Zach LaVine likely out tonight vs. Bucks

Adriab Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (left knee) is likely to be out vs. the Milwaukee Bucks tonight (8 o’clock, ESPN). LaVine has only missed one game since the mid-February All-Star break. Bulls are fifth in East, tied with sixth-place Raptors at 45-33.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (left knee) is likely to be out vs. the Milwaukee Bucks tonight (8 o’clock, ESPN). LaVine has only missed one game since the mid-February All-Star break. Bulls are fifth in East, tied with sixth-place Raptors at 45-33. – 3:18 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
On the injury report, #Bulls have downgraded Zach LaVine (knee) from probable to questionable for tonight vs. Bucks – 12:36 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls players’ 3-point shooting since ASB (min. 20 attempts)
Javonte Green — 38.7% (1.6 a/g)
DeMar DeRozan — 38.5% (2.2 a/g)
Zach LaVine — 37.5% (7.1 a/g)
Alex Caruso — 35.3% (2.8 a/g)
Nikola Vucevic — 31.9% (3.8 a/g)
Coby White — 31.4% (5.4 a/g)
Ayo Dosunmu — 28.3% (2.8 a/g) – 10:27 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls list Zach LaVine probable with his left knee. Matt Thomas is questionable with lower right leg contusion.
Bucks list Giannis probable with right knee soreness. – 5:36 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says Zach LaVine did not practice, just precaution, likely to play tomorrow. #Bulls – 1:39 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Heat went 17 for 34 from 3 and rolled over #Bulls 127-109. Zach LaVine scoring 33 was pretty much the lone highlight for Bulls. Patrick Williams hit double digits (12 pts) for the second straight game. – 10:24 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Final: Heat 127, Bulls 109
LaVine: 33 pts
DeRozan: 26 pts, 6-18 FG (13-13 FT)
Butler: 22-7-6
Heat sweep season series 4-0
Bulls fall to 45-33 and 6th in East behind Raptors (by half a game) – 10:22 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Heat 127, Bulls 109
LaVine 33 pts
DeRozan 26 pts (13-13 FTs)
White 0-9 (0-7 from 3)
Butler 22 pts
Lowry 19 pts, 10 assists
Bench points: Heat 56-27 – 10:22 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
The Bulls can’t stop fouling 3-point shooters, and Coby White’s face after this one by Zach LaVine says it all. Tough night throughout for the Bulls at home against the Heat. pic.twitter.com/YICCOkX4YF – 10:03 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Heat lead 66-57 at the half after remaining comfortably in control from the opening whistle.
LaVine (18 points) and DeRozan (10 points) combine for 28 points. The rest of the Bulls roster combined scores the remaining 29.
Butler leads the Heat with 16. – 9:11 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Heat are hitting more shots, playing more impactful defense and lead #Bulls at half 66-57. LaVine had 18 pts, DeRozan 10.
Butler getting into playoff mode with 16 pts, Lowry had 14. Adebayo has 3 fouls, but both he and backup center Dedmon have 10 pts – 9:10 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Halftime: Heat 66, Bulls 57
LaVine: 18 pts, 4-8 3P
DeRozan: 10 pts, 2-11 FG
Butler: 16-4-4
Lowry: 14 pts
Adebayo: 10 pts, 3 fouls
Heat shot 59% – 9:09 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Heat 66, Bulls 57 at half
LaVine 18 pts
DeRozan 10 pts
Vucevic 8 pts, 6 rebs, 3 assists
Butler 16 pts, 4 assists
Lowry 14 pts, 5 assists
Heat 57.5% FG – 9:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 66, Bulls 57 at half. Butler with 16 for Heat, LaVine 18 for Bulls. – 9:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 31, Bulls 30 after one. Lowry with nine points for the Heat, LaVine 11 for Bulls. – 8:32 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine opens tonight’s game against the Miami Heat with three straight 3-pointers.
Big rowdy crowd at the United Center tonight to greet each shot. – 8:14 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Billy Donovan says Zach LaVine will play tonight vs. Heat. LaVine was probable with knee soreness. – 6:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Billy Donovan says Zach LaVine is good to go. Was listed as probable. – 6:18 PM
KC Johnson: Bulls downgrade Zach LaVine from probable to questionable with left knee soreness/injury management. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / April 5, 2022
Rob Schaefer: Zach LaVine is available vs. Wizards, Billy Donovan says. Had been questionable. Seems like that’s status quo on back to backs as he manages knee -via Twitter @rob_schaef / March 29, 2022
Chicago: Zach LaVine (left knee soreness injury management) has been downgraded to questionable. Alex Caruso (left low back contusion) has been downgraded to probable. -via HoopsHype / March 29, 2022
