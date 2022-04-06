Dwane Casey wants Marvin Bagley to stay in Detroit

James Edwards III: Casey on Bagley: “Hopefully we can make sure he’s here for a long time.” Added he’s not sure if Bagley will play again this season.
Casey on Bagley: “Hopefully we can make sure he’s here for a long time.” Added he’s not sure if Bagley will play again this season. – 5:22 PM
Casey on Marvin Bagley III: “I’m glad he’s here, he’s a talent. He was drafted number two for a reason, and he showed all of that for us.” – 5:21 PM
Marvin Bagley III, grandfather Joe Caldwell share #Pistons, pick: detroitnews.com/story/sports/n…
#Pistons Kelly Olynyk (rest), Rodney McGruder (left hip strain) and Cory Joseph (left lumbar strain) are OUT for Wednesday vs. #Mavs.
Jerami Grant, Marvin Bagley III and Hamidou Diallo remain OUT. Luka Garza is on a G League assignment. – 6:35 PM
James Edwards on Marvin Bagley’s future: What Detroit has to consider is they have a lot of cap space this summer. They can choose to have a lot of cap space next summer. Blake Griffin’s contract comes off the books this summer. Do you want to commit three years, $21 million, or so to Marvin? I think it’s possible. I think Detroit wants to have Marvin here long-term. I’ve talked to him. Every time he talks about Detroit, he talks about his future here. He’s a good locker room and a nice guy. He fits the culture. I think Detroit’s plan is to bring him back. In what role? I think right now, it seems most likely, because of his limitations defensively, he’s going to be looked at as one of the main two pieces off the bench moving forward. -via HoopsHype / March 24, 2022
