Suns vs. Clippers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Phoenix Suns (63-16) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (40-40) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Wednesday April 6, 2022
Phoenix Suns 9, Los Angeles Clippers 16 (Q1 06:14)
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Not sure what exactly, but looks like Reggie Jackson is laboring out there. – 10:23 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Suns coach Monty Williams on Devin Booker not getting enough MVP consideration: “How many guys with his numbers and our record weren’t the MVP? I’ve heard in Book’s case it’s because he plays with Chris. That’s kind of silly because Harden won one playing with Chris.” – 10:13 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
A moment to remember former Clippers coach Gene Shue. pic.twitter.com/NglLwrcnWA – 10:10 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers hold a moment of silence for former coach Gene Shue. pic.twitter.com/ziZgUXGNz5 – 10:08 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Together.
🕦 7:00 PM PT | 📺@BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/w7qdtJiInc – 9:55 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Ready to work.
🕖 7:00PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/rmGZfeBCfl – 9:45 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Game 80!
LAC
Nicolas Batum
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Reggie Jackson
PHX
Mikal Bridges
Cameron Johnson
JaVale McGee
Landry Shamet
Cameron Payne – 9:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Unlike the Suns, we’re going live with the full squad for the @PHNX_Suns pregame show, starting now!
Join us:
https://t.co/mScU12YsY0 pic.twitter.com/6MqXdDLrtZ – 9:30 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Almost time for hoops!
🕖 7:00PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/CecPzmOKD1 – 9:25 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Isaiah Hartenstein works with Jay Larranaga, advocate for the center’s 3-point ability. Ty Lue on his proof-of-concept 3-point barrage in the 2019 G League Finals: “It was on Jay Larranaga’s computer, (Isaiah) was showing me he had eight 3s. I said seven & he said, ‘No, eight.’” pic.twitter.com/wdhL1xeofx – 9:25 PM
Isaiah Hartenstein works with Jay Larranaga, advocate for the center’s 3-point ability. Ty Lue on his proof-of-concept 3-point barrage in the 2019 G League Finals: “It was on Jay Larranaga’s computer, (Isaiah) was showing me he had eight 3s. I said seven & he said, ‘No, eight.’” pic.twitter.com/wdhL1xeofx – 9:25 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
In the zone. 🎧
@beatsbydre | #BeatsOnTheRoad pic.twitter.com/rMEM3v7MUQ – 9:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I think any of my thoughts might get me fined.” Monty Williams when asked about #NBA Adam Silver considering having the coaches keep the challenge if they have a successful one.
#Suns coach just wants clarity on the rules. pic.twitter.com/ARip2IaOuw – 9:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Barkley, Nash and Booker: Phoenix #Suns‘ record-setting seasons, by the numbers azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 9:14 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
CP3 and Book out tonight in LA, but #TeamMidrange still getting some pregame work in pic.twitter.com/J8yvGsSEBe – 9:03 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said he wants to see Cameron Payne run the team and Cam Johnson get up shots and gets in better shape. #Suns – 8:58 PM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
Klosterman was great, as is his new book houseofstrauss.substack.com/p/hos-pod-chuc… – 8:55 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
“If you look at Book’s numbers, how many guys with his numbers and our record weren’t the MVP?”
Monty Williams was again asked about Devin Booker not getting much love in the MVP race because of the Suns’ depth. Here was his response: pic.twitter.com/jAR0aNlxVS – 8:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said Deandre Ayton twisted ankle vs. #Lakers, saying it reminded him of what happened in Detroit.
Wasn’t as serious.
He said Paul been getting more treatment on legs and back. Added Devin Booker and Jae Crowder have been dealing with bunps. All four OUT. #Suns – 8:49 PM
Monty Williams said Deandre Ayton twisted ankle vs. #Lakers, saying it reminded him of what happened in Detroit.
Wasn’t as serious.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Suns coach Monty Williams on Devin Booker and his take on him not getting enough MVP consideration pic.twitter.com/qTVW85B6PP – 8:44 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Monty Williams on notion that playing with Chris Paul has cost Devin Booker MVP votes: ‘Harden won his only one playing with Chris…” – 8:43 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Devin thinks he can climb Mt. Everest.” #Suns coach Monty Williams on Devin Booker. pic.twitter.com/A2HqfD8Z2Q – 8:40 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Won’t see any combinations featuring Luke Kennard. Clips say he’s out with a sore right hammy. – 8:35 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Suns’ Monty Williams: “There’s a lot to be gained from tonight” in terms of playing time for guys who don’t typically get a ton. “But we want to win the game.” – 8:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Monty Williams says that Deandre Ayton tweaked his ankle last night vs Lakers, which played a role in sitting him tonight.
