Thunder sign Melvin Frazier, waive Olivier Sarr

Thunder sign Melvin Frazier, waive Olivier Sarr

Main Rumors

Thunder sign Melvin Frazier, waive Olivier Sarr

April 6, 2022- by

By |

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC has waived Olivier Sarr and signed Melvin Frazier Jr, another OKC Blue alumnus, to a two-way contract. pic.twitter.com/R6LIwQKMYl5:19 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
The Thunder have signed Melvin Frazier Jr. to a two-way contract, waiving Olivier Sarr to create space, team says. – 5:15 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Thunder say they have signed guard Melvin Frazier Jr. to a two-way contract.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com5:08 PM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
Thunder announce they have signed swingman Melvin Frazier Jr to a two-way contract and released Olivier Sarr – 5:07 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder has signed Melvin Frazier Jr. to a two-way contract, the team announced.
Olivier Sarr has been waived. – 5:02 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC has had 5 rookies score 24+ points in a game this season:
Tre Mann
Josh Giddey
Aaron Wiggins
Lindy Waters III
Olivier Sarr – 3:37 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Aleksej Pokusevski logs a triple double
🏀 The Olivier Sarr Moses Brown game
🏀 Tanking update
🏀 Jeremiah Robinson-Earl flashes
#ThunderUp:
https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/srLVgGB6ju3:52 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Olivier Sarr: “Every game is a job interview for me.” – 9:49 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Olivier Sarr “every game is a job interview for me.” – 9:43 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Olivier Sarr “we went over the plays before the game, being locked in, did a good job communicating.” – 9:42 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Olivier Sarr has a career-high 19 points. He’s 4-of-5 from three. – 9:05 PM

More on this storyline

The Cleveland Cavaliers have converted the contract of guard RJ Nembhard to a standard NBA contract. In a related move, the team signed center Moses Brown to a two-way contract, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. -via NBA.com / March 31, 2022

, , Main Rumors

, , , , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home