Zion Williamson's stepfather expects him to play this season

Zion Williamson’s stepfather, Lee Anderson, said he expects Williamson to return to play this season but understands that it’s a decision that has to be made with the New Orleans Pelicans’ medical staff with a look toward not only the present but also the future. Anderson made the comments on Tuesday to “The Jordy Culotta Show,” an online show based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Source: Andrew Lopez @ ESPN
Source: Andrew Lopez @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Two weeks after the dunk video, Lee Anderson told @CulottaShow that Zion Williamson is healthy and wants to be part of a “winning fabric” in New Orleans. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 1:21 PM
Two weeks after the dunk video, Lee Anderson told @CulottaShow that Zion Williamson is healthy and wants to be part of a “winning fabric” in New Orleans. nola.com/sports/pelican… – 1:21 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Harrison Barnes is the recipient of this year’s Oscar Robertson Triple-Double Award for a consecutive year, which recognizes leadership in and off the court. Only Corliss Williamson & Garrett Temple have won the Kings award in back-to-back seasons. – 12:54 PM
Harrison Barnes is the recipient of this year’s Oscar Robertson Triple-Double Award for a consecutive year, which recognizes leadership in and off the court. Only Corliss Williamson & Garrett Temple have won the Kings award in back-to-back seasons. – 12:54 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
We can spend all day discussing someone’s words. But there will be a point of action this offseason.
Zion will have a contract extension in front of him.
That will tell us more than anything else. – 12:54 PM
We can spend all day discussing someone’s words. But there will be a point of action this offseason.
Zion will have a contract extension in front of him.
That will tell us more than anything else. – 12:54 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
I would like to hear from Zion Williamson a hell of a lot more than I’d like to hear from Lee Anderson.
This is all so ridiculous.
If you have something to say, say it. – 12:24 PM
I would like to hear from Zion Williamson a hell of a lot more than I’d like to hear from Lee Anderson.
This is all so ridiculous.
If you have something to say, say it. – 12:24 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Pelicans are listing Jonas Valanciunas as questionable vs. the Kings on Tuesday due to right ankle soreness. Kira Lewis Jr. (knee) and Zion Williamson (foot) are out. – 7:40 PM
The Pelicans are listing Jonas Valanciunas as questionable vs. the Kings on Tuesday due to right ankle soreness. Kira Lewis Jr. (knee) and Zion Williamson (foot) are out. – 7:40 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Going live with the point guard of Pelicans Spaces @Impatientbull at 2 p.m.
– Duke-UNC
– Lakers pack
– MVP
– Zion
youtube.com/watch?v=gnqXp7… – 11:18 AM
Going live with the point guard of Pelicans Spaces @Impatientbull at 2 p.m.
– Duke-UNC
– Lakers pack
– MVP
– Zion
youtube.com/watch?v=gnqXp7… – 11:18 AM
Todd Whitehead @CrumpledJumper
I thought…we could change Cooper to copper, Zion to xenon, Barry to barium…
…just 10 hours of bball-ref searches later 🤣 and…
the Periodic Table of Basketball Names is complete!!! pic.twitter.com/AstLhyQsnM – 5:07 PM
I thought…we could change Cooper to copper, Zion to xenon, Barry to barium…
…just 10 hours of bball-ref searches later 🤣 and…
the Periodic Table of Basketball Names is complete!!! pic.twitter.com/AstLhyQsnM – 5:07 PM
More on this storyline
“I expect him to play. If you were to ask Zion, I’m sure he would probably say the same thing,” Anderson said. “But with just a couple of games left, with the magnitude of what’s going on in New Orleans and the opportunity to qualify for the play-in game and possibly get into a seven-game series, that would be off the charts in the city of New Orleans. That would be a plus in New Orleans. That would be a plus for Zion with the way things are right now.” “Do I expect him to play? Certainly I do. That’s on me, though. That’s purely me. I don’t think there’s anything else that would hinder him from doing that right now.” -via ESPN / April 5, 2022
Will Guillory: Zion Williamson getting some work in with T Spoon after today’s shootaround pic.twitter.com/7pgIq794x2 -via Twitter @WillGuillory / April 1, 2022
Andrew Lopez: Zion Williamson will be on the upcoming four-game road trip as he continues to work with the Pelicans’ performance staff, sources confirm. Williamson will continue to work with the staff on the trip as he continues his progression in his rehab. -via Twitter @_Andrew_Lopez / March 29, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.