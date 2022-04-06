Celtics vs. Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Boston Celtics (49-30) play against the Chicago Bulls (34-34) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday April 6, 2022
Boston Celtics 57, Chicago Bulls 43 (Q2 02:10)
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Some incredible ball movement for Celtics so far tonight. 18 assists on 21 FGs. – 8:59 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls have more TOs in 1st half than they’ve had all game in 3 of last 4 games.
Billy Donovan raised the recent low TOs in his pregame comments and made crack about hoping it didn’t change tonight. – 8:58 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
This went in Boston’s favor but I HATE the wait for it to fall before the whistle is blown call. Call the foul or don’t. If the guy earns the 3 point play, give it to him. – 8:58 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Four fouls on Patrick Williams, so he exits
That last one was questionable, to say the least – 8:57 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro is shooting 40% from three this season on a little under 7 attempts a game
The only players with a higher % with at least 6.5 threes attempted:
Kyrie Irving (on SMALL sample size)
Anfernee Simons
Lonzo Ball (on SMALL sample size)
Desmond Bane
Max Strus
“Chucker” – 8:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum is never going to hear the end of it from Green after that block. – 8:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
A youth league game broke out for a minute there.
Well, minus Javonte Green flying through the air for a block. – 8:53 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
A wild sequence that featured bodies diving for loose balls and an incredible block by Javonte Green on Jayson Tatum ends with a Patrick Williams TO, the Bulls’ 9th. – 8:53 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Javonte Green with some buddy-on-buddy crime with that crazy block of Tatum on a fast break (that may have been a goaltend) – 8:53 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Daniel Theis currently leads the Celtics with 11 point on 5-7 shooting. – 8:49 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Derrick Jones Jr. just took a tumble while attempting to drive to the basket and went down holding his face.
He’s been adding a nice spark off the bench to help facilitate this Bulls run to cut the lead down to 11, but looks like he’s in some pain on the sideline. – 8:48 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls Nation..where are you listening–a shout out with YOUR name will be delivered @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio – 8:46 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Since Billy Donovan whistled for time down 31-14, Bulls are on a 14-6 run. Within 37-28. Some nice defensive moments for Derrick Jones Jr. and Javonte Green in that stretch – 8:45 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Tristan Thompson whistled for a moving screen in first quarter and @celticsvoice casually offers, “Tristan Thompson, who is taking a check from Chicago these days.” 😂 – 8:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Good timeout by Ime Udoka. Boston’s offense has gotten a little sticky here to open Q2. – 8:44 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Derrick Jones Jr. and Javonte Green are making a push for being in the playoff rotation. #Bulls playing better, but still trail Boston 37-28 early 2ndQ – 8:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 32-19 after one
Brown – 8 points
Horford – 7/4/2/2/1
Theis – 7 points
Tatum – 6/3/2
Celtics – 57.1% FGs
Celtics – 9 assists on 12 baskets
LaVine – 5 points
DeRozan – 4 points
Vucevic – 4 points
Bulls – 42.1% FGs
Bulls – 0-5 threes
Bulls – 5 turnovers – 8:37 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The Tatum-Javonte Green reunion is always fun. pic.twitter.com/rc8o7c3T42 – 8:37 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Got work to do.
LaVine: 5pts
Vuc/DeMar: 4pts pic.twitter.com/9dNjcYaSKI – 8:36 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls open up with five turnovers and 0-for-5 shooting from 3-point range to allow a 32-19 Celtics lead after the first quarter.
And this could be a preview of the first round of the playoffs… – 8:36 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
End of Q1: Celtics 32, Bulls 19
Celtics carved Bulls to tune of 57.1 percent shooting and 9 assists. Bulls have 5 turnovers – 8:36 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Horford and Theis in that first quarter: 14 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 block. Not bad. – 8:35 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
And this is the good matchup?
Alarmingly poor start from the Bulls. who allowed 57 percent shooting and had trouble even catching passes en route to 5 TOs.
Bulls trail Celtics by 13 after 1. – 8:34 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics-Bulls first quarter takeaways:
Celtics should do whatever they need to do to face Bulls in first round. – 8:30 PM
Celtics-Bulls first quarter takeaways:
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
This has been an absurdly bad first quarter for #Bulls. Boston shooting 67% and lead 31-14. Bulls have been a couple of steps slow on defense and can’t catch up. – 8:28 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
I said it earlier this season and there was big-time blow-back. Let’s run it out there again:
Brown&Tatum > DeRozan&LaVine – 8:28 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I don’t know about Coby White. I want to like his game, but it often feels like there’s a lot of dribbling to nowhere. Pounding the ball into a late-clock pullup without passing. – 8:27 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Another first quarter, another rout in progress.
