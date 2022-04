Dwane Casey wants Marvin Bagley to stay in Detroit

James Edwards on Marvin Bagley’s future: What Detroit has to consider is they have a lot of cap space this summer. They can choose to have a lot of cap space next summer. Blake Griffin’s contract comes off the books this summer. Do you want to commit three years, $21 million, or so to Marvin? I think it’s possible. I think Detroit wants to have Marvin here long-term. I’ve talked to him. Every time he talks about Detroit, he talks about his future here. He’s a good locker room and a nice guy. He fits the culture. I think Detroit’s plan is to bring him back. In what role? I think right now, it seems most likely, because of his limitations defensively, he’s going to be looked at as one of the main two pieces off the bench moving forward. -via HoopsHype / March 24, 2022