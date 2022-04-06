Nets vs. Knicks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (41-38) play against the New York Knicks (44-44) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Wednesday April 6, 2022
Brooklyn Nets 50, New York Knicks 67 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Knicks-Wizards battle for the 12th pick has really gone to another level this week. – 8:58 PM
Knicks-Wizards battle for the 12th pick has really gone to another level this week. – 8:58 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The process of evaluating tonight’s Nets-Knicks game from a Heat perspective
– Oh, the Nets are down 17 at half which means that could position them for the 8th seed to play Miami
– Oh, the Nets are down 17 to the KNICKS
Why worry about dodging this group? – 8:57 PM
The process of evaluating tonight’s Nets-Knicks game from a Heat perspective
– Oh, the Nets are down 17 at half which means that could position them for the 8th seed to play Miami
– Oh, the Nets are down 17 to the KNICKS
Why worry about dodging this group? – 8:57 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Tyler Herro is shooting 40% from three this season on a little under 7 attempts a game
The only players with a higher % with at least 6.5 threes attempted:
Kyrie Irving (on SMALL sample size)
Anfernee Simons
Lonzo Ball (on SMALL sample size)
Desmond Bane
Max Strus
“Chucker” – 8:54 PM
Tyler Herro is shooting 40% from three this season on a little under 7 attempts a game
The only players with a higher % with at least 6.5 threes attempted:
Kyrie Irving (on SMALL sample size)
Anfernee Simons
Lonzo Ball (on SMALL sample size)
Desmond Bane
Max Strus
“Chucker” – 8:54 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Nets trail bad Knicks team, 67-50, at halftime. Nets shooting 27.8 percent from three-point range. Knicks shooting 42.3. – 8:48 PM
Nets trail bad Knicks team, 67-50, at halftime. Nets shooting 27.8 percent from three-point range. Knicks shooting 42.3. – 8:48 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
the knicks offense: *makes a single pass*
the nets defense: pic.twitter.com/nkdaRuN0l4 – 8:47 PM
the knicks offense: *makes a single pass*
the nets defense: pic.twitter.com/nkdaRuN0l4 – 8:47 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Knicks spanking the Nets 67-50. Nets offense has been meh, defense has been blah. R.J. Barrett with 16 points, Alec Burks with 18. Kyrie Irving has 16 points. Brooklyn has rallied against the Knicks before this year. A loss costs them the seven seed. – 8:46 PM
Halftime: Knicks spanking the Nets 67-50. Nets offense has been meh, defense has been blah. R.J. Barrett with 16 points, Alec Burks with 18. Kyrie Irving has 16 points. Brooklyn has rallied against the Knicks before this year. A loss costs them the seven seed. – 8:46 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Nets’ effort was terrible in the first half. They just gave up 67 points and allowed the Knicks to do whatever they wanted.
Anything is possible with KD — but this is not the way a team with legit title aspirations is supposed to play at the end of the season. – 8:45 PM
The Nets’ effort was terrible in the first half. They just gave up 67 points and allowed the Knicks to do whatever they wanted.
Anything is possible with KD — but this is not the way a team with legit title aspirations is supposed to play at the end of the season. – 8:45 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Nets are never out of a game because of their offensive firepower but holy Brooklyn Knight their defense is bad. – 8:44 PM
Nets are never out of a game because of their offensive firepower but holy Brooklyn Knight their defense is bad. – 8:44 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
But didn’t Thybulle play in Brooklyn and Toronto? Wasn’t he required to be vaccinated to play in Olympics? Does this mean he just hasn’t been boosted?
I’ve seen a lot of confusion regarding Matisse Thybulle being ineligible to play, so I broke it down:
dailysix.com/matisse-thybul… – 8:43 PM
But didn’t Thybulle play in Brooklyn and Toronto? Wasn’t he required to be vaccinated to play in Olympics? Does this mean he just hasn’t been boosted?
