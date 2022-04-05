Spurs vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Spurs vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Spurs vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

April 5, 2022- by

By |

The San Antonio Spurs (33-45) play against the Denver Nuggets (47-32) at Ball Arena

The San Antonio Spurs are spending $3,868,345 per win while the Denver Nuggets are spending $2,948,902 per win

Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Tuesday April 5, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Altitude 2
Away TV: CW35
Home Radio: KKSE 92.5FM
Away Radio: WOAI/KXTN

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Christos Tsaltas
@Tsaltas46
Asked @KoponenPetteri about the toughest 5 opponents of his career.
That’s what he said at @SdnaGr:
1. Vassilis Spanoulis (“my idol” as he said)
2. Juan Carlos Navarro
3. Facundo Campazzo (@Facundo Campazzo)
4. Nando De Colo (@Nando De Colo)
5. Keith Langford (@keith_langford) – 5:21 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home