Tom Thibodeau on Julius Randle, Derrick Rose playing this season: I don't see it happening

Steve Popper @StevePopper
Not a surprise, but Thibodeau, asked if Rose or Randle could play again this season, said “I don’t see it happening.” – 1:10 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Tom Thibodeau on Derrick Rose and Julius Randle playing again this season:
“I don’t see it happening.” – 1:07 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
Tom Thibodeau on the possibility of Julius Randle or Derrick Rose playing again this season: “I don’t see it happening.” – 1:07 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
G-Leaguer Feron Hunt may get #Knicks promotion with Julius Randle out nypost.com/2022/04/04/kni…8:26 AM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
The usual starters for the Knicks tonight – well, usual with Randle out. Toppin, Burks, Barrett, Fournier and Robinson. – 5:47 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: Big opportunity for Obi Toppin, who will likely get extended mins in NYK’s final 4 games; a thought on analyzing Julius Randle’s body language from afar; note on Darius Garland, who, like Donovan Mitchell, had late pre-draft workout for NYK: sny.tv/articles/knick…3:53 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: “Obviously the Derrick who was in Chicago…is not the Derrick who is in New York now…But the emotional lift that he has for (his team) is still the same.”
@Nick Friedell, one of NYC’s most eligible bachelors, on D-Rose absence, NYK/BKN: youtu.be/67eqI64hHA412:51 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Thibodeau says Knicks likely to shut down Julius Randle for rest of season nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/03/thi…12:01 PM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Westchester Knicks finished up G League season tonight with power forward Feron Hunt posting an 18 and 10. The new two-way player can join Knicks roster and makes sense with Julius Randle likely shutting it down today. – 10:22 PM