I’ve seen a lot of confusion regarding Matisse Thybulle being ineligible to play, so I broke it down:
dailysix.com/matisse-thybul… – 8:43 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Courtside/baseline at Knicks-Nets tonight: Spike Lee, Tracy Morgan, Ben Stiller, Robert Randolph (I think?), Fat Joe, @iHateShaun, Rich Kleiman, Bernard King. – 8:39 PM
Courtside/baseline at Knicks-Nets tonight: Spike Lee, Tracy Morgan, Ben Stiller, Robert Randolph (I think?), Fat Joe, @iHateShaun, Rich Kleiman, Bernard King. – 8:39 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets trail 63-46, and are getting run out of the Garden by the #Knicks. Brooklyn’s defensive effort has been abysmal. – 8:39 PM
#Nets trail 63-46, and are getting run out of the Garden by the #Knicks. Brooklyn’s defensive effort has been abysmal. – 8:39 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets had a 25-19 lead but coughed up a 19-0 run to completely lose control of this one. They missed eight straight shots, the #Knicks hit 7-of-10 and that was it. – 8:37 PM
#Nets had a 25-19 lead but coughed up a 19-0 run to completely lose control of this one. They missed eight straight shots, the #Knicks hit 7-of-10 and that was it. – 8:37 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
Embarrassing showing by the Nets. They can’t be serious with this first-half effort – 8:37 PM
Embarrassing showing by the Nets. They can’t be serious with this first-half effort – 8:37 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Knicks push the lead to 63-46. Playing fast tonight and Nets, so far, haven’t had the legs to keep up. – 8:37 PM
Knicks push the lead to 63-46. Playing fast tonight and Nets, so far, haven’t had the legs to keep up. – 8:37 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Obi toppin with the steal – and holds off Kessler Edwards the length of the floor and at another time he’d try for a roof-raising dunk over a defender but he kicks it to a wide-open Fournier for a 3 and a 63-46 lead. – 8:37 PM
Obi toppin with the steal – and holds off Kessler Edwards the length of the floor and at another time he’d try for a roof-raising dunk over a defender but he kicks it to a wide-open Fournier for a 3 and a 63-46 lead. – 8:37 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Nets are just going through the motions again.
Down 16 — to the Knicks. In a stretch of three games that would help them lock up the 7 seed. Really poor performance so far. – 8:37 PM
The Nets are just going through the motions again.
Down 16 — to the Knicks. In a stretch of three games that would help them lock up the 7 seed. Really poor performance so far. – 8:37 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Another timeout for a reeling Nets team. The 12th seeded Knicks are up 17 over No. 8 Brooklyn. Bad basketball being played by the Nets right now. Makes it hard to take their championship aspirations seriously. – 8:36 PM
Another timeout for a reeling Nets team. The 12th seeded Knicks are up 17 over No. 8 Brooklyn. Bad basketball being played by the Nets right now. Makes it hard to take their championship aspirations seriously. – 8:36 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Knicks are making it rain from deep. Evan Fournier hits a corner 3. NY leads Nets 63-46 with 2:37 left in the first half. – 8:36 PM
Knicks are making it rain from deep. Evan Fournier hits a corner 3. NY leads Nets 63-46 with 2:37 left in the first half. – 8:36 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Reminder: The Nets had James Harden in their win-now window and traded him for a player who won’t play a game all season. – 8:25 PM
Reminder: The Nets had James Harden in their win-now window and traded him for a player who won’t play a game all season. – 8:25 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Miles McBride drains a 3 and the Knicks lead 44-31 with 7:01 left in the first half. Nets shooting 36 percent from the field and just 4-for-15 from 3. – 8:24 PM
Miles McBride drains a 3 and the Knicks lead 44-31 with 7:01 left in the first half. Nets shooting 36 percent from the field and just 4-for-15 from 3. – 8:24 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Knicks have opened up a 44-31 lead over the Nets here at MSG. I’d like to think if the Nets protected their 21-point lead last night, they’ve have a bit more energy today. The Knicks are out-running, out-shooting and out-playing the Nets tonight. They need to snap out of it. – 8:23 PM
