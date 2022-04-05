There's a chance Evan Mobley returns on Friday

There's a chance Evan Mobley returns on Friday

Main Rumors

There's a chance Evan Mobley returns on Friday

April 5, 2022- by

By |

Chris Fedor: #Cavs Evan Mobley did a lot of work on the court today. He keeps progressing from that sprained ankle. The Cavs will have a practice here in Orlando on Thursday and how he goes thru that will help determine if he plays in Brooklyn on Friday. A source said, “There’s a chance”
Source: Twitter @ChrisFedor

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
JB Bickerstaff said Evan Mobley (ankle sprain) is progressing well & did a lot of on-court work today. #Cavs will have practice on Thursday & see how Evan responds on Friday.
While Jarrett Allen has been ruled out tonight, still a positive sign to see him w/ the squad in ORL. – 6:04 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said that Evan Mobley did “a lot of work today on the court.”
The Cavs will also hold practice here in Orlando Thursday. They will see how he goes through that practice and then how he responds on Friday. – 5:51 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Evan Mobley did a lot of work on the court today. He keeps progressing from that sprained ankle. The Cavs will have a practice here in Orlando on Thursday and how he goes thru that will help determine if he plays in Brooklyn on Friday. A source said, “There’s a chance” – 5:46 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Jarrett Allen (finger fracture) and Evan Mobley (ankle sprain) are listed as out for tomorrow’s game against the Magic. – 4:55 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs C Jarrett Allen (fractured left middle finger) and C/F Evan Mobley (sprained left ankle) listed as out for Tuesday’s game at Orlando. – 4:55 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen both remain OUT tomorrow against Orlando. – 4:53 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Five-time NBA All-Star Kevin Love chats with @therealmikekb and discusses the resurgent Cavaliers, why Evan Mobley deserves Rookie of the Year … and that LeBron James dunk.
https://t.co/LQvwb7nr6c pic.twitter.com/5wcA64xyne10:52 AM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Games w/ 30 points or more by a rookie in ’21’-22:
6: @Jalen Green
2: Cade Cunningham, Tre Mann
1: Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley, Moses Moody, Trey Murphy, Cam Thomas, Franz Wagner, @Josh Christopher
#Rockets are the only team with more than 1 rookie to have a 30 point game. #LightTheFuse9:35 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR ROY Predictor:
1. Scottie Barnes: 6.26
2. Evan Mobley: 5.38
3. Franz Wagner: 4.3
4. Cade Cunningham: 4.25
5. Jalen Green: 3.49
6. Herbert Jones: 2.79
7. Josh Giddey: 2.75
8. Ayo Dosunmu: 2.43
9. Bones Hyland: 2.15
10. Chris Duarte: 1.87
https://t.co/onGqrEd9sz pic.twitter.com/91WVXn4us811:00 AM

More on this storyline

, , Main Rumors

, , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home