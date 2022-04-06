Stephen Curry still not practicing at full speed

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steph Curry went through his full shooting routine today on one practice court, while the Warriors practiced on the other. According to Steve Kerr, he’s not at full speed, but is advancing nicely. – 2:24 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry came through yesterday well. Warriors practiced on one side of the court today, Curry went through his shooting routine on the other. Not full speed, but advancing, per Kerr. – 2:23 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steve Kerr said Steph Curry is doing his shooting routine, but “not at full speed.” He added that he’s moving and looks good. – 2:22 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Seth Curry isn’t listed on Nets’ injury report for tonight’s game vs. NYK, suggesting he will be in the lineup for BKN. – 12:48 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Johnson has been upgraded to questionable with a non Covid related illness tonight against the Knicks. Seth Curry is also available to play after missing last night’s game with left ankle soreness. – 12:48 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Steph Curry last season:
— 32 PPG (led NBA)
— 37 PPG from April onwards
— 48/42/92%
— 37-26 record
— 1 All-Star teammate
— 8th seed
The Warriors were +509 with Steph on the floor last season. pic.twitter.com/81vrp1hZJa – 12:16 PM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
Biggest Differential in 3P% vs what League Average Player Would Shoot w/ Same Attempts per PBPStats.com (min 200 3PA)
Luke Kennard +9.2%
Kyrie Irving +8.0%
Tyrese Maxey +7.3%
Desmond Bane +7.2%
Seth Curry +7.1% – 10:43 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players to average 30+ PPG and miss the playoffs since 2006:
LeBron James
Stephen Curry
Bradley Beal pic.twitter.com/eVJ6DDas07 – 10:32 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets ‘hopeful’ injured Seth Curry will be set to play vs. #Knicks nypost.com/2022/04/05/net… via @nypostsports – 8:53 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Mo Curry is scorching from deep tonight thus far. He is 4-4 on 3s. – 7:23 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Another update from Nets tonight vs #Rockets: James Johnson (non-Covid illness) is OUT. Curry, Dragic, Duke Jr, Harris, Sharpe, Simmons were already listed OUT. – 6:20 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash was asked if the #Nets are considering resting Seth Curry through the Play-In. Nash explains how he doesn’t think even that amount of rest would address Curry’s ongoing ankle issues. That’s more of an off-season fix so they expect he’ll be managing it through the year. pic.twitter.com/cWyE4BajXR – 6:08 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says the team is hopeful Seth Curry can play tmrw. They prefer that to resting him until the play in. Nash says there’s no guarantee a couple days rest can clear up what may take an off season to fully heal. So they’ve accepted he’ll be fighting through this ongoing. – 5:51 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nash said he’s hopeful Seth Curry can play tomorrow. Says a couple days of rest won’t cure his ankle, so they’re not planning to hold him out for the rest of the regular season. #Nets – 5:51 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nash said rest only goes so far with Curry. He will likely be in this situation the rest of the regular season. – 5:50 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash says the Nets are hopeful Seth Curry plays tomorrow against the Knicks, but that “we’ll see” because “Seth’s in a tough spot” and that “rest might not be the cure.” – 5:50 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash is hopeful that Curry (ankle soreness) will play tomorrow vs. Knicks. – 5:50 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash is hopeful Seth Curry plays tomorrow at MSG. Wanted to give him an extra night of rest. – 5:50 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr on Stephen Curry’s involvement in practice:
“He’s not involved with any of that, but he is on the court now getting some shots up, and he’s been able to ramp things up a little bit, and he’s doing well.” – 3:56 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry isn’t participating in any team practice activities, but has been able to get shots up and has ramped this up, Kerr says. – 3:49 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Steph Curry is not yet involved in team activities, per Warriors coach Steve Kerr, but did take the court today and put up shots. – 3:48 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steve Kerr said Steph Curry is “doing well” and has been able to ramp up a bit. – 3:47 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry was on the practice court today getting shots up. – 3:47 PM
