Pacers waiving Keifer Sykes, signing Duane Washington, Terry Taylor to standard contracts

Shams Charania: The Indiana Pacers are waiving guard Keifer Sykes, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium .
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Indiana Pacers are waiving guard Keifer Sykes, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 10:29 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Indiana Pacers are converting two-way guards Duane Washington and Terry Taylor to standard, multi-year NBA contracts, sources tell ESPN. – 10:27 AM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Halftime: #Pacers 66, #Pistons 62
Tyrese Haliburton has 12 points, 7 assists and 0 turnovers. Terry Taylor has 12 points and 4 rebounds.
Saddiq Bey has 26 points. – 6:05 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers surge a bit to end the second quarter and take a lead into halftime. They’re up 66-62 on the Pistons. Haliburton was special with 12 points and 7 assists, and Terry Taylor continuted to do his thing with 12 points and 4 boards.
Saddiq Bey has 26. – 6:04 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Terry Taylor with the Dirk fade. Lol that was impressive. #Pacers5:59 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Terry Taylor with 5 quick points.
Other #Pacers starters today are Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Oshae Brissett and Goga Bitadze. – 5:12 PM

