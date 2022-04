RJ Barrett on pressure of playing in New York City: It's no pressure, it's fun

Tough game for RJ Barrett, who’s missing a ton of stuff around the rim. He’s just 3-for-13 in the paint right now. – 3:07 PM

Knicks notebook: RJ Barrett delivers 27 points and a messageBarrett walks by press table and says “Write something good” to media during win. newsday.com/sports/basketb…

RJ Barrett on embracing the pressure of playing in New York: “What pressure? What pressure? Nah, it’s no pressure. It’s fun.” – 12:44 PM

Obi Toppin jokes that RJ Barrett should stick around for his press conference.RJ: “I have four dogs at home.”Obi: “I have two kids at home.”Fair enough. – 1:12 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.