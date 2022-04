Devin Booker, Chris Paul resting against Clippers

Phoenix: Devin Booker (rest) has been upgraded to available . Deandre Ayton (rest) has been upgraded to available. Jae Crowder (right ankle soreness) has been upgraded to available. -via HoopsHype / April 4, 2022

THE DEFINITIVE 2022 NBA MVP DEEP DIVE WITH @Matt Moore We dive into Jokic, Giannis, Embiid, Booker, Luka, Tatum, and KD and give cases for why. We give a ballot as of right now, too!APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam… WATCH ON YOUTUBE: youtube.com/watch?v=5S5fN9…

Draymond Green says Devin Booker is his #NBA MVP. Is he yours? (w/videos) #Suns azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral

Lonzo Ball was averaging 2.7 stocks per game this season (1.8 SPG, 0.9 BPG).Only Chris Paul and Baron Davis have averaged more as a point guard in a season since 2000. pic.twitter.com/kLx4jz91We

Two fouls on Booker four minutes in. He’s staying in for now – 10:48 PM

Two PF’s on Booker after a push off on Bradley at the 8-minute mark. We’ll see if he stays in, with LAL up 12-6. – 10:48 PM

Malik Monk with three fouls in the first five minutes of this game guarding Booker. Thought it was a bold choice that he played through two. – 10:49 PM

Devin Booker’s joy in playing the Lakers makes him the ultimate Sun. After the alley-oop, he’s the last one to walk off the floor into the timeout, talking to the Lakers bench – 10:58 PM

Booker has that red-hot face goingHaving an extended conversation with officials after his lob dunk to cut #Lakers lead to one. #Suns down 17-16. – 10:59 PM

Booker was rather enthusiastic after that alley-oop finish. His former teammate Trevor Ariza had something to say to Booker about it at the timeout call. – 10:59 PM

Booker upset Bridges went through traffic, scored and didn’t get the foul call for an And-1 opportunity. #Suns down one. – 11:05 PM

After Q1: Lakers 31, Suns 28.Lakers doing what they can to hang on here as San Antonio is positioned to win on the road. Devin Booker has 11 points; Lakers are scoring by committee. – 11:11 PM

Woo buddy. Chris Paul was MAD about the stiff arm he got from his friend Carmelo Anthony on that loose-ball rebound – 11:24 PM

As we wind down the half, CP3 is cooking the Lakers in PNR with Ayton as his partner. Welp. – 11:35 PM

HALFTIME: Suns 63, Lakers 58.Devin Booker nails a tough jumper off a SLOB. He’s been great, with 16 points.Russ has 18 points, AD has 12 points. But the Lakers are 24 minutes from elimination here at Footprint Center. – 11:42 PM

Devin Booker hits a 3 to put the Suns up 19 and the Lakers need another timeout. No. 63 is in the sights – 12:08 AM

Does anyone play better than Devin Booker when he smells Laker blood in the water? – 12:13 AM

As Chris Paul throws a fast break lob to Mikal Bridges, the Lakers go down 94-70 with 3:29 left in the third quarter.All the Lakers on the court stalked back to the bench with their heads down. They look beaten and broken. – 12:15 AM

Westbrook’s been aggressive looking for his shot tonight, hitting 7 of 17 for a team-high 21 points, though he has 3 assists to 6 turnovers.Chris Paul has taken only 7 shots, hitting 3 for 6 points, but has 12 assists to 1 turnover.Overall, LAL have 14 TO’s to PHX’s 7. – 12:19 AM

I have never seen Devin Booker follow up a basket by sprinting behind a ball-handler to strip the ball away until now. – 12:20 AM

With Tuesday’s win, #Suns All-Star Chris Paul becomes the 1st player in #NBA history to be part of four teams to set a franchise record for victories in a single season.2007-08 New Orleans: 56-26.2013-14 Los Angeles Clippers: 57-25.2017-18 Houston 65-17.2021-22 Phoenix 63-16 pic.twitter.com/d6KQ9DwwQl

LeBron and AD longer a few moments tus to dap up CP, JaVale, Monty, then head to the tunnel. pic.twitter.com/TMKS6eY2BE

Chris Paul first player in #NBA history to help four teams set season record for wins #Suns #Rockets #ClipperNation #Pelicans (New Orleans) https://t.co/pvaOgsSSPi via @azcentral pic.twitter.com/TsgWZyOWLM

“I think I’m probably happiest most for [Devin Booker] and for Jay [Gaspar].” Chris Paul on the Suns winning a franchise-record 63 games pic.twitter.com/saDwzmWWWI

“I think being back home in front of our crowd, we got just got back to the way we’re playing.” #Suns All-Star Chris Paul after 121-110 win over #Lakers that ended #LakeShow playoff hopes. pic.twitter.com/dkhcGdrstp

Last night was memorable for a lot of reasons, but a few really stood out. For @PHNX_Suns, I wrote about Devin Booker becoming the quintessential Sun, the Suns’ thoughts on resting, and more from the record-setting win: https://t.co/ArZeeKXnMF

Devin Booker (140) now leads Walter Davis (90) on the Suns’ 30-point games leaderboard by 50.Take those 50 extra games and it’d still be more 30-point performances than everyone in franchise history except Davis, STAT, Westphal, KJ, Chambers, Barkley and Charlie Scott – 1:02 PM

On the Suns celebrating everything, their aversion to resting down the stretch and Devin Booker hating the Lakers as much as the fanbase: https://t.co/ArZeeKXnMF

Deandre Ayton (right ankle soreness), Devin Booker (low back soreness), Jae Crowder (right ankle soreness) and Chris Paul (right thumb injury management) are all out for the Suns tonight against the Clippers. – 3:30 PM

