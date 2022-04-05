Wizards vs. Timberwolves: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Washington Wizards (34-44) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (45-34) at Target Center
The Washington Wizards are spending $3,765,287 per win while the Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $3,045,279 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Tuesday April 5, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: NBC Sports Washingto
Home Radio: 830 WCCO
Away Radio: The Team 980
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@WorldWideWob
up late torturing myself with a 2H re-watch, some thoughts:
• Braun destroyed Caleb on block, just shoots/scores over him like 5 times
• McCormack hell of a rebounder
• Caleb created so much opportunity final 7 min despite missing alot
• Manek clean block ruled goaltend hurt – 3:29 AM