Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry: He's been able to ramp things up a bit

Anthony Slater: Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry: “He is on the court getting shots up. He’s been able to ramp things up a bit.”
Source: Twitter @anthonyVslater
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry’s involvement in practice:
“He’s not involved with any of that, but he is on the court now getting some shots up, and he’s been able to ramp things up a little bit, and he’s doing well.” – 3:56 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry isn’t participating in any team practice activities, but has been able to get shots up and has ramped this up, Kerr says. – 3:49 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steve Kerr on Draymond Green: I don’t think he’s all the way back, but I think he’s turned a corner.” – 3:48 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Steph Curry is not yet involved in team activities, per Warriors coach Steve Kerr, but did take the court today and put up shots. – 3:48 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says the No. 1 goal for Warriors going into the final three regular-season games is securing home court advantage. They need one more win to do so. – 3:48 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Steve Kerr says home court advantage in the first round is a goal for them. And the biggest thing on their mind right now. – 3:47 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steve Kerr said Steph Curry is “doing well” and has been able to ramp up a bit. – 3:47 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr on Steph Curry: “He is on the court getting shots up. He’s been able to ramp things up a bit.” – 3:47 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry was on the practice court today getting shots up. – 3:47 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
OUT TONIGHT
LeBron James
Cole Anthony
Gary Harris
Seth Curry
More: hoopshype.com/lists/nba-inju… – 3:03 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Injury update from Nets (vs #Rockets tonight): Brown (non-Covid illness) – AVAILABLE; Curry (left ankle soreness) – OUT – 10:44 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets rule Bruce Brown available against Houston tonight and Seth Curry out. No surprise on either. – 10:43 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Bruce Brown (non-Covid illness) is available but Seth Curry (left ankle soreness) is out. #Nets #rockets – 10:43 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Seth Curry is officially ruled out with left ankle soreness for tonight’s game against the Rockets. – 10:42 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say Seth Curry (left ankle soreness) is out tonight vs. Rockets. Bruce Brown (non-COVID illness) will play. – 10:42 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
It’s usually about this time when Caleb Love goes all Steph Curry on his opponent. – 10:43 PM
Vince Cellini @Vince_Cellini
Hank you Steph Curry for filling me in on the @SUBWAY Capi-cola.
Sounds delish.
#cabagol – 10:05 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Fred VanVleet is currently 2nd in 3pm per game behind only Stephen Curry (whom he is shooting a better % than)
#MuseTakeover pic.twitter.com/vXqVGtbAKG – 5:04 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Steve Kerr said he is aware of the standings and what is at stake over the next 3 games
#3 Warriors – vs Lakers, @ Spurs, @ Pelicans
#4 Mavs – @ Pistons, vs Blazers, vs Spurs
#5 Nuggets – vs Spurs, vs Grizzlies, vs Lakers
#6 Jazz – vs Grizzlies, vs Thunder, vs Suns, @ Blazers pic.twitter.com/BzBucnDq2W – 12:08 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr on the Warriors reaching 50 wins: “It’s hard to win 50 games in this league… I don’t care how we got here.” – 11:47 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr: “When Draymond makes two threes we almost always win.” – 11:46 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Kerr burning his coach’s challenge in the second quarter. He’s pretty confident in the outcome of this game – 10:02 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr has never minced words about gun control. Ahead of tonight’s game, he addressed the mass shooting in Sacramento early this morning: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:48 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr didn’t think it was appropriate to talk about basketball ahead of Sunday’s game against the Kings in Sacramento, just blocks from the site of a mass shooting that killed six people
https://t.co/RCLzBu6M6f pic.twitter.com/W6A1km13EX – 9:41 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Part of Steve Kerr’s comments on the mass shooting that happened early Sunday morning in downtown Sacramento. Six people were murdered, at least 12 others were injured. The shooting was just two blocks away from the Golden1 Center. pic.twitter.com/7SWgxaFN8n – 8:55 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
More Kerr: ‘At some point, I would hope that we would actually think about our fellow citizens and do something about it, instead of play politics . . . We have more regulations for driving a car that we do for carrying a weapon.’ – 7:42 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
‘You think about all the common-sense laws we could and should put in place . . . if our government had any guts and put others ahead of their own . . . re-election campaigns . . . ‘
-Warriors coach Steve Kerr, reacting to the mass shooting in Sacramento early Sunday morning. – 7:40 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
The entirety of Kerr’s pregame availability was about the mass shooting in Sacramento. He said it didn’t feel right to talk basketball. – 7:36 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
“It’s time for us to do something about it.”
Steve Kerr on Saturday’s mass shooting in Sacramento: pic.twitter.com/NtnAOdgLjv – 7:35 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Steve Kerr called this morning’s mass shooting in Sacramento “devastating news” and “everyone with the Warriors shares your city’s grief.” – 7:32 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr starts his press conference by addressing the mass shooting in Sacramento this morning: “So many lives devastated. Everybody with the Warriors, we all share your city’s grief. There’s not a whole lot you can do or say, but we are all crushed today.” – 7:31 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Steve Kerr ended his post-game presser congratulating Tim Hardaway for his induction to the Naismith Hall of Fame #dubnation – 11:25 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr on Klay Thompson’s 36 point performance against the Jazz:
“I thought he got in a groove with his midrange shot…Then he started making the impossible ones.” – 11:20 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says the team was well-aware of the implications of tonight’s game in terms of seeding. – 11:18 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr: “What a performance… I was just amazed by the skill of Klay and Jordan.”
“Unbelievable performance from our guys down the stretch. I don’t know what else to say.” – 11:15 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Everyone is exhausted out here right now for both teams. Kerr gets a timeout with 2:10 left, leaving us with a total of 1 (GSW) for either team. The Jazz haven’t scored since the 7:54 mark. – 10:47 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr just wants Klay Thompson to relax
https://t.co/Oj7ZkMg6sr pic.twitter.com/pqQEpdCg4G – 9:02 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr sounds committed to staying with the Draymond/Looney starting frontcourt after experimenting with Draymond/Kuminga last week
“This is the lineup I’m most likely to stay with because it gives us the best chance to establish a defensive mindset.” pic.twitter.com/yyu1XsRDhK – 8:05 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr is going with the same starters tonight against Utah:
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 6:50 PM
Kendra Andrews: Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry: “We were hoping that maybe he could play one or two games at the end of the regular season, but that was kind of a long shot. This is how it’s turned out… I’m not too worried about him.” -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / April 1, 2022
CJ Holmes: Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry’s rehab is going fine. He’s not worried about him finding rhythm entering the playoffs, and playing in the last two regular season games wouldn’t make much of a difference. ” All it takes is one shot and he’s back in rhythm,” he said. -via Twitter @CjHolmes22 / April 1, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Golden State’s Stephen Curry is expected to have his left foot sprain re-evaluated in a week — and a regular season return for a single game hasn’t been ruled out — but expectation remains he’s course to return for start of playoffs, sources tell @Kendra Andrews and me. -via Twitter @wojespn / April 1, 2022
