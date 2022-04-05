The Spurs would have helped facilitate DeMar Derozan-to-Lakers move?

The Spurs would have helped facilitate DeMar Derozan-to-Lakers move?

“From what I am told, San Antonio was interested in making a deal [to sign-and-trade DeMar DeRozan to the Lakers],” Windhorst said. “But what they wanted and what the Lakers may have wanted may not have — it never got to that point. As you know, Gregg Popovich doesn’t like the Lakers. I don’t think he was going to make it easy. But I do think San Antonio would have done business.”
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
End of Q3: Bucks 96, Bulls 82
DeMar DeRozan has 40 points entering the 4th – 9:53 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
This is DeMar DeRozan’s 5th 40-point game, tied for 7th-most in NBA. – 9:52 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
In my time watching the Bucks since the early 2000’s, I think DeMar DeRozan is No. 1 in the Buck killer rankings. Who you got in that period or historical? – 9:51 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks ran their lead all the way up to 21 points here in the third quarter, but the Bulls have gotten back in this one.
Bucks lead, 86-76, with 2:19 left in the third quarter, following that and-one bucket from DeMar DeRozan. He has 36/2/5 on the night. – 9:48 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton now has four fouls as well for the #Bucks with 2:24 to go in the third and DeMar DeRozan is now getting to the free throw line.
#Bucks lead is down to 10. – 9:47 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
This is DeMar DeRozan’s 28th 30-point game, tied for 5th-most in NBA – 9:43 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Wesley Johnson draws DeMar DeRozan’s fourth foul with under six minutes to go in the third. – 9:42 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
DeMar DeRozan is the offense at this point for the #Bulls – 22 points on 10 of 18 shooting. – 9:28 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Three first half fouls for #Bulls all-star DeMar DeRozan, too.
#Bucks lead 58-43 in the final seconds of the second quarter. – 9:07 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Giannis Antetokounmpo just picked up his third foul contesting DeMar DeRozan’s lay-in with 1:27 left in the first half. – 9:04 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Bobby Portis picked up his 11th technical of the season during the break, and DeMar DeRozan gets his first free throw. #Bucks lead the #Bulls 47-31. – 9:00 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
DeMar DeRozan has had to take 14 shots to get his 12 points. No free throws. #Bucks lead the #Bulls 47-30 with 4:04 to go in the first half. – 8:58 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Grayson Allen and Khris Middleton lead the #Bucks with seven points each.
DeMar DeRozan and Coby White have six apiece for the #Bulls8:41 PM
DeMar DeRozan @DeMar_DeRozan
Recently jumped on the @Nike Trained pod. All about speaking your truth
@ApplePodcasts 🎧 https://t.co/mvqhptTUsW
@Spotify 🎧 https://t.co/pSWStkfY9I pic.twitter.com/Iqcz4kktls3:39 PM

Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN
New podcast. The dynamics of Ben Simmons’ grievance over Sixers’ fines, the Nets outlook & a fair look at Lakers’ reasoning to pass on DeMar DeRozan (w/@Ohm Youngmisuk & @Bobby Marks)
Audio: espn.com/radio/play/_/i…
Video: youtu.be/5rIxBD229082:49 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls players’ 3-point shooting since ASB (min. 20 attempts)
Javonte Green — 38.7% (1.6 a/g)
DeMar DeRozan — 38.5% (2.2 a/g)
Zach LaVine — 37.5% (7.1 a/g)
Alex Caruso — 35.3% (2.8 a/g)
Nikola Vucevic — 31.9% (3.8 a/g)
Coby White — 31.4% (5.4 a/g)
Ayo Dosunmu — 28.3% (2.8 a/g) – 10:27 AM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
All-NBA ballot position oddities:
Luka Doncic eligible at forward and guard ✅
DeMar DeRozan eligible at forward ✅ and guard
Jayson Tatum eligible at forward and guard (????)
LeBron eligible at forward ✅ and guard
Jokic/Embiid eligible at forward and center ✅ ✅ – 9:49 AM

