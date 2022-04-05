Wizards vs. Timberwolves: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (34-44) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (34-34) at Target Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Tuesday April 5, 2022
Washington Wizards 24, Minnesota Timberwolves 24 (Q1 04:22)
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Harden getting completely bottled up by Duane Washington Jr and dribbling out the entire clock on one possession, then hitting a step-back 3 the next, is the epitome of the James Harden iso experience right now. – 7:53 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lance Stephenson scores a layup, gets an and-one and dishes an assist to Duane Washington Jr. for 3. #Pacers – 7:49 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Injury Report:
Malik Beasley and Jaden McDaniels are AVAILABLE.
Patrick Beverley (Right Ankle Soreness) is OUT. pic.twitter.com/82SXRyQ9xQ – 7:46 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop with a positive update on Jock Landale (mid-foot sprain):
“He is getting better pretty quickly. I think he might be able to meet us in Minnesota (for Thursday’s game).”
Landale is out tonight after hurting his foot in the 1Q Sunday. – 7:45 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s @Minnesota Timberwolves starters vs. Washington:
Russell
Beasley
Edwards
Vanderbilt
Towns
OUT
Beverley – Right Ankle Soreness – 7:27 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone, well aware of the playoff situation:
“Come on, Wes Unseld Jr.”
(If Wizards beat T-Wolves, and #Nuggets win, Denver clinches a playoff spot). – 7:22 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Chris Finch complimentary of Jaden McDaniels and the Wolves medical/athletic training staff for getting him back ahead of schedule. High ankle sprain can sometimes take much longer. McDaniels missed nine games. – 7:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Almost game time.
📍 Minneapolis
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 7:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
The yellow cardigan is too clean!
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/vreao17QRl – 6:49 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards’ starters tonight against the Timberwolves: Tomas Satoransky, Corey Kispert, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Rui Hachimura and Kristaps Porzingis. – 6:40 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Wizards
Towns under 26.5 points
Edwards over 28.5 points + rebounds + assists
Vanderbilt under 15.5 points + rebounds + assists
Caldwell-Pope over 22.5 points + rebounds + assists
Porzingis under 6.0 made free throws – 6:37 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Jaden McDaniels is IN tonight, per Chris Finch. Will come off the bench and play around 15 minutes. – 6:17 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Get in the zone with @Ish Smith‘s pregame playlist!
#DCAboveAll | @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/WDtBlm3Ez0 – 6:15 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
DG shuts it down on one end and nearly brings the rim down on the other!
Our @NATCA Flight of the Week ✈️ pic.twitter.com/70HVeWhpPf – 6:00 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Anthony Edwards’ knee pain was also affecting his shot as much as his driving ability.
In the 10 games before he rested for a week, Edwards was shooting 27% from three-point range.
In the last 10 games entering tonight, he’s at 45%. – 6:00 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Highest FG% on shots outside restricted area (4ft) and inside 3P line (22ft), min. 250 FGAs. 83 total players qualify:
Jokić – 59.3
Ayton – 55.9
CP3 – 55.2
Durant – 54.2
Aldridge – 53.9
Seth – 51.9
Mikal – 51.5
Cam Thomas – 51.4
Jonas – 51.4
Clarkson – 50.8
Jrue – 50.4 – 5:58 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
let’s pack the house tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/BfC31Xyy5i – 5:11 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
🎮 @WizardsDG starts their season tonight! 🎮
Get that three-peat! 🏆
#DCAboveAll | #ProtectTheBrand pic.twitter.com/1mqyZ1QPo1 – 4:55 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Go get ’em @CapitalCityGoGo!
Excited to see the squad show out 💪 pic.twitter.com/uTr6OM3uBg – 4:25 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s @kzprovisioning media meal:
Tamarind Glazed Pork Chop, herb salad
Roasted Spiced Yams, Chilies and Salsa Verde
Garganelli with Butternut Squash Cream, Pecorino
Bitter Greens, Maple Vinaigrette, Candied Pecans
@BellecourBakery Dessert – 4:04 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Got into the lab this morning!
Just a few hours until tipoff ⏰ pic.twitter.com/Jzq9JLunQQ – 3:57 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per @stathead. There are only two players in @NBA this season shooting 50% FG 37% 3pt and 84% FT. Kevin Durant is one. The other….Wait for it….is @Jalen Brunson. If you reduce the FT% to 80, you can add Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikael Bridges. That’s the list – 3:54 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
🍺 » Pregame Tailgate presented by @MichelobULTRA [𝟓-𝟔:𝟑𝟎𝐏𝐌]
🏀 » Wolves vs. Wizards at @TargetCenterMN
[𝟕:𝟎𝟎𝐏𝐌]
🎟 » https://t.co/TgKIfx2Wzo pic.twitter.com/2P3UTvNak5 – 3:34 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
NEWS: @Youthprise Selected as NBA Foundation Local Grant Recipient
Full release:
nba.com/timberwolves/n… – 2:39 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The T’Wolves play the Wizards tonight.
The Nuggets shouldn’t expect any help there, but now would be a great time for KCP and Kuzma to combine for 70 points. – 2:07 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
if i were the lakers i simply would’ve traded for steph and giannis while also keeping kcp and caruso and ad and lebron and then easily made the playoffs pic.twitter.com/fB22y19Hgj – 2:07 PM
