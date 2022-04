Pacers waiving Keifer Sykes, signing Duane Washington, Terry Taylor to standard contracts

Pacers surge a bit to end the second quarter and take a lead into halftime. They’re up 66-62 on the Pistons. Haliburton was special with 12 points and 7 assists, and Terry Taylor continuted to do his thing with 12 points and 4 boards.Saddiq Bey has 26. – 6:04 PM