The Knicks have opened up a 44-31 lead over the Nets here at MSG. I’d like to think if the Nets protected their 21-point lead last night, they’ve have a bit more energy today. The Knicks are out-running, out-shooting and out-playing the Nets tonight. They need to snap out of it. – 8:23 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Nets are 2-4 since Eric Adams made Kyrie a full-time player. The two teams they beat are Detroit and Houston. They are now trailing a bad Knicks team by 11. Right now, things not headed in right direction. – 8:19 PM
Nets are 2-4 since Eric Adams made Kyrie a full-time player. The two teams they beat are Detroit and Houston. They are now trailing a bad Knicks team by 11. Right now, things not headed in right direction. – 8:19 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
The Knicks are up 10 and we are debating the physics of the bus in the movie Speed in the press box. Wish you were here @Howard Beck. – 8:19 PM
The Knicks are up 10 and we are debating the physics of the bus in the movie Speed in the press box. Wish you were here @Howard Beck. – 8:19 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Taj Gibson hit a corner three to give the Knicks a 10-point lead early in the second quarter. He’s 13-for-25 on corner threes this season, per Statmuse shot-chart tracking. – 8:18 PM
Taj Gibson hit a corner three to give the Knicks a 10-point lead early in the second quarter. He’s 13-for-25 on corner threes this season, per Statmuse shot-chart tracking. – 8:18 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nets showing some back-to-back legs so far against the Knicks’ kids, who have opened a 36-25 lead early in the second quarter. – 8:17 PM
Nets showing some back-to-back legs so far against the Knicks’ kids, who have opened a 36-25 lead early in the second quarter. – 8:17 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Taj Gibson from Fort Greene is the most Brooklyn player on the court and he’s taking this personally. – 8:17 PM
Taj Gibson from Fort Greene is the most Brooklyn player on the court and he’s taking this personally. – 8:17 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Cam Thomas back on the MSG court for the first time since his 30-foot dagger to seal the comeback win in February. – 8:15 PM
Cam Thomas back on the MSG court for the first time since his 30-foot dagger to seal the comeback win in February. – 8:15 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Kniicks with a 10-0 run in the final 1:38 of the first for a 29-25 lead after one — and they start the 2nd with a 3 from sharpshooter Taj Gibson. – 8:15 PM
Kniicks with a 10-0 run in the final 1:38 of the first for a 29-25 lead after one — and they start the 2nd with a 3 from sharpshooter Taj Gibson. – 8:15 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Knicks lead Brooklyn, 29-25, after first quarter. Knicks, who basically have nothing to play for, go on a 10-0 run at end of the first quarter. – 8:13 PM
Knicks lead Brooklyn, 29-25, after first quarter. Knicks, who basically have nothing to play for, go on a 10-0 run at end of the first quarter. – 8:13 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Another pretty flat defensive effort for the Nets. Undermanned Knicks squad running them up and down the floor to close the 1st. Curry had a nice start in his return — but Nets better ramp up the intensity or else this young Knicks team is going to surprise them. – 8:12 PM
Another pretty flat defensive effort for the Nets. Undermanned Knicks squad running them up and down the floor to close the 1st. Curry had a nice start in his return — but Nets better ramp up the intensity or else this young Knicks team is going to surprise them. – 8:12 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Interesting first quarter. Nash went with Aldridge-Claxton at the 4 & 5 to close the 1st quarter, and the Knicks went on a run. A few miscues with Aldridge, who is playing in some of his first minutes since returning from the hip injury. Nets trail Knicks, 29-25. Must win tonight – 8:12 PM
Interesting first quarter. Nash went with Aldridge-Claxton at the 4 & 5 to close the 1st quarter, and the Knicks went on a run. A few miscues with Aldridge, who is playing in some of his first minutes since returning from the hip injury. Nets trail Knicks, 29-25. Must win tonight – 8:12 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
We are deeply saddened by the passing of Lee Rose, who was an assistant coach for both the Hornets and Bobcats, spending six total seasons with our team as part of a career that included leading the @Charlotte49ers to the 1977 Final Four. Our thoughts go out to his family. 💜 pic.twitter.com/nlZ152qsZI – 8:11 PM
We are deeply saddened by the passing of Lee Rose, who was an assistant coach for both the Hornets and Bobcats, spending six total seasons with our team as part of a career that included leading the @Charlotte49ers to the 1977 Final Four. Our thoughts go out to his family. 💜 pic.twitter.com/nlZ152qsZI – 8:11 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Knick lead the Nets 29-25. R.J. Barrett just beat the buzzer. To borrow @Brian Lewis‘ term, Steve Nash super-sized his lineup at the end of the quarter. Went KD, LA, Patty, Clax and 6-9 Kessler Edwards at the two. – 8:11 PM
End of the first quarter: Knick lead the Nets 29-25. R.J. Barrett just beat the buzzer. To borrow @Brian Lewis‘ term, Steve Nash super-sized his lineup at the end of the quarter. Went KD, LA, Patty, Clax and 6-9 Kessler Edwards at the two. – 8:11 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Knicks picked up Durant with a blitz double at half court. LOL. No respect for the rest of the lineup when Kyrie is off the court. – 8:11 PM
Knicks picked up Durant with a blitz double at half court. LOL. No respect for the rest of the lineup when Kyrie is off the court. – 8:11 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
As it turns out, Obi Toppin is pretty good and is capable of doing more than standing in the corner or the dunkers spot… – 8:11 PM
As it turns out, Obi Toppin is pretty good and is capable of doing more than standing in the corner or the dunkers spot… – 8:11 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets cough up the last ten points of the first quarter, trail the #Knicks 29-25 after one. – 8:11 PM
#Nets cough up the last ten points of the first quarter, trail the #Knicks 29-25 after one. – 8:11 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
This is the #Nets version of a super-sized lineup: Claxton, Aldridge, KD, with Kessler Edwards at shooting guard. – 8:10 PM
This is the #Nets version of a super-sized lineup: Claxton, Aldridge, KD, with Kessler Edwards at shooting guard. – 8:10 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Still thinking about this oop…
@RjBarrett6 ➡️ Jericho pic.twitter.com/jxZq5td2Ea – 8:08 PM
Still thinking about this oop…
@RjBarrett6 ➡️ Jericho pic.twitter.com/jxZq5td2Ea – 8:08 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kessler Edwards missed a corner 3, then chased down RJ Barrett in transition before stripping the ball out of his hands, off his leg, out of bounds. – 8:08 PM
Kessler Edwards missed a corner 3, then chased down RJ Barrett in transition before stripping the ball out of his hands, off his leg, out of bounds. – 8:08 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nash rolling with Patty Mills, Aldridge, Claxton, Durant and Kessler Edwards. – 8:06 PM
Nash rolling with Patty Mills, Aldridge, Claxton, Durant and Kessler Edwards. – 8:06 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Tough finish at the rim for Kessler Edwards around Jericho Sims. – 8:03 PM
Tough finish at the rim for Kessler Edwards around Jericho Sims. – 8:03 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nic Claxton and Kessler Edwards are Nash’s first reserves tonight. – 8:02 PM
Nic Claxton and Kessler Edwards are Nash’s first reserves tonight. – 8:02 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets vs. ORL 4/7
Gordon Hayward (L Foot Soreness) is doubtful
#AllFly – 8:01 PM
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets vs. ORL 4/7
Gordon Hayward (L Foot Soreness) is doubtful
#AllFly – 8:01 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Cannot put into words how important Seth Curry is to this Nets offense. Oh yes I can. I actually already have. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:56 PM
Cannot put into words how important Seth Curry is to this Nets offense. Oh yes I can. I actually already have. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:56 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Just an insane final week for playoff position.
