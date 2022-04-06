Norman Powell returning after missing last 22 games?

Adrian Wojnarowski: Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell — out since Feb. 12 with a broken foot — plans to make his return vs. Phoenix tonight, sources tell ESPN. A final decision on his availability will come after pre-game warmups. Another significant Clipper headed back before the playoffs.
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Norman Powell planning to return to the Clippers against the Suns (10 PM, ESPN): es.pn/3NO3jrn – 4:27 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
norm powell is coming back tonight, just in time for the clippers championship run! si.com/nba/2022/04/06… – 4:02 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Clippers G Norman Powell plans to make his return tonight vs the Suns, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
Powell’s been out since Feb. 12 with a broken foot. pic.twitter.com/emaqvQE6d1 – 4:01 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell — out since Feb. 12 with a broken foot — plans to make his return vs. Phoenix tonight, sources tell ESPN. A final decision on his availability will come after pre-game warmups. Another significant Clipper headed back before the playoffs. – 3:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
So I would expect Suns to start
Cameron Payne
Landry Shamet
Mikal Bridges
Cameron Johnson
JaVale McGee
And I would expect same Clippers starters, but with a second unit of:
Terance Mann
Luke Kennard
Norman Powell
Robert Covington
Isaiah Hartenstein – 3:43 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Also, not a drill
Norman Powell has been upgraded to questionable tonight vs Suns. – 3:39 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers upgrade Norman Powell to questionable for tonight’s game vs the Suns – 3:38 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers officially upgrade Norman Powell to doubtful for their only game in a five-day span.
Jason Preston and Kawhi Leonard will not play tomorrow.
Jay Scrubb is out for the season. – 8:23 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers upgrade Norman Powell to doubtful for tomorrow’s game vs the Phoenix Suns – 8:22 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Clippers on the mend? Kawhi Leonard shoots, Norman Powell practices ocregister.com/2022/04/05/cli… – 5:02 PM
JD Shaw: The Clippers have upgraded swingman Norman Powell (left foot-fractured medial sesamoid bone) to QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s game against the Suns. Powell has missed 22 straight games. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / April 6, 2022
Andrew Greif: Clippers guard Norman Powell has been *upgraded* to doubtful for Wednesday’s game vs. Phoenix. Powell hasn’t played since fracturing a bone in his foot Feb. 10 but practiced today without limitations. If he plays tomorrow, think he could be eased in off the bench initially. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / April 5, 2022
Mirjam Swanson: Ty Lue on Norm: “He’ll be able to practice today. He’ll be able to do everything we’re doing today.” (No five on five.) “Hope so,” he can come back this regular season. Though he doesn’t know for sure. -via Twitter @MirjamSwanson / April 5, 2022
