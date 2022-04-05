Spurs vs. Nuggets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The San Antonio Spurs (33-45) play against the Denver Nuggets (32-32) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Tuesday April 5, 2022
San Antonio Spurs 53, Denver Nuggets 39 (Q2 03:11)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs enter 24-5 when leading by 15 points in a game.
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Said it often this year, so sorry for repeating myself… but it’s crazy how calm Josh Primo is with the ball in his hands as a 19-year-old. The execution and finish isn’t always great at this stage, but the foundation and process is there. – 9:55 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs up 50-36 with 4 minutes to go in first half.
Malone called it:
“They are 7-3 in their last 10 games. They’re playing at a high level and we all know they are playing for something…We know we are going to have our hands full tonight.” – 9:53 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Some added incentive for the Wolves to complete this comeback in the 4th: Denver is down by 12 to San Antonio right now
And Denver plays the Grizzlies and Lakers in their final two games. – 9:53 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs up 12 with 5:56 left in first half.
Malone called it:
“They are 7-3 in their last 10 games. They’re playing at a high level and we all know they are playing for something…We know we are going to have our hands full tonight.” – 9:51 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Man Denver is flat as a pancake right now. Unleavened cracker levels of rise. – 9:50 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Questionable offensive possessions, dubious defensive rebounding. We’re pretty close to Malone bingo.
Denver’s coach is dumbfounded at his team’s effort right now. Spurs on 14-4 second quarter run. – 9:50 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs enter 30-10 when leading by double digits in a game.
Devin Vassell with a 15 point first half – 9:49 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
The San Antonio Spurs now have the Toronto Raptors 2022 first-round pick.
The Spurs have 3 1’s (their own, Toronto and Boston). – 9:47 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Vogel said AD’s injury (mid-foot sprain suffered Feb. 16) is responding well since returning.
He’s averaging 25.5P, 10.5R, 7.0A, 1.5S and 1.5B in 2 games.
Davis is having some plantar fascia soreness in the same left foot, which we saw him dealing with on Sunday vs. Denver. – 9:45 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Getting buckets early 🪣
12 PTS | 3 REB pic.twitter.com/iM6pVGyE66 – 9:44 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Cousins again in this game. Stop getting fouls, Boogie. Also, can someone take the forcefield off the basket during Denver layups and dunks? Thanks. – 9:42 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets really might have the worst defense in the league right now. – 9:41 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Joker had this man totally flabbergasted pic.twitter.com/TjncTIiFYy – 9:39 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Never give up on the play 👏
@Josh Richardson | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/WuuA9kne3h – 9:38 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs winning the first stretch of Jokic minutes without Dejounte and with a limited Poeltl is a hell of a start.
BUT… when Jokic checks back in, it would probably be wise to crowd him a bit more. You don’t want to leave easy passing lanes but yeesh, he had a lot of easy shots. – 9:37 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Me, 3 game minutes ago: Jokic is having a meh start to this game
Jokic 1st quarter: 17 points, 4 rebounds, a dime, couple of deflections/blocks
Jokic is life. – 9:35 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Spurs by 2
Vassell 12 pts | Jokic 17 pts
Richardson 7 pts
Spurs are winning paint, mid-range and FT line
Nuggets are winning 3PT line – 9:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jokic had 17 points in a full first quarter at home.
Spurs still lead through 12 minutes.
Gonna be an interesting night.
And with that.
I’m hooping ✌️🏾 – 9:35 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
No idea why Jokic decided to be so aggressive tonight but I sure as hell love it. 17 in the first quarter. And made sure Poeltl knew that it was easy. – 9:35 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I have zero trust in the Nuggets stopping anyone defensively anymore. – 9:34 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic plays the entire first quarter: 17 points on 7-11 shooting, 4 rebounds, 1 assist. Drew two fouls on Jakob Poeltl in the game’s first two minutes. – 9:34 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic going BBQ chicken on the Collins/Poeltl combo.
That’s 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting … in the first quarter. – 9:33 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jamal Murray just walked out of the tunnel to the Nuggets bench to watch this game and the Nuggets fans he walked by went nuts. Standing up, cheering for him, showing off their # 27 jerseys.
Murray smiled, the big kind of smile, and waved.
Hoping. Waiting. Wishing. – 9:33 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
That’s why you follow your shot folks!
@Devin Vassell with his own PUTBACK 😤 pic.twitter.com/wBsUghRhXd – 9:31 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
A little update… Spurs currently beating the Nuggets late in the 1st qtr… pic.twitter.com/KOizH3ZEtK – 9:30 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
True to his word, Michael Malone subs Bryn Forbes in for the first time in three games. It’s an interesting wrinkle with the Davon Reed subplot I reported. As of now, Reed’s not playoff eligible. – 9:26 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
12 point 1Q for Devin Vassell
He’s scored from all 4 areas of the floor pic.twitter.com/TjenMZkU90 – 9:25 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Whatever the equivalent of a big man breaking another big man’s ankles is, Nikola Jokic just did it to Zach Collins on a spin move. – 9:24 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic with his first 3-pointer in six games.
With how monster his games are that’s a bit shocking but he gets the monkey off of his back. – 9:22 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic just buried his first 3-pointer in six games. Good omen? – 9:22 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
7-0 run for the Silver & Black!
#PorVida pic.twitter.com/MxJVVTvKTR – 9:21 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets-Wolves last Friday felt like a Game 7. Tonight vs. San Antonio feels like the third-to-last game of the regular season. – 9:18 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Jokic impacts the game right away by sending Poeltl to the bench with 2 quick fouls. – 9:13 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic draws two fouls on Jakob Poeltl in the first 90 seconds. Zach Collins enters for San Antonio. – 9:13 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
“LET’S GO BABY!” IT’S GAME TIME!!
