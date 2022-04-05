Sixers legend Julius Erving has Nikola Jokic ahead of Joel Embiid in MVP race

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
THE DEFINITIVE 2022 NBA MVP DEEP DIVE WITH @Matt Moore.
We dive into Jokic, Giannis, Embiid, Booker, Luka, Tatum, and KD and give cases for why. We give a ballot as of right now, and explain how great this year has been.
WATCH FIRST ON YOUTUBE: youtube.com/watch?v=5S5fN9… – 8:57 PM
THE DEFINITIVE 2022 NBA MVP DEEP DIVE WITH @Matt Moore.
We dive into Jokic, Giannis, Embiid, Booker, Luka, Tatum, and KD and give cases for why. We give a ballot as of right now, and explain how great this year has been.
WATCH FIRST ON YOUTUBE: youtube.com/watch?v=5S5fN9… – 8:57 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Quite simply, the Sixers’ Joel Embiid should be the MVP | Keith Pompey inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 8:48 PM
Quite simply, the Sixers’ Joel Embiid should be the MVP | Keith Pompey inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 8:48 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Joel Embiid on MVP: ‘I feel like the standard for guys in Philly or for me is different than everyone else’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/04/joe… – 8:01 PM
Joel Embiid on MVP: ‘I feel like the standard for guys in Philly or for me is different than everyone else’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/04/joe… – 8:01 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid opens up on how DeAndre Jordan helps the team on the floor #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/04/joe… via @SixersWire – 7:32 PM
Joel Embiid opens up on how DeAndre Jordan helps the team on the floor #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/04/joe… via @SixersWire – 7:32 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff has been fined $15,000 for criticizing the officials in last night’s loss to the Sixers. He was upset about Joel Embiid and James Harden getting the amount of free throws they got. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/rlpYLemD4i – 7:31 PM
Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff has been fined $15,000 for criticizing the officials in last night’s loss to the Sixers. He was upset about Joel Embiid and James Harden getting the amount of free throws they got. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/rlpYLemD4i – 7:31 PM
Joel Embiid @JoelEmbiid
CokeURL.com/dr.joel
Hey @Julius Erving hope you’re well. Couple of questions. Which Coke would you pick? And errm…why do my internal thoughts sound like your voice!!!? #debatethegoatness #ad – 7:10 PM
CokeURL.com/dr.joel
Hey @Julius Erving hope you’re well. Couple of questions. Which Coke would you pick? And errm…why do my internal thoughts sound like your voice!!!? #debatethegoatness #ad – 7:10 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
What will Joel Embiid think if he misses out on another MVP award? ‘At this point, I’ll feel like they hate me’ inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 6:38 PM
What will Joel Embiid think if he misses out on another MVP award? ‘At this point, I’ll feel like they hate me’ inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 6:38 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Likes and Dislikes column: James Harden has helped unlock a part of Joel Embiid’s game that has never been utilized before, and thus makes the Sixers’ star player even better. But his lack of burst off the dribble could limit the Sixers’ upside.
https://t.co/pRnK9B7bgM pic.twitter.com/N9dflEXUg2 – 4:44 PM
Likes and Dislikes column: James Harden has helped unlock a part of Joel Embiid’s game that has never been utilized before, and thus makes the Sixers’ star player even better. But his lack of burst off the dribble could limit the Sixers’ upside.
https://t.co/pRnK9B7bgM pic.twitter.com/N9dflEXUg2 – 4:44 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Ramona Shelburne on ESPN: “If I had to vote for MVP right now, I’d vote for Joel Embiid.” – 3:43 PM
Ramona Shelburne on ESPN: “If I had to vote for MVP right now, I’d vote for Joel Embiid.” – 3:43 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
In the final days of the regular season, Joel Embiid was nominated, but did not win Eastern Conference player of week. Trae Young for East, Nikola Jokic for West. – 3:36 PM
In the final days of the regular season, Joel Embiid was nominated, but did not win Eastern Conference player of week. Trae Young for East, Nikola Jokic for West. – 3:36 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic just won the 11th Player of the Week award of his career, surpassing Carmelo Anthony for the most in Nuggets franchise history. – 3:34 PM
Nikola Jokic just won the 11th Player of the Week award of his career, surpassing Carmelo Anthony for the most in Nuggets franchise history. – 3:34 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic is named Western Conference player of the week after averaging 34.8 points, 17.3 rebounds and 8.5 assists. #Nuggets went 3-1 this past week. – 3:34 PM
Nikola Jokic is named Western Conference player of the week after averaging 34.8 points, 17.3 rebounds and 8.5 assists. #Nuggets went 3-1 this past week. – 3:34 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Atlanta’s Trae Young were just named Western and Eastern Conference Player of the Week by the NBA.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/nlajZsTKPH – 3:31 PM
Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Atlanta’s Trae Young were just named Western and Eastern Conference Player of the Week by the NBA.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/nlajZsTKPH – 3:31 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
NBA Players of the Week for Week 24: Nuggets‘ Nikola Jokic and Hawks‘ Trae Young. – 3:30 PM
NBA Players of the Week for Week 24: Nuggets‘ Nikola Jokic and Hawks‘ Trae Young. – 3:30 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Column: Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic is still the NBA MVP & all the 2022 awards belong to next-generation stars @PostSports https://t.co/LWF3p5iGIz pic.twitter.com/g3nUtPvgmQ – 2:49 PM
Column: Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic is still the NBA MVP & all the 2022 awards belong to next-generation stars @PostSports https://t.co/LWF3p5iGIz pic.twitter.com/g3nUtPvgmQ – 2:49 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
With the season about to wrap up, the MVP race is heating up!
Hear why @Mitch Lawrence believes in Joel Embiid’s chances
#Sixers pic.twitter.com/LLdz1epiVA – 2:37 PM
With the season about to wrap up, the MVP race is heating up!
Hear why @Mitch Lawrence believes in Joel Embiid’s chances
#Sixers pic.twitter.com/LLdz1epiVA – 2:37 PM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
If you have 3 hours, my friend @David Thorpe (who has hoops on four TVs most nights) can take you on a video tour of why Nikola Jokic is the best player on the planet. If you don’t have 3 hours, not the worst idea to consider statistics, too. https://t.co/7vDbZc3jdM pic.twitter.com/Xf2SKRJSaN – 2:15 PM
If you have 3 hours, my friend @David Thorpe (who has hoops on four TVs most nights) can take you on a video tour of why Nikola Jokic is the best player on the planet. If you don’t have 3 hours, not the worst idea to consider statistics, too. https://t.co/7vDbZc3jdM pic.twitter.com/Xf2SKRJSaN – 2:15 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
76ers’ Joel Embiid says if he doesn’t win MVP this season, ‘I’ll feel like they hate me’
https://t.co/koy2hDmWnC pic.twitter.com/jp1cfN42j8 – 1:09 PM
76ers’ Joel Embiid says if he doesn’t win MVP this season, ‘I’ll feel like they hate me’
https://t.co/koy2hDmWnC pic.twitter.com/jp1cfN42j8 – 1:09 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid put up another big night in Cleveland. His teammates were in awe of what he did and they believe he should win the MVP award. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/multiple… via @SixersWire – 11:12 AM
Joel Embiid put up another big night in Cleveland. His teammates were in awe of what he did and they believe he should win the MVP award. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/multiple… via @SixersWire – 11:12 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jokic last 7 games:
33.1 PPG
14.4 RPG
7.7 APG
2.1 SPG
70.6 FG%
No one has scored more points on 70% shooting over a 7-game span ever (yes, not even Wilt). pic.twitter.com/kfGJTxTWHO – 11:06 AM
Jokic last 7 games:
33.1 PPG
14.4 RPG
7.7 APG
2.1 SPG
70.6 FG%
No one has scored more points on 70% shooting over a 7-game span ever (yes, not even Wilt). pic.twitter.com/kfGJTxTWHO – 11:06 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
“He’s just a troll in every sense of the word.”
From bluffing on big poker hands, well-done chicken wings and destroying little kids in video games, the behind-the-scenes world of Joel Embiid: theathletic.com/3207423/2022/0… – 11:05 AM
“He’s just a troll in every sense of the word.”
From bluffing on big poker hands, well-done chicken wings and destroying little kids in video games, the behind-the-scenes world of Joel Embiid: theathletic.com/3207423/2022/0… – 11:05 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic has led the @Denver Nuggets in points and rebounds – either outright or tied – in each of his last 17 games.
The only player since the ABA-NBA merger with a longer such streak is Moses Malone (18, 1981-82). pic.twitter.com/z3Ot5FARMs – 11:01 AM
Nikola Jokic has led the @Denver Nuggets in points and rebounds – either outright or tied – in each of his last 17 games.
The only player since the ABA-NBA merger with a longer such streak is Moses Malone (18, 1981-82). pic.twitter.com/z3Ot5FARMs – 11:01 AM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
A lot of interesting stuff in this @Melissa Rohlin story about how Embiid has attacked this season foxsports.com/stories/nba/ho… – 10:56 AM
A lot of interesting stuff in this @Melissa Rohlin story about how Embiid has attacked this season foxsports.com/stories/nba/ho… – 10:56 AM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Exclusive: How The drama brought out the best in @Joel Embiid
“As a competitor, I also like the challenge that was presented in front of me to just go out and see if I could do it, see if I could play extremely well,” Embiid told me.
foxsports.com/stories/nba/ho… – 10:29 AM
Exclusive: How The drama brought out the best in @Joel Embiid
“As a competitor, I also like the challenge that was presented in front of me to just go out and see if I could do it, see if I could play extremely well,” Embiid told me.
foxsports.com/stories/nba/ho… – 10:29 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic over his last five games:
✅ 174 PTS
✅ 81 REB
✅ 42 AST
✅ 70.2 FG%
Jokic is the first NBA player to record at least 160p/80r/40a over a five-game span since Wilt Chamberlain in March 1968.
He’s the only player to also shoot 70% from the field over such a span. pic.twitter.com/94xjrg4rZs – 10:01 AM
Nikola Jokic over his last five games:
✅ 174 PTS
✅ 81 REB
✅ 42 AST
✅ 70.2 FG%
Jokic is the first NBA player to record at least 160p/80r/40a over a five-game span since Wilt Chamberlain in March 1968.
He’s the only player to also shoot 70% from the field over such a span. pic.twitter.com/94xjrg4rZs – 10:01 AM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
NBA’s best from April 3:
– J. Embiid: 44 pts, 17 reb, 5 blk
– N. Jokic: 38 pts, 18 reb, 6 ast
– L. Doncic: 32 pts, 8 reb, 15 ast
– J. Brown: 32 pts, 7 reb, 12-17 fg
– A. Davis: 28 pts, 9 reb, 8 ast
– R. Westbrook: 27 pts, 10 reb, 7 ast
– T. Haliburton: 19 pts, 17 ast, 0 to – 9:41 AM
NBA’s best from April 3:
– J. Embiid: 44 pts, 17 reb, 5 blk
– N. Jokic: 38 pts, 18 reb, 6 ast
– L. Doncic: 32 pts, 8 reb, 15 ast
– J. Brown: 32 pts, 7 reb, 12-17 fg
– A. Davis: 28 pts, 9 reb, 8 ast
– R. Westbrook: 27 pts, 10 reb, 7 ast
– T. Haliburton: 19 pts, 17 ast, 0 to – 9:41 AM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Look to the court, watch Joel Embiid put up 44 p, 17 r. Glance toward Cavs bench, see Jarrett Allen’s broken finger still in a splint. Do the math, and then count how many days until the postseason. Is Allen going to be ready? @The Athletic theathletic.com/3228162/2022/0… – 9:15 AM
Look to the court, watch Joel Embiid put up 44 p, 17 r. Glance toward Cavs bench, see Jarrett Allen’s broken finger still in a splint. Do the math, and then count how many days until the postseason. Is Allen going to be ready? @The Athletic theathletic.com/3228162/2022/0… – 9:15 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic yesterday:
✅ 38 PTS
✅ 18 REB
✅ 6 AST
✅ 15-22 FG
Jokic became the first player in NBA history to record at least 35p/10r/5a and shoot 65% from the field in three consecutive games. pic.twitter.com/KLS7N366J6 – 9:11 AM
Nikola Jokic yesterday:
✅ 38 PTS
✅ 18 REB
✅ 6 AST
✅ 15-22 FG
Jokic became the first player in NBA history to record at least 35p/10r/5a and shoot 65% from the field in three consecutive games. pic.twitter.com/KLS7N366J6 – 9:11 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Joel Embiid last night:
✅ 44 PTS
✅ 17 REB
✅ 5 BLK
It’s the 11th time Embiid has recorded at least 40p/10r in a game this season.
The only players since the ABA-NBA merger with more such games in a single season are Moses Malone and Russell Westbrook, each with 12. pic.twitter.com/gE9scGCLkb – 9:01 AM
Joel Embiid last night:
✅ 44 PTS
✅ 17 REB
✅ 5 BLK
It’s the 11th time Embiid has recorded at least 40p/10r in a game this season.
The only players since the ABA-NBA merger with more such games in a single season are Moses Malone and Russell Westbrook, each with 12. pic.twitter.com/gE9scGCLkb – 9:01 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
MVP of the Night: Joel Embiid
#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/iZJOH6748T – 8:50 AM
MVP of the Night: Joel Embiid
#NBAsFinest pic.twitter.com/iZJOH6748T – 8:50 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Quite simply, the Sixers’ Joel Embiid should be the MVP | Keith Pompey inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 5:53 AM
Quite simply, the Sixers’ Joel Embiid should be the MVP | Keith Pompey inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 5:53 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Quite simply, the #Sixers’ Joel Embiid should be the MVP | Keith Pompey inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 5:09 AM
Quite simply, the #Sixers’ Joel Embiid should be the MVP | Keith Pompey inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 5:09 AM
More on this storyline
Embiid has 11 games with at least 40 points and 10 rebounds this season; only Russell Westbrook (12) and Moses Malone (12) have had more in a single season since the 1976-77 merger. Both players won MVPs in those seasons. “If it happens, great,” Embiid said of winning his first MVP. “If it doesn’t, I don’t know what I have to do. I’ll feel like they hate me. I feel like the standard for guys in Philly or for me is different than everyone else.” -via ESPN / April 4, 2022
Lauren Rosen: Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid: “I really believe he should be MVP.” -via Twitter @LaurenMRosen / April 2, 2022
NBA reporter Chris Mannix, during the NBC Sports Boston broadcast Sunday with the Celtics hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves, shared a story about a recent phone call between Tatum and Embiid. “Let me in part a quick story about how much it means for Jayson Tatum to be MVP,” Mannix said during the broadcast. “I was speaking to Drew Hanlen, Tatum’s longtime trainer, the other day. He said he was with Joel Embiid when Tatum called him and before they got off the call Tatum said to Embiid, ‘You better win the MVP this year because I’m gonna get it next year.’ “ -via NESN.com / March 31, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.