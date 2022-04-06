Matisse Thybulle ruled ineligible to play in Toronto

Philadelphia: Matisse Thybulle (ineligible to play) has been downgraded to out.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Matisse Thybulle is out due to ineligibility for the Sixers tomorrow in Toronto. – 6:08 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
#Sixers starter Matisse Thybulle is ineligible to play in tomorrow’s game vs. #Raptors – 5:58 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
On the latest injury report, the 76ers list Matisse Thybulle as “ineligible to play” tomorrow’s game in Toronto. – 5:51 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers swingman Matisse Thybulle (ineligible to play), center Charles Bassey,(right shoulder pain, G-League assignment) and guards Myles Power (G-League assignment) and Jaden Springer (G-League assignment) will miss tomorrow’s game vs. the Raptors in Toronto. – 5:40 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Matisse Thybulle is listed on NBA injury report as “ineligible to play” tomorrow in Toronto. – 5:37 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Top 10 Deflections leaders:
1. Dejounte Murray – 269
2. Fred VanVleet – 253
3. Herb Jones – 236
4. Matisse Thybulle – 235
5. Gary Trent – 228
6. Robert Covington – 213
7. Tyrese Haliburton – 202
8. Nikola Jokić – 200
9. De’Anthony Melton – 199
10. LaMelo Ball – 196 – 1:13 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle still haven’t returned with 2:52 left in the second. They both played eight minutes in the first quarter. – 7:00 PM
More on this storyline
Tim Bontemps: Adam Silver says that there is no change coming in terms of unvaccinated players being allowed to play in Toronto. Silver said the league is going to follow the laws, and that is the status of the situation in Canada. Also said players have known the rules for quite some time. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / April 6, 2022
Stefan Bondy: Kyrie Irving on Instagram promoting a “Defeat the Mandates” festival in LA this weekend. -via Twitter @SBondyNYDN / April 4, 2022
Jay King: Asked about his vaccination status, Jaylen Brown pointed out he missed the playoffs last year. He said he’s “ready to play against anybody” in the playoffs, implying he would be able to play in Toronto. But he said he won’t comment on his vaccination status or anyone else’s. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / April 3, 2022
