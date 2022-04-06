Suns vs. Clippers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Phoenix Suns (63-16) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (39-40) at STAPLES Center

The Phoenix Suns are spending $2,166,284 per win while the Los Angeles Clippers are spending $4,301,485 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Wednesday April 6, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: ESPN

Home TV: Bally Sports SoCal

Away TV: Bally Sports AZ

Home Radio: AM 570 LA Sports

Away Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN

