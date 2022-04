Thunder vs. Jazz: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The @Utah Jazz are eyeing health as they prepare for the playoffs.Jazz Injury Report (as of 4/6):OUT – Udoka Azubuike (right ankle surgery)OUT – Mike Conley (right knee injury maintenance)OUT – Donovan Mitchell (rest)QUESTIONABLE – Trent Forrest (concussion protocol) – 3:12 PM

in last night’s game (in his NBA debut) zavier simpson logged 114 touches — that’s the 8th most by any thunder player in the past five seasonsshocker here but russ owns 7 of the top 10 spots – 3:15 PM

Donovan Mitchell (rest) and Mike Conley (injury maintenance) are both OUT for the Utah Jazz tonight vs. OKC. Trent Forrest (concussion protocol) is QUESTIONABLE. – 3:21 PM

Donovan Mitchell (rest) and Mike Conley (maintenance) are both out vs OKC tonight.The NBA is just trolling the Thunder at this point. – 3:52 PM

The Thunder has the second most made 3’s by rookies in a season in NBA history… how many in total?

New podcast just dropped with @Nate Jones on the postseason race, why Rudy Gobert is so misunderstood, Sixers upside, the upside of Jabari Smith, NBA legacy players, the rise of two-big lineups, Lakers missing the play-in, and much more. open.spotify.com/episode/3IR468…

🗣 Should Sixers fans be worried about James Harden?🗣 Rudy Gobert and the Jazz🗣 LeBron’s legacy🗣 Better rapper: Damian Lillard or Miles Bridges?‘The Void’ with @Kevin O’Connor and @Nate Jones

Adam Silver said moving the All-Star Game from Utah hasn’t been discussed, and he doesn’t anticipate it moving at any point between now and next February. – 4:29 PM

Adam Silver says the NBA does “not anticipate” moving the 2023 All-Star Game from Salt Lake City. Utah recently passed HB11, a bill that bans transgender students from playing school sports. – 4:29 PM

The Thunder say they have signed guard Melvin Frazier Jr. to a two-way contract.More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com

Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley are out for the Utah Jazz tonight against Oklahoma City. Royce O’Neale is now doubtful. – 5:29 PM

Riding momentum into the second night of the back-to-back as we begin the final road trip of the season tonight against the Jazz.🎥 | @OUHealth Game Day Report pic.twitter.com/fFeFeJWA1J

With this oop, Mike Conley passed Steph Curry for 55th on the all-time assist list.For every assist the Jazz make this season, Vivint Gives Back will send 1 child to STEM camp.Follow @VivintHome for more info. https://t.co/E0NKt6tH2n

Mavs at Detroit in Dallas’ final road game of the regular season. Can finish 23-18 with a win in this game. And Dallas needs 2 wins (or some combo of Mavs wins and Jazz losses adding up to 2) to secure first round home court. Coming up at 6p on BSSW. – 6:50 PM

Royce O’Neale has been downgraded to out due to his thumb soreness.Trent Forrest will be available after passing the league’s concussion protocol. – 7:16 PM

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game will not be moved from Utah after HB11 passage. Here’s why https://t.co/YRQPsdSWLI

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said that while he’s keeping an eye on anti-transgender legislation being passed in league markets, he was convinced by Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith not to move the 2023 NBA All-Star Game from Salt Lake City in response to HB11. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20…

❝The foundation is all the same. It’s a big shoutout to the coaching staff of the @okcblue having us prepared for this.❞@NickAGallo 🎤 @zaviersimpson_3 pic.twitter.com/m9Qm2s6AY7

Four of these Thunder starters played 40+ minutes last night and will start again tonight. pic.twitter.com/Wq9O9MV6l0

Zavier Simpson, who is starting for the Thunder tonight, has played in ONE NBA game before tonight. It was yesterday.They didn’t even have an NBA photo for him when they announced the starting lineup.The last days of an NBA season are always so funny. – 9:09 PM

Bojan Bogdanovic just made his first basket of the game. He has 9 points. He’ll be going to the line for an and-1 — his 9th FTA of the game — after the timeout. 15-12 Jazz for now, 6:48 left 1Q. – 9:22 PM

Three OKC players have two fouls apiece in the first 5:39 of game time. – 9:26 PM

Is OKC gonna sub?We are six minutes in and three of their starters have two fouls – 9:26 PM

I am really impressed by the number of fans here on a Wednesday night to watch this Thunder team against the Jazz in the final days of the season. Seriously a lot of people here – 9:29 PM

Melvin Frazier, Jr. checks in. He wore number 35 with the Orlando Magic and with the Oklahoma City Blue. He is wearing number 6 for the Thunder. – 9:34 PM

End 1Q: Jazz 41, Thunder 31. After some early struggles, Utah surged ahead with an 18-2 run. They were helped by getting 14 FTAs. Bogey has 12p. Defense has been suspect, though — 50% FGs, 5-9 on 3s for OKC. Jerome Robinson-Earl has 11p. – 9:39 PM

100% of Rudys in the NBA were involved in this one ⤵️#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/yASEVRwGT0

Jazz up 41-31 after 1Q. Bojan Bogdanovic (12 points) outdueling Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (11 points). OKC PG Zavier Simpson doing a nice job so far with 5 assists, leading the Thunder to a 130 ORtg, but Jazz simply outscoring them so far. – 9:41 PM

OKC winning his game would be hilarious, would tie Indy for 5th worst record and thus lose ping-pong balls. Mark Daigneault may have to check himself in during 3rd quarter. – 9:58 PM

Jazz up 71-58 on the Thunder at the half. For the Jazz, Bogdanovic has 16 points, Gobert has 14/7. For OKC, Isaiah Roby and Jaylen Hoard both have 13 points, Zavier Simpson has 9 assists. – 10:07 PM

HALFTIME: Jazz 71, Thunder 58. Any time you can draw up a play for Melvin Frazier Jr. to try and take Rudy Gobert 1-on-1, you have to do it. Bogey 16/5r, Gobert 14/7r, JC 12/5a. Roby/Hoard/Robinson-Earl all have 13p for OKC. Simpson 9a. Utah only 11 3PA in the 1H. – 10:08 PM

Trent Forrest will not return tonight for the @Utah Jazz with a left foot sprain.Bummer in his first game back after a concussion.