📺 @CW35SA
📻 @1200WOAI, @kxtn1350 AM & 107.5FM HD 2
📱 Spurs App (SA and Austin markets only) pic.twitter.com/D3W7JaqRHy – 9:05 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Tony Brothers is introduced at Ball Arena and is fiercely booed by the incoming Nuggets crowd. – 8:59 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Tonight’s a good opportunity for Denver to quiet some of the narratives about them and have a clean, consistent game.
Just gonna get out ahead of this really quickly: jinx. – 8:48 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jamal Murray and MPJ were just starting their respective pre-game warmups before the junior #Nuggets dance team … kicked them off the floor about half an hour before tipoff. Good chance they go upstairs to the team’s practice court to get their pre-game work in. – 8:37 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters tonight vs. Spurs
Monte Morris
Austin Rivers
Will Barton
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 8:34 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
This jersey 👀🐐
Love the support from our Spurs Fam now matter where we are 💯 pic.twitter.com/dp5Yh2EEIi – 8:27 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Mile High City 📌🤟
#ULTRADrip | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/t7ynDIeX8U – 7:55 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
On Pop if Dejounte Murray might also join the team in Minneapolis:
“He’s a little bit more improbable.”
Murray is out tonight, the third straight game he’s missed with an upper respiratory illness. – 7:45 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop with a positive update on Jock Landale (mid-foot sprain):
“He is getting better pretty quickly. I think he might be able to meet us in Minnesota (for Thursday’s game).”
Landale is out tonight after hurting his foot in the 1Q Sunday. – 7:45 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Jeff Green, who’s questionable (personal reasons) for tonight’s game against San Antonio, typically shoots with JaMychal Green pregame. JaMychal’s shooting solo right now. – 7:39 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Malone on Spurs: “They are 7-3 in their last 10 games. They’re playing at a high level and we all know they are playing for something…We know we are going to have our hands full tonight.” – 7:31 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“This team is a different team. They’re 7-3 in their last 10 games. They’re playing for the play-in.” – Coach Malone on the Spurs today vs the last time Denver played them – 7:24 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone, well aware of the playoff situation:
“Come on, Wes Unseld Jr.”
(If Wizards beat T-Wolves, and #Nuggets win, Denver clinches a playoff spot). – 7:22 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone says the plan is to get Bryn Forbes some minutes tonight. He hasn’t played the last two games. Malone said that if Forbes has been struggling, he’s not a coach who puts the onus on Forbes. He says it’s on him, Malone, to help him. – 7:21 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“The plan is to get him out there tonight and get him some minutes.” – Coach Malone on wanting Bryn Forbes to get some playing time tonight – 7:20 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Malone says the Spurs are averaging 20 second chance points per game in their last 5 games – that’s something Denver needs to focus on he says – 7:17 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“This team, they’re top 10 in fast break points.” – Mike Malone on why the Nuggets need to prevent turnovers, so the Spurs don’t get out in transition – 7:16 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Nuggets Nation!
Who do you want to see warm-up before the game🤔
⬇️⬇️⬇️ – 7:06 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
We’ve teamed up with QORE for a limited-edition Spurs apparel line designed by an all-women team 🔥
SHOP: https://t.co/ftYczd1tLx pic.twitter.com/LmG21MmSzL – 6:49 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
In between his two starts against Portland, Tre Jones journeyed to New Orleans with us brother to attend Coach K’s final game.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 6:27 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
This game probably wasn’t a top-10 Jokic game this season but it might be the #1 reel of Jokic making dominance look laughably easy. Layup after layup. pic.twitter.com/4H3yeXXO0F – 6:01 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Chatter, nuggets on what the Marlins are getting with new catcher Jacob Stallings. Part 3 of my 4 part series on Marlins’ most significant newcomers, as we close in on Friday’s opener at Giants: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:49 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs have downgraded Romeo Langford from questionable to out tonight with heel bursitis.
He’s really been beat up by multiple different ailments since arriving in San Antonio at the trade deadline. – 5:37 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
At 6-8, Keita Bates-Diop can play a variety of positions.
But he says his versatility isn’t just about his physical attributes.
“I know how to play…I am knowledgeable about a bunch of different things,” he says.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 5:11 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
🚨 GIVEAWAY 🚨
Win a pair of race registrations to this weekend’s Fiesta de Los Spurs Run, TWO Spurs Fiesta Medals, and a SIGNED TEAM BALL! 🏃🏅🏀
Here’s how:
1. Follow @SpursGive and @San Antonio Spurs
2. RT this post!
3. Fill out this form ➡️ https://t.co/QL5Q2b4SqG pic.twitter.com/aAjEOvy1qj – 5:02 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
I keep wanting to produce hypothetical Nuggets playoff rotations for fans with certain assumptions in mind, but I just can’t bring myself to do it. – 5:00 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
THE DEFINITIVE 2022 NBA MVP DEEP DIVE WITH @Matt Moore.
We dive into Jokic, Giannis, Embiid, Booker, Luka, Tatum, and KD and give cases for why. We give a ballot as of right now, too!
APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
WATCH ON YOUTUBE: youtube.com/watch?v=5S5fN9… – 4:33 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
If the Lakers lose tonight, and the Spurs win, the Lakers will be eliminated from contention for the play-in tournament. – 3:06 PM