Not only may 2-3-4 in the East have to play the scariest playoff guy in the league (Durant), one of the other scenarios is they may have to play without a starter (or two, depending on what’s the case in Boston) on the road. – 7:49 PM
Just an insane final week for playoff position.
Not only may 2-3-4 in the East have to play the scariest playoff guy in the league (Durant), one of the other scenarios is they may have to play without a starter (or two, depending on what’s the case in Boston) on the road. – 7:49 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
As you’d expect, RJ Barrett is defending Kevin Durant during the opening possessions of Knicks-Nets tonight. – 7:47 PM
As you’d expect, RJ Barrett is defending Kevin Durant during the opening possessions of Knicks-Nets tonight. – 7:47 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
First Knicks set – Fournier misses a 3 but Kyrie doesn’t even make an attempt to close out. Has there ever been a team thought to be a contender that is so bad defensively? – 7:46 PM
First Knicks set – Fournier misses a 3 but Kyrie doesn’t even make an attempt to close out. Has there ever been a team thought to be a contender that is so bad defensively? – 7:46 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Seth Curry showing how important he is already. Hits the basket of the game. A 3, of course. – 7:46 PM
Seth Curry showing how important he is already. Hits the basket of the game. A 3, of course. – 7:46 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Kyrie and KD didn’t get booed as much as they got ignored at MSG when introduced. – 7:43 PM
Kyrie and KD didn’t get booed as much as they got ignored at MSG when introduced. – 7:43 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant introduced with some boos at MSG, but not as much as you’d think. Can hear @BrooklynBrigade plenty, too. – 7:41 PM
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant introduced with some boos at MSG, but not as much as you’d think. Can hear @BrooklynBrigade plenty, too. – 7:41 PM
Bill Herenda @billherenda
Professor Hubie Brown enlightening regardless of where we are in semester — preseason, early, after All-Star break, playoffs #NBA #Knicks #Nets @TheGarden – 7:39 PM
Professor Hubie Brown enlightening regardless of where we are in semester — preseason, early, after All-Star break, playoffs #NBA #Knicks #Nets @TheGarden – 7:39 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
NYC 🏀
@Brooklyn Nets v @New York Knicks at @TheGarden
Join us on @YESNetwork ! pic.twitter.com/p7CqDNzyOe – 7:36 PM
NYC 🏀
@Brooklyn Nets v @New York Knicks at @TheGarden
Join us on @YESNetwork ! pic.twitter.com/p7CqDNzyOe – 7:36 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Clyde bringing the heat 🔥
If you know the spot, order it on @DoorDash. pic.twitter.com/KJviILOnhq – 7:24 PM
Clyde bringing the heat 🔥
If you know the spot, order it on @DoorDash. pic.twitter.com/KJviILOnhq – 7:24 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from MSG. Nets-Knicks tip in 20. First time KD and Kyrie are playing together here. Crowd still making its way in. Curious to see what Seth Curry looks like with his ankle and how the crowd gets tonight. Nets need to keep winning to get the seventh seed. Updates coming. – 7:23 PM
Greetings from MSG. Nets-Knicks tip in 20. First time KD and Kyrie are playing together here. Crowd still making its way in. Curious to see what Seth Curry looks like with his ankle and how the crowd gets tonight. Nets need to keep winning to get the seventh seed. Updates coming. – 7:23 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
Sen. Addabbo: Expedited Downstate New York Casino License Talks ‘Advancing Nicely’ – playny.com/downstate-new-… – 7:16 PM
Sen. Addabbo: Expedited Downstate New York Casino License Talks ‘Advancing Nicely’ – playny.com/downstate-new-… – 7:16 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
The Nets have won their last 6 games against the Knicks, but have lost their last 10 games without rest (2nd games of b2bs).
So tonight, something has GOT to give! – 7:16 PM
The Nets have won their last 6 games against the Knicks, but have lost their last 10 games without rest (2nd games of b2bs).
So tonight, something has GOT to give! – 7:16 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets starters vs. Knicks: Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, Kevin Durant, Bruce Brown & Andre Drummond. – 7:02 PM
Nets starters vs. Knicks: Kyrie Irving, Seth Curry, Kevin Durant, Bruce Brown & Andre Drummond. – 7:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters at Knicks: Irving, Durant, Curry, Brown and Drummond. – 7:02 PM
Nets starters at Knicks: Irving, Durant, Curry, Brown and Drummond. – 7:02 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Jericho Sims will start at center tonight for NYK. Miles McBride is available. – 7:02 PM
Jericho Sims will start at center tonight for NYK. Miles McBride is available. – 7:02 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Jericho Sims is starting for the Knicks and Miles McBride is available. – 7:02 PM
Jericho Sims is starting for the Knicks and Miles McBride is available. – 7:02 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD stops to sign some autographs near Nets tunnel — then a few more Knicks fans ask to take pictures with him. He makes sure he is holding up the Nets part of his t-shirt in each one. Ha. – 6:58 PM
KD stops to sign some autographs near Nets tunnel — then a few more Knicks fans ask to take pictures with him. He makes sure he is holding up the Nets part of his t-shirt in each one. Ha. – 6:58 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Ben Simmons is back on the floor pregame at the Garden throwing passes to Patty Mills. Looks a lot like the scene from the Philly pregame last month. – 6:52 PM
Ben Simmons is back on the floor pregame at the Garden throwing passes to Patty Mills. Looks a lot like the scene from the Philly pregame last month. – 6:52 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Nash confirms that Seth Curry is playing and that Knicks RJ Barrett is Nash’s godson. pic.twitter.com/7C4MHDWkzH – 6:23 PM
Nash confirms that Seth Curry is playing and that Knicks RJ Barrett is Nash’s godson. pic.twitter.com/7C4MHDWkzH – 6:23 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Knicks say Mitchell Robinson is out tonight due to a non-COVID illness. – 6:23 PM
Knicks say Mitchell Robinson is out tonight due to a non-COVID illness. – 6:23 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks have ruled out Mitchell Robinson (non CoVid illness) for tonight’s game vs. Brooklyn – 6:22 PM
Knicks have ruled out Mitchell Robinson (non CoVid illness) for tonight’s game vs. Brooklyn – 6:22 PM
New York Knicks PR @NY_KnicksPR
Mitchell Robinson (non CoVid illness) is out for tonight’s game. – 6:22 PM
Mitchell Robinson (non CoVid illness) is out for tonight’s game. – 6:22 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Quentin Grimes is out and Miles McBride is a game-time decision. …….
Today may finally be the day the Knicks unleash Ryan Arcidiacano – 6:17 PM
Quentin Grimes is out and Miles McBride is a game-time decision. …….
