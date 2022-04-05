Wizards vs. Timberwolves: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (34-44) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (34-34) at Target Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Tuesday April 5, 2022

Washington Wizards 24, Minnesota Timberwolves 24 (Q1 04:22)

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Really like these Wizards blue uniforms – 8:13 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Harden getting completely bottled up by Duane Washington Jr and dribbling out the entire clock on one possession, then hitting a step-back 3 the next, is the epitome of the James Harden iso experience right now. – 7:53 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lance Stephenson scores a layup, gets an and-one and dishes an assist to Duane Washington Jr. for 3. #Pacers7:49 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Injury Report:
Malik Beasley and Jaden McDaniels are AVAILABLE.
Patrick Beverley (Right Ankle Soreness) is OUT. pic.twitter.com/82SXRyQ9xQ7:46 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop with a positive update on Jock Landale (mid-foot sprain):
“He is getting better pretty quickly. I think he might be able to meet us in Minnesota (for Thursday’s game).”
Landale is out tonight after hurting his foot in the 1Q Sunday. – 7:45 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s @Minnesota Timberwolves starters vs. Washington:
Russell
Beasley
Edwards
Vanderbilt
Towns
OUT
Beverley – Right Ankle Soreness – 7:27 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone, well aware of the playoff situation:
“Come on, Wes Unseld Jr.”
(If Wizards beat T-Wolves, and #Nuggets win, Denver clinches a playoff spot). – 7:22 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Chris Finch complimentary of Jaden McDaniels and the Wolves medical/athletic training staff for getting him back ahead of schedule. High ankle sprain can sometimes take much longer. McDaniels missed nine games. – 7:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards’ starters tonight against the Timberwolves: Tomas Satoransky, Corey Kispert, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Rui Hachimura and Kristaps Porzingis. – 6:40 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Wizards
Towns under 26.5 points
Edwards over 28.5 points + rebounds + assists
Vanderbilt under 15.5 points + rebounds + assists
Caldwell-Pope over 22.5 points + rebounds + assists
Porzingis under 6.0 made free throws – 6:37 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Jaden McDaniels is IN tonight, per Chris Finch. Will come off the bench and play around 15 minutes. – 6:17 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Patrick Beverley is OUT – 6:16 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Jaden McDaniels is IN – 6:16 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Anthony Edwards’ knee pain was also affecting his shot as much as his driving ability.
In the 10 games before he rested for a week, Edwards was shooting 27% from three-point range.
In the last 10 games entering tonight, he’s at 45%. – 6:00 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Highest FG% on shots outside restricted area (4ft) and inside 3P line (22ft), min. 250 FGAs. 83 total players qualify:
Jokić – 59.3
Ayton – 55.9
CP3 – 55.2
Durant – 54.2
Aldridge – 53.9
Seth – 51.9
Mikal – 51.5
Cam Thomas – 51.4
Jonas – 51.4
Clarkson – 50.8
Jrue – 50.4 – 5:58 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per @stathead. There are only two players in @NBA this season shooting 50% FG 37% 3pt and 84% FT. Kevin Durant is one. The other….Wait for it….is @Jalen Brunson. If you reduce the FT% to 80, you can add Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikael Bridges. That’s the list – 3:54 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The T’Wolves play the Wizards tonight.
The Nuggets shouldn’t expect any help there, but now would be a great time for KCP and Kuzma to combine for 70 points. – 2:07 PM
