Thunder sign Melvin Frazier, waive Olivier Sarr

Joe Mussatto: The Thunder has signed Melvin Frazier Jr. to a two-way contract, the team announced. Olivier Sarr has been waived.
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC has waived Olivier Sarr and signed Melvin Frazier Jr, another OKC Blue alumnus, to a two-way contract. pic.twitter.com/R6LIwQKMYl – 5:19 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Thunder say they have signed guard Melvin Frazier Jr. to a two-way contract.
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder has signed Melvin Frazier Jr. to a two-way contract, the team announced.
Olivier Sarr has been waived. – 5:02 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC has had 5 rookies score 24+ points in a game this season:
Tre Mann
Josh Giddey
Aaron Wiggins
Lindy Waters III
Olivier Sarr – 3:37 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Aleksej Pokusevski logs a triple double
🏀 The Olivier Sarr Moses Brown game
🏀 Tanking update
🏀 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl flashes
#ThunderUp:
https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/srLVgGB6ju – 3:52 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Olivier Sarr “we went over the plays before the game, being locked in, did a good job communicating.” – 9:42 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Olivier Sarr has a career-high 19 points. He’s 4-of-5 from three. – 9:05 PM
The Cleveland Cavaliers have converted the contract of guard RJ Nembhard to a standard NBA contract. In a related move, the team signed center Moses Brown to a two-way contract, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. -via NBA.com / March 31, 2022
Andrew Greif: New two-way signing Xavier Moon called his goal earning a roster spot. He recently returning from Alabama, for a grandfather’s passing, but said he heard from his agent late last week that “good news” was coming. Hasn’t talked with Ty Lue yet, he said. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / March 28, 2022
