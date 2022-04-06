Bulls officially rule Lonzo Ball out for the remainder of the season

Jeff Zillgitt: Bulls make it official and rule out Lonzo Ball (left knee) for the remainder of the season, playoffs included. pic.twitter.com/jSIdqCU8FT
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Lonzo Ball is done … read it:
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Lonzo Ball will not return for the Chicago Bulls this season after setbacks in meniscus surgery recovery.
Ball’s teammates know what they’ll miss most without the dynamic playmaker on the court: “He brings a different type of swagger to us.” chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 12:06 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls officially rule Lonzo Ball (left knee) out for the remainder of the 2021-22 season – playoffs included. Reported in today’s Sun-Times. – 11:46 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls miss Lonzo Ball’s ‘swagger’, skill set at both ends
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will not return for the remainder of the 21-22 season. Ball underwent surgery on his left knee on Jan. 28 and continues to experience pain with high-level physical activity. He will continue daily treatment and rehabilitation in preparation for 22-23. – 11:42 AM
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Bulls make it official and rule out Lonzo Ball (left knee) for the remainder of the season, playoffs included. pic.twitter.com/jSIdqCU8FT – 11:40 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
“The whole dynamic of the game changes with ‘Zo out there.”
That’s DeMar DeRozan’s summary of what the Bulls miss without Lonzo Ball.
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Chicago Bulls expected to shut down Lonzo Ball #NBA
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine sits, Lonzo Ball is out for the season and Bulls get swept by Bucks
Sean Highkin @highkin
At @BleacherReport: News of Lonzo Ball’s season being over puts an unfortunate cap on a Bulls season that went from feel-good surprise to major letdown bleacherreport.com/articles/10031… – 11:46 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Lonzo Ball
Darius Garland
Brandon Ingram
LeBron James
Kyle Kuzma
Alex Caruso
Josh Hart
Montrezl Harrell
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
DeMar DeRozan, describing Lonzo Ball’s impact on the Bulls: “He brings a different type of swagger to us when he plays… From his passing, his IQ, his capability to knock down shots… The whole dynamic of the game changes with ‘Zo out there.” – 11:09 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
More on Lonzo Ball and the increasing pessimism that he’ll play again this season:
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Lonzo Ball has knee pain when ramping up workouts, likely shut down for year nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/05/lon… – 8:14 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls coach Billy Donovan said that a meeting of the minds in the next few days will determine what’s next for Lonzo Ball (left knee) after the latest setback on Tuesday, but a source said Ball will not play again this season.
StatMuse @statmuse
Lonzo Ball was averaging 2.7 stocks per game this season (1.8 SPG, 0.9 BPG).
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls’ Lonzo Ball nearing shutdown as knee discomfort continues
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls’ Lonzo Ball (knee) to be shut down for remainder of the season: Sources
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Bulls G Lonzo Ball (knee) is expected to be shut down for the remainder of the season, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/bqLL4RzvX7 – 6:57 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (left knee) likely out for the rest of the season: es.pn/3uaO6IN – 6:53 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Feel terrible for Lonzo. 3 of his 5 NBA seasons have been derailed by multi-week season-ending injuries – 6:37 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The time off did not help Lonzo Ball like the Bulls were hoping. They should have a definitive decision in the next few days, but I’ll help the team along: He’s done for the rest of the season. – 6:24 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Coach Donovan : Disappointing. Says Lonzo wants to play. Has tried everything to get back to play. – 6:22 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Billy Donovan said the doctors will again get together and figure out the next step for Lonzo Ball. Sounds like a rest-of-the-season shutdown is the reality of this situation. Cya in 2022-23. – 6:22 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Lonzo Ball experienced some discomfort when the Bulls tried to ramp up his knee rehab again, Billy Donovan says
More on this storyline
Shams Charania: Sources: Bulls guard Lonzo Ball is expected to be shut down for the remainder of the season. Ball has been rehabbing from meniscus surgery in late January, but continues to feel discomfort amid several recovery methods to return to action and a bone bruise in his knee. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / April 5, 2022
KC Johnson: Billy Donovan said Lonzo Ball is experiencing discomfort after another try at the ramp-up process. -via Twitter @KCJHoop / April 5, 2022