Today may finally be the day the Knicks unleash Ryan Arcidiacano – 6:17 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash confirms Seth Curry is available tonight vs the #Knicks. He pointed out how much the shooting guard’s floor spacing helps the #Nets, as well as just easing the burden on a shorthanded rotation. – 6:07 PM
Steve Nash confirms Seth Curry is available tonight vs the #Knicks. He pointed out how much the shooting guard’s floor spacing helps the #Nets, as well as just easing the burden on a shorthanded rotation. – 6:07 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says Dragic is feeling better — but he is still in Atlanta and stuck in protocols. – 6:06 PM
Nash says Dragic is feeling better — but he is still in Atlanta and stuck in protocols. – 6:06 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Goran Dragic is still in Atlanta and in protocol, but Steve Nash said the #Nets guard is starting to feel better. #NBA – 6:05 PM
Goran Dragic is still in Atlanta and in protocol, but Steve Nash said the #Nets guard is starting to feel better. #NBA – 6:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Goran Dragic is feeling better, but still in Atlanta in health and safety protocols. – 6:05 PM
Steve Nash said Goran Dragic is feeling better, but still in Atlanta in health and safety protocols. – 6:05 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
We partnered with @DigiBridgeUS and @Honeywell to facilitate a 3D print & design course for students at Governors’ Village STEM Academy! The students designed jewelry for @Kelly Oubre to incorporate into his home game drip! — #AllFly – 6:01 PM
We partnered with @DigiBridgeUS and @Honeywell to facilitate a 3D print & design course for students at Governors’ Village STEM Academy! The students designed jewelry for @Kelly Oubre to incorporate into his home game drip! — #AllFly – 6:01 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Adam Silver on the #NBA‘s role in the arbitration of the Ben Simmons grievance vs the #76ers: “There was no discussion certainly specifically about Ben Simmons, and the league would not have direct involvement with that arbitration. It goes to a neutral arbitrator.” #nets #sixers – 5:52 PM
Adam Silver on the #NBA‘s role in the arbitration of the Ben Simmons grievance vs the #76ers: “There was no discussion certainly specifically about Ben Simmons, and the league would not have direct involvement with that arbitration. It goes to a neutral arbitrator.” #nets #sixers – 5:52 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Quentin Grimes is out tonight and Miles McBride is a game time decision, Tom Thibodeau says. – 5:49 PM
Quentin Grimes is out tonight and Miles McBride is a game time decision, Tom Thibodeau says. – 5:49 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: An in-depth look at where the Heat stands in battle for seeding and scenarios involving first-round opponent, with Brooklyn now controlling destiny to finish 7th. And Heat plaudits, Bam feat, more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:24 PM
NEW: An in-depth look at where the Heat stands in battle for seeding and scenarios involving first-round opponent, with Brooklyn now controlling destiny to finish 7th. And Heat plaudits, Bam feat, more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:24 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Schedule Update: Our season finale in Brooklyn at 3:30pm ET on Sunday will now be televised nationally on ESPN, in addition to @BallySportsIN. pic.twitter.com/2jQZ0lkjW6 – 5:15 PM
Schedule Update: Our season finale in Brooklyn at 3:30pm ET on Sunday will now be televised nationally on ESPN, in addition to @BallySportsIN. pic.twitter.com/2jQZ0lkjW6 – 5:15 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Rockin’ these city threads one last time tonight. ⚫️🟠 pic.twitter.com/HUFInBIOtX – 5:03 PM
Rockin’ these city threads one last time tonight. ⚫️🟠 pic.twitter.com/HUFInBIOtX – 5:03 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
A Nets win tonight keeps them on pace to finish 7th in East & host Play-In game; NYK can spoil that & can still finish anywhere between 9th & 12th in lottery standings; notes on that & Kyrie Irving getting stamina back, a Bruce Brown warning for NYK fans: sny.tv/articles/kyrie… – 4:39 PM
A Nets win tonight keeps them on pace to finish 7th in East & host Play-In game; NYK can spoil that & can still finish anywhere between 9th & 12th in lottery standings; notes on that & Kyrie Irving getting stamina back, a Bruce Brown warning for NYK fans: sny.tv/articles/kyrie… – 4:39 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Much respect from another vet 🤝
