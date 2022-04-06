Bucks officially sign Luca Vildoza

Emiliano Carchia: OFFICIAL: Milwaukee Bucks Sign Luca Vildoza sportando.basketball/en/milwaukee-b…
Source: Twitter @Sportando

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The Milwaukee #Bucks have officially added 6-foot, 3-inch Argentinian guard Luca Vildoza. He will wear No. 6.
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel2:35 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
OFFICIAL: Milwaukee Bucks Sign Luca Vildoza sportando.basketball/en/milwaukee-b…1:32 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Bucks to sign Luca Vildoza through the 2022-23 season sportando.basketball/en/bucks-to-si…4:22 AM
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
PG Luca Vildoza signing with Bucks, according to ESPN, after Knicks cut him in training camp so they could retain Wayne Selden. – 8:24 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Argentinian guard Luca Vildoza is near a deal with the Bucks
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13…8:06 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Free agent guard Luca Vildoza — MVP of the 2020 Spanish ACB League finals — is expected to finalize a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks that’ll take him through the 2022-2023 season: espn.com/nba/story/_/id…7:40 PM

More on this storyline

Free-agent guard Luca Vildoza is expected to finalize a deal with the Milwaukee Bucks that’ll take him through the 2022-23 season, sources told ESPN. Vildoza — MVP of the 2020 Spanish ACB League finals — has fully recovered from foot surgery and will be activated for the Bucks in the playoffs, sources said. -via ESPN / April 4, 2022

