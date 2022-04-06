Norman Powell officially back for Clippers

Andrew Greif: Ty Lue says that Norm Powell is playing. His first game since Feb. 10.
Source: Twitter @AndrewGreif
Source: Twitter @AndrewGreif
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue confirms Norman Powell will play tonight against the Suns. – 8:12 PM
Clippers coach Ty Lue confirms Norman Powell will play tonight against the Suns. – 8:12 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue says that Norm Powell is playing. His first game since Feb. 10. – 8:12 PM
Ty Lue says that Norm Powell is playing. His first game since Feb. 10. – 8:12 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Norman Powell planning to return to the Clippers against the Suns (10 PM, ESPN): es.pn/3NO3jrn – 4:27 PM
ESPN story on Norman Powell planning to return to the Clippers against the Suns (10 PM, ESPN): es.pn/3NO3jrn – 4:27 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
norm powell is coming back tonight, just in time for the clippers championship run! si.com/nba/2022/04/06… – 4:02 PM
norm powell is coming back tonight, just in time for the clippers championship run! si.com/nba/2022/04/06… – 4:02 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Clippers G Norman Powell plans to make his return tonight vs the Suns, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
Powell’s been out since Feb. 12 with a broken foot. pic.twitter.com/emaqvQE6d1 – 4:01 PM
Clippers G Norman Powell plans to make his return tonight vs the Suns, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
Powell’s been out since Feb. 12 with a broken foot. pic.twitter.com/emaqvQE6d1 – 4:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
So I would expect Suns to start
Cameron Payne
Landry Shamet
Mikal Bridges
Cameron Johnson
JaVale McGee
And I would expect same Clippers starters, but with a second unit of:
Terance Mann
Luke Kennard
Norman Powell
Robert Covington
Isaiah Hartenstein – 3:43 PM
So I would expect Suns to start
Cameron Payne
Landry Shamet
Mikal Bridges
Cameron Johnson
JaVale McGee
And I would expect same Clippers starters, but with a second unit of:
Terance Mann
Luke Kennard
Norman Powell
Robert Covington
Isaiah Hartenstein – 3:43 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Also, not a drill
Norman Powell has been upgraded to questionable tonight vs Suns. – 3:39 PM
Also, not a drill
Norman Powell has been upgraded to questionable tonight vs Suns. – 3:39 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers upgrade Norman Powell to questionable for tonight’s game vs the Suns – 3:38 PM
Clippers upgrade Norman Powell to questionable for tonight’s game vs the Suns – 3:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers officially upgrade Norman Powell to doubtful for their only game in a five-day span.
Jason Preston and Kawhi Leonard will not play tomorrow.
Jay Scrubb is out for the season. – 8:23 PM
Clippers officially upgrade Norman Powell to doubtful for their only game in a five-day span.
Jason Preston and Kawhi Leonard will not play tomorrow.
Jay Scrubb is out for the season. – 8:23 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers upgrade Norman Powell to doubtful for tomorrow’s game vs the Phoenix Suns – 8:22 PM
Clippers upgrade Norman Powell to doubtful for tomorrow’s game vs the Phoenix Suns – 8:22 PM
More on this storyline
Andrew Greif: Norm Powell will play off the bench. He ran with reserves yesterday in practice. Ty Lue says Powell might start in the second half to get more time with Paul George. Those two have had “zero” time playing together, even in practice, Lue said. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / April 6, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell — out since Feb. 12 with a broken foot — plans to make his return vs. Phoenix tonight, sources tell ESPN. A final decision on his availability will come after pre-game warmups. Another significant Clipper headed back before the playoffs. -via Twitter @wojespn / April 6, 2022
JD Shaw: The Clippers have upgraded swingman Norman Powell (left foot-fractured medial sesamoid bone) to QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game against the Suns. Powell has missed 22 straight games. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / April 6, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.