Celtics are shooting 66.7 percent from the field and have forced 4 turnovers. There’s confidence in everything they’re doing.
31-14. – 8:27 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Derrick Jones Jr. getting another rotational crack after this timeout. – 8:27 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics have already turned four Bulls turnovers into six points and Al Horford has been leading the break for a lot of that. Both of his assists have been to Daniel Theis – 8:26 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Not a lot of whistles in this game, so the Celtics five starters went basically the first nine minutes. That’s unusually long. White and Grant in for Tatum and Theis, as per usual. – 8:26 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Daniel Theis pointing to the bench after making a corner 3! Daniel Theis revenge game!! – 8:24 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’d like to see Patrick Williams keep taking that pullup jumper. It’s a good shot for him, but he goes away from it too often. – 8:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Smart got caught overhelping there. Theis had cut LaVine off, but Smart came flying in an committed the foul.
As Ime Udoka said the other day: If the Celtics are as aggressive and physical if they want, they’re going to commit fouls. That’s the trade-off they’re willing to make. – 8:16 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics are pouring in buckets right now, 5-6 overall with assists on all 5 baskets so far – 8:16 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
The Bulls have already turned the ball over three times.
Billy Donovan said he felt confident in the Bulls ball management coming into this game. That’s a key against the Celtics, who are relentless in forcing errors and turnovers. – 8:15 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
With the G League season over for Maine, both of the Celtics Two-Way players, Matt Ryan and Brodric Thomas, are active for tonight’s game.
Celtics inactives are Juwan Morgan (H&S protocols), Nik Stauskas (sprained ankle) and Rob Williams (knee surgery). – 8:13 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
In Chicago tonight, Jayson Tatum just scored his 2,000th point of the season. pic.twitter.com/TzE0y6bepK – 8:13 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Al Horford hugs his college coach in Billy Donovan pregame and then comes out and scores 5 points and assists Theis on a dunk. – 8:12 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Will this be a Daniel Theis revenge game or is he still mad at the Celtics for trading him to the #Bulls in the first place? – 8:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Curious to see if Boston uses Theis in the roamer role tonight. Horford on Vucevic and Theis “guarding” Williams, but really roaming and helping on drivers. – 8:10 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
The PAW! 👀
@MOR_Docs | @Patrick Williams pic.twitter.com/p9LwKGMSY7 – 7:59 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Just an insane final week for playoff position.
Not only may 2-3-4 in the East have to play the scariest playoff guy in the league (Durant), one of the other scenarios is they may have to play without a starter (or two, depending on what’s the case in Boston) on the road. – 7:49 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls ball rollin from @UnitedCenter @Chicago Bulls @670TheScore @Audacy pic.twitter.com/szu425M1iY – 7:43 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Who has won the NBA awards throughout history?
A look by position.
(If Marcus Smart wins DPOY, it will be quite the exception to the norm). pic.twitter.com/Qc1pSxCuF4 – 7:43 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Bulls – United Center – April 6, 2022 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, Theis
Chicago – Ayo Dosunmu, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Patrick Williams, Nic Vucevic
OUT: Boston: R. Williams, Stauskas Chicago: Alex Caruso, Lonzo Ball, Matt Thomas pic.twitter.com/9cARb6crT2 – 7:40 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach in the New Balance TWO WXY.
@Zach LaVine | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/X3Eu8Ei31I – 7:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Daniel Theis
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Bulls starters:
Nikola Vucevic
Patrick Williams
DeMar DeRozan
Zach LaVine
Ayo Dosunmu – 7:38 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach is back in the starting lineup tonight against Boston.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/6kiPjxylq1 – 7:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown, Al Horford and JAYSON Tatum have all been upgraded to available.
