RJ Barrett on pressure of playing in New York City: It's no pressure, it's fun

Fred Katz: RJ Barrett on embracing the pressure of playing in New York: “What pressure? What pressure? Nah, it’s no pressure. It’s fun.”
Source: Twitter @FredKatz
Source: Twitter @FredKatz
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Obi Toppin jokes that RJ Barrett should stick around for his press conference.
RJ: “I have four dogs at home.”
Obi: “I have two kids at home.”
Fair enough. – 1:12 PM
Obi Toppin jokes that RJ Barrett should stick around for his press conference.
RJ: “I have four dogs at home.”
Obi: “I have two kids at home.”
Fair enough. – 1:12 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks notebook: RJ Barrett delivers 27 points and a message newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 10:43 AM
Knicks notebook: RJ Barrett delivers 27 points and a message newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 10:43 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks notebook: RJ Barrett delivers 27 points and a message
Barrett walks by press table and says “Write something good” to media during win. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 11:06 PM
Knicks notebook: RJ Barrett delivers 27 points and a message
Barrett walks by press table and says “Write something good” to media during win. newsday.com/sports/basketb… – 11:06 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Immanuel Quickley commented that RJ Barrett’s backpack costs $10,000 and now I’m hating. – 9:00 PM
Immanuel Quickley commented that RJ Barrett’s backpack costs $10,000 and now I’m hating. – 9:00 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Final: Knicks 118, Magic 88
Orlando:
Moe Wagner – 18 pts, 9 rebs
Ignas Brazdeikis – 13 pts, 4 rebs, 3 asts
Mo Bamba – 13 pts, 11 rebs
New York:
RJ Barrett – 27 pts, 5 rebs, 6 asts
Obi Toppin – 20 pts, 8 rebs
Immanuel Quickley – 20 pts, 10 rebs, 10 asts – 8:24 PM
Final: Knicks 118, Magic 88
Orlando:
Moe Wagner – 18 pts, 9 rebs
Ignas Brazdeikis – 13 pts, 4 rebs, 3 asts
Mo Bamba – 13 pts, 11 rebs
New York:
RJ Barrett – 27 pts, 5 rebs, 6 asts
Obi Toppin – 20 pts, 8 rebs
Immanuel Quickley – 20 pts, 10 rebs, 10 asts – 8:24 PM
More on this storyline
Randle continued to express his desire to bring the Knicks a championship, but acknowledged the negative reactions from the home crowd was frustrating because they’re heard by his young son, Kyden, who often sits courtside at MSG. “That’s probably where most of my frustration comes from. I have my 5-year-old son that’s there who is obsessed with the game of basketball, loves the game of basketball and he doesn’t understand what’s going on,” Randle said. “That’s probably my biggest frustration — coming from him. The time I sacrificed from him to put into this game. -via New York Daily News / March 31, 2022
“He’s daddy’s little boy. He loves his dad,” Randle continued. “So for him to experience that and him being uncomfortable and having to leave the games and stuff like that, as a father, that’s what bothered me more than anything. But at the same time, you have to understand it comes with the territory. The narrative can always flip. I understand that. I understand it’s New York City. I understand how passionate our fans are. You just kind of have to live with the good and the bad.” -via New York Daily News / March 31, 2022
Sources contend a lack of leadership from Randle has hurt the club this season. One source said Randle sometimes dresses by himself in another area of the locker room. -via New York Post / March 30, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.