Bucks officially sign Luca Vildoza

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The Milwaukee #Bucks have officially added 6-foot, 3-inch Argentinian guard Luca Vildoza. He will wear No. 6.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Free agent guard Luca Vildoza — MVP of the 2020 Spanish ACB League finals — is expected to finalize a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks that’ll take him through the 2022-2023 season: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 7:40 PM
More on this storyline
Free-agent guard Luca Vildoza is expected to finalize a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks that’ll take him through the 2022-23 season, sources told ESPN. Vildoza — MVP of the 2020 Spanish ACB League finals — has fully recovered from foot surgery and will be activated for the Bucks in the playoffs, sources said. -via ESPN / April 4, 2022
