two. So those aren’t illogical jumps. I haven’t seen that. I haven’t seen that at all. They sit at the same table when they eat sometimes. You know, I don’t know if they’re going to practice together, probably not, but anyway.” -via Salt Lake Tribune / April 5, 2022
Snyder went on to refer to the comparative stats that have been floated about how often Hawks point guard Trae Young passes to teammate Clint Capela, and argued that it was not “apples to apples.” “Trae Young and Capela, that’s the comp that we’re using, right? You know, out of 3,442 possessions, he’s passed to Capela 472 times. OK. Donovan, out of 1600, he’s passed to Rudy 150 times. So those are roughly the same number, right?” Well, that Young to Capela percentage is 13.7%. That Mitchell to Gobert percentage is 9.4%. So, not quite the same. -via Salt Lake Tribune / April 5, 2022
The friction between Mitchell and Gobert has been well-documented for a few years. At times, it has spilled out to the public. But the 6-foot-2 guard said the narrative is overblown. “First of all, we’re good. I just want to go on record with saying that,” Mitchell told Yahoo Sports. “I think it’s interesting that stuff happens, and he and I have never played at this high of a level together since we’ve been here. So I make the joke, ‘For a group that hates each other, man, we’re playing pretty well.’ -via Yahoo! Sports / February 15, 2022
