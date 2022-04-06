Devin Booker, Chris Paul resting against Clippers

Phoenix: Devin Booker (low back soreness) has been downgraded to out. Chris Paul (right thumb injury management) has been downgraded to out. Deandre Ayton (right ankle soreness) has been downgraded to out. Jae Crowder (right ankle soreness) has been downgraded to out.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker (140) now leads Walter Davis (90) on the Suns’ 30-point games leaderboard by 50.
Take those 50 extra games and it’d still be more 30-point performances than everyone in franchise history except Davis, STAT, Westphal, KJ, Chambers, Barkley and Charlie Scott – 1:02 PM
Roland Lazenby @lazenby
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
With Tuesday’s win, #Suns All-Star Chris Paul becomes the 1st player in #NBA history to be part of four teams to set a franchise record for victories in a single season.
2007-08 New Orleans: 56-26.
2013-14 Los Angeles Clippers: 57-25.
2017-18 Houston 65-17.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 121 #Lakers 110 Final
63 wins. Single-season franchise record.
Elminated #Lakers from play-in/playoff contention.
25th consecutive sellout.
Devin Booker 32.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: PHX 121, LAL 110
Booker: 32 Pts, 7 Reb, 6-9 3P
Ayton: 22 Pts, 13 Reb, 10-14 FG
Paul: 6 Pts, 12 Ast
Westbrook: 28 Pts, 10-20 FG
StatMuse @statmuse
2008: Hornets franchise record wins
2014: Clippers franchise record wins
2018: Rockets franchise record wins
2022: Suns franchise record wins
What do they have in common?
StatMuse @statmuse
Chris Paul in 3Q:
12 AST
1 TOV
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: PHX 98, LAL 80
Booker: 32 Pts, 6 Reb, 6-9 3P
Ayton: 22 Pts, 13 Reb, 10-14 FG
Paul: 6 Pts, 12 Ast
Westbrook: 23 Pts, 8-18 FG
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Westbrook’s been aggressive looking for his shot tonight, hitting 7 of 17 for a team-high 21 points, though he has 3 assists to 6 turnovers.
Chris Paul has taken only 7 shots, hitting 3 for 6 points, but has 12 assists to 1 turnover.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker fake. Booker score
Paul lob to Bridges.
One-handed lob finish.
Fan standings.
#Lakers timeout.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Lakers are down by 20 now.
Last 2 possessions I saw:
Booker makes a wide open corner 3
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker 3.
Runs back to bench.
Smiling. Laughing.
#Lakers timeout.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 63 #Lakers 58 Half.
PHX: Booker 16.
Ayton 14 and 7.
LAL: Westbrook 18.
Davis 12 and 5.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 63, LAL 58
Booker: 16 Pts, 5 Reb, 6-13 FG
Ayton: 14 Pts, 7 Reb, 6-8 FG
Cam Johnson: 7 Pts, 2-2 3P
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: LAL 31, PHX 28
Booker: 11 Pts, 4-8 FG
Ayton: 8 Pts, 4 Reb, 3-4 FG
Paul: 4 Pts
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker upset Bridges went through traffic, scored and didn’t get the foul call for an And-1 opportunity.
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker has that red-hot face going
Having an extended conversation with officials after his lob dunk to cut #Lakers lead to one.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Gary Tanguay @Gary_Tanguay
StatMuse @statmuse
Lonzo Ball was averaging 2.7 stocks per game this season (1.8 SPG, 0.9 BPG).
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Highest FG% on shots outside restricted area (4ft) and inside 3P line (22ft), min. 250 FGAs. 83 total players qualify:
Jokić – 59.3
Ayton – 55.9
CP3 – 55.2
Durant – 54.2
Aldridge – 53.9
Seth – 51.9
Mikal – 51.5
Cam Thomas – 51.4
Jonas – 51.4
Clarkson – 50.8
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
THE DEFINITIVE 2022 NBA MVP DEEP DIVE WITH @Matt Moore.
We dive into Jokic, Giannis, Embiid, Booker, Luka, Tatum, and KD and give cases for why. We give a ballot as of right now, too!
APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