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/cvnu5Jg53s – 4:36 PM
Much respect from another vet 🤝
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/cvnu5Jg53s – 4:36 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The Indiana at Brooklyn game on Sunday will now be televised by ESPN. #nets #pacers – 4:29 PM
The Indiana at Brooklyn game on Sunday will now be televised by ESPN. #nets #pacers – 4:29 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
National TV schedule for Sunday – the final day of NBA regular season – just announced: Indiana-Brooklyn 3:30 on ESPN, Boston-Memphis 7 p.m. on TNT, Golden State-New Orleans 9:30 p.m. TNT… Bally Sports Sun has Heat-Magic at 7. – 4:19 PM
National TV schedule for Sunday – the final day of NBA regular season – just announced: Indiana-Brooklyn 3:30 on ESPN, Boston-Memphis 7 p.m. on TNT, Golden State-New Orleans 9:30 p.m. TNT… Bally Sports Sun has Heat-Magic at 7. – 4:19 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Johnson (non-Covid illness) is out for the #Nets tonight vs the #knicks – 4:18 PM
James Johnson (non-Covid illness) is out for the #Nets tonight vs the #knicks – 4:18 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
If the Hawks & Nets win tonight it’s looking like Sunday’s Wizards game could be worth resting the starters. Charlotte will play 4 in 5 nights assuming the play in is on Tuesday, extra day of rest would seem wise if there’s no advantage for seeding to be gained – 4:16 PM
If the Hawks & Nets win tonight it’s looking like Sunday’s Wizards game could be worth resting the starters. Charlotte will play 4 in 5 nights assuming the play in is on Tuesday, extra day of rest would seem wise if there’s no advantage for seeding to be gained – 4:16 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Some TV updates from the NBA:
Sunday, April 10, 2022
• Indiana at Brooklyn will be televised by ESPN.
• Boston at Memphis will be televised by TNT.
• Golden State at New Orleans will be televised by TNT. – 4:11 PM
Some TV updates from the NBA:
Sunday, April 10, 2022
• Indiana at Brooklyn will be televised by ESPN.
• Boston at Memphis will be televised by TNT.
• Golden State at New Orleans will be televised by TNT. – 4:11 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Sunday NBA TV news: Pacers-Nets to ESPN; Celtics-Grizzlies and Warriors-Pelicans to TNT. – 4:02 PM
Sunday NBA TV news: Pacers-Nets to ESPN; Celtics-Grizzlies and Warriors-Pelicans to TNT. – 4:02 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
The Pacers’ regular-season finale, Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET in Brooklyn, will now also air nationally on ESPN. – 4:01 PM
The Pacers’ regular-season finale, Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET in Brooklyn, will now also air nationally on ESPN. – 4:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets say James Johnson remains out tonight against the Knicks with a non-COVID illness. – 3:57 PM
Nets say James Johnson remains out tonight against the Knicks with a non-COVID illness. – 3:57 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets have downgraded James Johnson to out sick tonight against the Knicks. – 3:57 PM
The Nets have downgraded James Johnson to out sick tonight against the Knicks. – 3:57 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Last time we were at The Garden…
@Cam Thomas hit 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 shot. pic.twitter.com/1bjyVDPbYD – 3:15 PM
Last time we were at The Garden…
@Cam Thomas hit 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 shot. pic.twitter.com/1bjyVDPbYD – 3:15 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Vegas Insider conducted a poll to determine the worst behaved fans in the NBA. …Lakers and Knicks have won something this season. pic.twitter.com/0TqYQKvKee – 2:55 PM
Vegas Insider conducted a poll to determine the worst behaved fans in the NBA. …Lakers and Knicks have won something this season. pic.twitter.com/0TqYQKvKee – 2:55 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Odds for a Top 4 pick at the 3 spot vs 4 spot are 52% v 48%.
Not a huge deal.
The concern is dropping lower. That’s a bit mitigated as Keegan, Sharpe, AJG & Mathurin are all the same tier.
Sharpe is the one non-Top 4 guy who feels like a potential star. He may be there at 6/7. – 1:59 PM
Odds for a Top 4 pick at the 3 spot vs 4 spot are 52% v 48%.
Not a huge deal.
The concern is dropping lower. That’s a bit mitigated as Keegan, Sharpe, AJG & Mathurin are all the same tier.
Sharpe is the one non-Top 4 guy who feels like a potential star. He may be there at 6/7. – 1:59 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.