Y’all never fail to point out a typo! – 7:24 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Pregame stat of the night: Celtics have held the lead after the first quarter in 11 consecutive games. #Bulls – 7:18 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Let’s get this trip started right #JetBlueRunway pic.twitter.com/qsshdGrzhh – 7:04 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen Brown (knee), Jayson Tatum (knee), and Al Horford (back) are all available tonight – 7:02 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Tomorrow’s guest for ‘Please Don’t Aggregate This’ is @Michael Pina! Come join us from 4-5ET on @getcallin, talking Celtics, MVP race, and much more: callin.com/link/YkZyTBEMkj – 7:01 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport update:
Jaylen Brown – AVAILABLE
Al Horford – AVAILABLE
Jayson Tatum – AVAILABLE – 6:58 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Derrick White shares which areas we’re looking to improve in before we face Chicago tonight. pic.twitter.com/xqgN0vO1Wq – 6:55 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said that Jaylen Brown, Al Horford and Jayson Tatum are all going through pregame testing and the Celtics will decide on their availability after that. Udoka said it’s “The same as the last few games.” – 6:45 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Coach Udoka: “Grant’s like a mini Al out there. He can do a lot of things – can guard 1 through 5, on-ball, off-ball, and everything in between.” – 6:43 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls injury update vs. Celtics, per Billy Donovan:
IN — Zach LaVine, Javonte Green, Derrick Jones Jr.
OUT — Alex Caruso, Matt Thomas – 6:31 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Alex Caruso is OUT for the Bulls tonight vs the Celtics. Zach LaVine will play, per Billy Donovan. – 6:23 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine will play tonight.
Alex Caruso is out with ongoing back pain. Woke up very sore this morning after last night’s game.
Billy Donovan says Alex just “isn’t moving right” with considerable stiffness and soreness in his back. – 6:22 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I do a quick postmortem on the Lakers season, AD trade coming?, Lonzo done for the year, Clippers getting healthy, no more take fouls! and more. Watch, like and subscribe below. Almost at 17K subscribers now!
youtu.be/LiZm-cgAcAk – 6:21 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Alex Caruso out vs. Celtics. LaVine in. Per Donovan.
Matt Thomas also out. – 6:20 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
It’s time for another @goaawol digital shirt toss.
RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this shirt. pic.twitter.com/0TtDVUzwmU – 6:00 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
National TV schedule for Sunday – the final day of NBA regular season – just announced: Indiana-Brooklyn 3:30 on ESPN, Boston-Memphis 7 p.m. on TNT, Golden State-New Orleans 9:30 p.m. TNT… Bally Sports Sun has Heat-Magic at 7. – 4:19 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Some TV updates from the NBA:
Sunday, April 10, 2022
• Indiana at Brooklyn will be televised by ESPN.
• Boston at Memphis will be televised by TNT.
• Golden State at New Orleans will be televised by TNT. – 4:11 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies/Celtics this Sunday is on TNT now. It could be an important game for Boston.
I’d be surprised if the Grizzlies don’t rest a ton of players on the second night of a back-to-back in a meaningless game. – 4:07 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Schedule update:
The Grizzlies are getting one more national TV game added to their schedule.
Memphis vs. Boston on Sunday, April 10th will now be nationally televised on TNT. – 4:04 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
NBA announces Celtics-Grizzlies Sunday night regular season finale will now be televised on TNT. Start time at 7 p.m. ET – 4:04 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics vs Grizzlies on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET will now air on TNT, per the NBA. – 4:04 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics–#Grizzlies have been added to the TNT schedule on Sunday at 7 ET. – 4:03 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Sunday NBA TV news: Pacers-Nets to ESPN; Celtics-Grizzlies and Warriors-Pelicans to TNT. – 4:02 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Will Tatum & Brown Elevate Their Game in Playoffs? | A List Podcast w/ @A. Sherrod Blakely, @Gary Washburn & @KwaniALunis | Powered by @betonline_ag (USE Code CLNS50) twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 4:00 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Our biggest Drop yet 👀🔥
@hometown_design and @CONRAAAD teamed up to create a special deck of Chicago Bulls Playing Cards!
Join the drop in the Bulls App tomorrow (4/7) at 7pm CT for a chance to win a deck of cards, presented by @AmericanExpress! pic.twitter.com/PoO6ZmCr9y – 4:00 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
As @Anthony Chiang and I calculated in our Miami Herald lab filled with test tubes, Heat cannot clinch No. 1 seed even if Celtics lose at Bulls tonight. If Heat loses out and Bucks and 76ers win out, Milwaukee gets No. 1 seed in 3-team tiebreaker. Boston wins 2-team tie with Heat – 3:58 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
New on BSJ: Very little playoff clarity, Robert Williams possibly back ‘sooner rather than later,’ and other Boston Celtics notes bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/04/06/ver… – 3:09 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1977, the @Boston Celtics John Havlicek became the fourth player in NBA history to reach 25,000 career points.
Havlicek and LeBron James are the only players in NBA history to reach career totals of 25,000 points, 8,000 rebounds, and 6,000 assists. pic.twitter.com/mZmQOtFJcf – 2:01 PM