Williams also added that he didn’t want to rest Chris Paul, but has to be smart.
“We want to win, and he gives us the best chance to win.” – 8:33 PM
Monty Williams says that Deandre Ayton tweaked his ankle last night vs Lakers, which played a role in sitting him tonight.
Williams also added that he didn’t want to rest Chris Paul, but has to be smart.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said Deandre Ayton tweaked his ankle a bit last night like he did in Detroit, though it’s nowhere near as serious. Suns are resting 4 starters because of things that have “piled up on them” at this time of year – 8:32 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Norm Powell will play off the bench. He ran with reserves yesterday in practice. Ty Lue says Powell might start in the second half to get more time Paul George. Those two have had “zero” time playing together, even in practice, Lue said. – 8:14 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Clippers coach Ty Lue confirms Norman Powell will play tonight against the Suns. – 8:12 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue says that Norm Powell is playing. His first game since Feb. 10. – 8:12 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
5 lasting observations from Suns’ franchise record-breaking, Lakers-eliminating 63rd win – https://t.co/ArZeeKXnMF via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/95YE3wDd64 – 8:02 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Tried explaining how the play-in tournament works to the gf today, in regards to how her Timberwolves might wind up playing the Suns.
Her response, after 5 minutes of explanation: “Ooooh! So it’s like Goosebumps choose your own adventure??”
I clearly picked a winner. – 7:41 PM
Tried explaining how the play-in tournament works to the gf today, in regards to how her Timberwolves might wind up playing the Suns.
Her response, after 5 minutes of explanation: “Ooooh! So it’s like Goosebumps choose your own adventure??”
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA Power Rankings: Suns end season on top, Bucks highest ranked from East nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/06/nba… – 7:06 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
The former DPOY endorses @Mikal Bridges. 🔒
🎥 @TheVolumeSports & @Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/KIZqBkjPld – 6:39 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I do a quick postmortem on the Lakers season, AD trade coming?, Lonzo done for the year, Clippers getting healthy, no more take fouls! and more. Watch, like and subscribe below. Almost at 17K subscribers now!
youtu.be/LiZm-cgAcAk – 6:21 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Win BIG each game. Win BIGGER each month!
Download the Suns app and play @efirstbank Bingo every game!
📱: https://t.co/SUbtJJWMeZ pic.twitter.com/tl8bfllf0W – 5:59 PM
Win BIG each game. Win BIGGER each month!
Download the Suns app and play @efirstbank Bingo every game!
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Colorín Colorado…este cuento se ha acabado 🎙️
🎥 @az_mejor pic.twitter.com/G2K83NR0h5 – 5:35 PM
Colorín Colorado…este cuento se ha acabado 🎙️
Phoenix Suns @Suns
🗣️ We want to hear from you!
Share your messages to the Phoenix Suns as they gear up for the 2022 NBA Playoffs!
🤳 bit.ly/3JiheSV – 5:06 PM
🗣️ We want to hear from you!
Share your messages to the Phoenix Suns as they gear up for the 2022 NBA Playoffs!
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder and Chris Paul out for #Suns–#Clippers azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 4:32 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Adam Silver says there is no update on the investigation into Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver. Silver said the investigation “is closer to the end than the beginning” but would offer no timeline for an end date to the investigation beyond that. – 4:31 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Norman Powell planning to return to the Clippers against the Suns (10 PM, ESPN): es.pn/3NO3jrn – 4:27 PM
Mark Woods @markbritball
Scotland’s men and women 3×3 basketballers win the Commonwealth Games qualifiers in Largs to book their spots in Birmingham.
Men demolish Northern Ireland 21-5 .. women beat the Northern Irish 21-13. – 4:23 PM
Scotland’s men and women 3×3 basketballers win the Commonwealth Games qualifiers in Largs to book their spots in Birmingham.
Phoenix Suns @Suns
We hear you. Keep raising the energy Suns fans. 🗣
@Annexus | #RallyTheValley pic.twitter.com/ESpXzC7heP – 4:07 PM
We hear you. Keep raising the energy Suns fans. 🗣
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
norm powell is coming back tonight, just in time for the clippers championship run! si.com/nba/2022/04/06… – 4:02 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Clippers G Norman Powell plans to make his return tonight vs the Suns, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.
