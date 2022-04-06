Mavericks vs. Pistons: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Game streams

The Dallas Mavericks (49-30) play against the Detroit Pistons (56-56) at Little Caesars Arena

Game Time: 7:00 PM EDT on Wednesday April 6, 2022

Dallas Mavericks 22, Detroit Pistons 17 (Q1 05:19)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
👌 The team making the dream work 👌
@BallySportsDET | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/l0P8nGC0Ha7:27 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
We love the Luka step 🔙 – 7:24 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
At the end of practice yesterday, we saw #Pistons Isaiah Stewart hit 7 straight 3-pointers.
He just hit another one in a game. – 7:24 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Luka Doncic is a bad, bad man. I would NOT want to face him next week – 7:24 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
JB ➡️ AKA, the walking 🪣 pic.twitter.com/9IyfoFptk67:19 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey is challenging an offensive foul called on an Isaiah Stewart screen. He’s livid, which is a bit unusual. – 7:19 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Isaiah Stewart’s done a solid job so far when switched onto Luka. Been a fun subplot each game watching teams realize that Stewart can really move his feet – 7:17 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Another star, another night hunting the Isaiah Stewart switch and it not going well for them. I don’t get it. – 7:17 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jalen Brunson is so nice man – 7:13 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
JB in the 🎨 >>> – 7:12 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
We are underway in the Motor City. #MFFL7:11 PM
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
Cade Cunningham – 2021-22 @NBA Rookie of the Year Candidate pic.twitter.com/0VQcxD50ge7:01 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs at Detroit in Dallas’ final road game of the regular season. Can finish 23-18 with a win in this game. And Dallas needs 2 wins (or some combo of Mavs wins and Jazz losses adding up to 2) to secure first round home court. Coming up at 6p on BSSW. – 6:50 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @Kia Starting 5 ⬇️
1️⃣ @Killian Hayes
2️⃣ @Cade Cunningham
3️⃣ @isaiah__02
4️⃣ @SaddiqBey
5️⃣ @Isaiah Stewart pic.twitter.com/SUk1HyMFTQ6:46 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
DET starters: Bey, Livers, Stewart, Hayes, Cunningham
6:10 tip @theeagledallas6:39 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/MmuNS9DNRB6:30 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🚨 The drip is endless 🚨
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA6:16 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordHealth injury/status report against the visiting Dallas Mavericks: pic.twitter.com/NJBNUvdGE85:52 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Mavs coach Jason Kidd calls Cade Cunningham the “favorite” for rookie of the year – 5:46 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey on Bagley: “Hopefully we can make sure he’s here for a long time.” Added he’s not sure if Bagley will play again this season. – 5:22 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey on Marvin Bagley III: “I’m glad he’s here, he’s a talent. He was drafted number two for a reason, and he showed all of that for us.” – 5:21 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on what impresses him about Cade Cunningham: “I knew he was a basketball junkie, but I didn’t know he had the knowledge of what everybody was supposed to do on the court.” – 5:20 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane Casey on Cade Cunningham: “His feel for the game, his overall intellect of basketball, knowledge of everyone on the floor .. that surprised me most when he started playing. That’s the biggest moment I had.” Added Cade had the knowledge of what every other player should do. – 5:20 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey on his favorite Cade Cunningham moment this season: “Just his feel for the game. His overall intellect for basketball, knowledge for every position on the floor. That’s what was most surprising for me … he was giving advice to everybody.” – 5:19 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey on if Saddiq Bey is most effective at power forward: “That’s what his numbers say, that he’s effective at power forward. He spaces the floor well for a big, and he can play with multiple bigs. He can play with Isaiah, he can play with Kelly.” – 5:19 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Saddiq Bey’s growth says he’s right there near the top, but other guys have made big jumps too, including Isaiah Stewart and Killian Hayes. – 5:18 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane Casey on Saddiq Bey playing power forward: “The numbers say it; the number say he’s effective at the power forward. He spaces it so well and can play with multiple bigs.” – 5:18 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s All Abilities Night & we’re highlighting @LCArena_Detroit’s partnership with @kulturec, making our games a positive experience for all guests with sensory needs.
The sensory bags located at customer service include noise canceling headphones, fidget tools, and more. pic.twitter.com/vgiQZqoVgK5:18 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
How to buy Dallas Mavericks playoff tickets for first-round games at American Airlines Center dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…5:17 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on injuries and playing more young guys: “It’s a good opportunity for these young men to continue our growth.” – 5:17 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Grab a Joe Dumars bobblehead at the doors and then stop by @DiscountTire Power Hour tonight before tipoff!
Doors open at 5:30PM 🚪 pic.twitter.com/Hs9kP38VHZ4:30 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
One last bit of seeding to watch for the rest of the week: Warriors are 1 game up on the Mavericks for the 3 seed. Both teams have 3 games left and Dallas owns the tiebreaker.
Warriors’ last 3: LAL, @ SAS, @ NOP (SEGABABA)
Mavericks’ last 3: @ DET, POR, SAS – 4:21 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Today @MimisMission15 hosted a training session for @detroitpolice and @DetroitFire to explain their program and provide 911Ready kits.
911Ready is a safety and emergency system designed to provide information to emergency response teams for individuals with special needs. pic.twitter.com/5AeseGK70C4:05 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Let’s get active and do some strength block training for our latest #WorkoutWednesday! 🗣
@PlanetFitness of Detroit pic.twitter.com/joF8eTEsLh3:30 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I’m pretty sure this will be the first time Luka Doncic has played in Detroit since being drafted. Maybe I’m wrong. – 3:10 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Chatted this a.m. with Theo Pinson, who’s back from the national championship and active tonight for first time since he fractured his pinky just before All-Star break:
“I’m just happy to be playing, to get back out there with the guys and go through warm-ups and enjoy it.” pic.twitter.com/nZu1CBEcgc3:06 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
𝟯𝟲𝟳 𝗯𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗸𝘀 = $𝟵,𝟭𝟳𝟱!
For every Pistons block this season, the #Pistons and @Zelle are donating $25 to Junior Achievement of Southeastern Michigan in support of their financial literacy programming.
Learn more » https://t.co/Bo7ztDwU4C pic.twitter.com/THf3M75FxK3:00 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Apparently, a high school freshman has inquired about the #Pistons beat writing position.
Y’all wild out here. – 3:00 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Late tweet: Josh Green hit 2 half-court shots in a row to beat Shammgod and win some $$ during Mavs’ optional shootaround this morning in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/4g2MeDQsR42:48 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
🔥😮‍💨 It’s time to update your screensaver with NEW HEAT! 🔥😮‍💨
@SaddiqBey 🚨
@Cade Cunningham 🚨
@Marvin Bagley 🚨
@Isaiah Stewart 🚨
#Pistons | #WallpaperWednesday pic.twitter.com/tdja9wqcjB2:30 PM

