Celtics don't expect Robert Williams to play at all in first round of playoffs

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Just one week out from knee surgery, Rob Williams is already ramping up his recovery workouts according to Ime Udoka: ‘Expecting him back sooner rather than later.’ masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 1:25 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said that Rob Williams stayed in Boston to “help expedite the process” of his rehab.
Udoka also said that Williams hasn’t been ruled out for the first round, but that the team is preparing as if Williams “won’t be there for the first round.” – 12:36 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime Udoka on Robert Williams possibly returning for the 1st round of the playoffs: “We haven’t really ruled him out, obviously being if he’s ready, but we’re going in with the mindset that he won’t be there for the first round” – 12:22 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Grant Williams on the Celtics defense without Rob Williams: “You have to be a little tighter. You don’t have that safety net behind you. We’ve got to clean up our communication to get that right while Rob is out.” – 3:47 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics beat #Wizards 144-102, in a momentum boost they needed after a couple of tough games post Robert Williams. Brown 32, Tatum 22, White 17.
#Celtics 23-43 from the 3-point line. – 3:13 PM
Keith Smith: Robert Williams: “Honestly, right now, I’m in a great place mentally. Physically, feeling way better.” -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / April 2, 2022
