Thunder vs. Jazz: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (24-55) play against the Utah Jazz (32-32) at Vivint Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Wednesday April 6, 2022
Oklahoma City Thunder 69, Utah Jazz 82 (Q3 08:11)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jared Butler starting 2H in place of injured Trent Forrest for the Jazz. – 10:21 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Tomorrow’s Utes mailbag contains a Davey Scatino reference, donuts, and Utah’s punting unit.
Quite a job by everyone this week.
Bravo. – 10:14 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Trent Forrest has a left foot sprain and will not return to this game – 10:13 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Trent Forrest will not return tonight for the @Utah Jazz with a left foot sprain.
Bummer in his first game back after a concussion.
#takenote | @kslsports – 10:13 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Trent Forrest will not return to tonight’s game due to a foot sprain. – 10:12 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Jazz 71, Thunder 58. Any time you can draw up a play for Melvin Frazier Jr. to try and take Rudy Gobert 1-on-1, you have to do it. Bogey 16/5r, Gobert 14/7r, JC 12/5a. Roby/Hoard/Robinson-Earl all have 13p for OKC. Simpson 9a. Utah only 11 3PA in the 1H. – 10:08 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 71-58 on the Thunder at the half. For the Jazz, Bogdanovic has 16 points, Gobert has 14/7. For OKC, Isaiah Roby and Jaylen Hoard both have 13 points, Zavier Simpson has 9 assists. – 10:07 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
legend has it they’re still looking for that ball 🔎
#TakeNote | @Hassan Whiteside pic.twitter.com/j0gAAvQ6ZA – 10:03 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Is water wet?
@LindyWatersIII | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/stfjiBfc4E – 10:02 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
OKC winning his game would be hilarious, would tie Indy for 5th worst record and thus lose ping-pong balls. Mark Daigneault may have to check himself in during 3rd quarter. – 9:58 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jazz led by 15 a little while ago. Lead is now 55-53 with 5:17 left til halftime. – 9:57 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
count the pump fakes 👀
#TakeNote | @Jordan Clarkson pic.twitter.com/8EecbrBA1J – 9:56 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
First two for our new two-way ✍️
@Melvin Frazier | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/nwtPGG4ffw – 9:53 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
JRE with a little bit of everything 🤧
@Jeremiah Robinson-Earl | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/4pgnUFU4IN – 9:44 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 41-31 after 1Q. Bojan Bogdanovic (12 points) outdueling Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (11 points). OKC PG Zavier Simpson doing a nice job so far with 5 assists, leading the Thunder to a 130 ORtg, but Jazz simply outscoring them so far. – 9:41 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
100% of Rudys in the NBA were involved in this one ⤵️
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/yASEVRwGT0 – 9:40 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 41, Thunder 31. After some early struggles, Utah surged ahead with an 18-2 run. They were helped by getting 14 FTAs. Bogey has 12p. Defense has been suspect, though — 50% FGs, 5-9 on 3s for OKC. Jerome Robinson-Earl has 11p. – 9:39 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
End of the first quarter in Salt Lake City. The Jazz lead the Thunder 41-31 – 9:39 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Repeat from deep 🔂
@JaylenHoard | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/4iXU37fyec – 9:37 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
I am really impressed by the number of fans here on a Wednesday night to watch this Thunder team against the Jazz in the final days of the season. Seriously a lot of people here – 9:29 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Is OKC gonna sub?
We are six minutes in and three of their starters have two fouls – 9:26 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Three OKC players have two fouls apiece in the first 5:39 of game time. – 9:26 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
fancy footwork from the Frenchman
#TakeNote | @Rudy Gobert pic.twitter.com/kyoyi8ELiz – 9:24 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jaylen Hoard and Georgios Kalaitzakis both have 2 fouls early. How will Mark Daigneault handle the OKC’s first-quarter foul trouble? – 9:22 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Bojan Bogdanovic just made his first basket of the game. He has 9 points. He’ll be going to the line for an and-1 — his 9th FTA of the game — after the timeout. 15-12 Jazz for now, 6:48 left 1Q. – 9:22 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
lil two man game to get things started ⚡️
@zaviersimpson_3 ↔️ @Isaiah Roby pic.twitter.com/d7Zfgy4wT5 – 9:21 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
6:48 remaining in the first quarter. The Jazz lead the Thunder 15-12 – 9:21 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
nice to have you back @tforrest_11 😁
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/0huN4E0TtT – 9:15 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Zavier Simpson, who is starting for the Thunder tonight, has played in ONE NBA game before tonight. It was yesterday.
They didn’t even have an NBA photo for him when they announced the starting lineup.
The last days of an NBA season are always so funny. – 9:09 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
🌲 Trent
🏹 Danuel
🇪🇸 Juancho
🇭🇷 Bojan
🔮 Rudy
#StartingLineup | @zionsbank pic.twitter.com/cgBnyQUzRG – 9:05 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Four of these Thunder starters played 40+ minutes last night and will start again tonight. pic.twitter.com/Wq9O9MV6l0 – 8:47 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
First five.
Presented by @EnergyTransfer pic.twitter.com/HcWEZtoaub – 8:45 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
drippy and we aren’t talking the weather 🌧
#VivintCam | @vivintarena pic.twitter.com/ZDFcu69QEn – 8:26 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝The foundation is all the same. It’s a big shoutout to the coaching staff of the @okcblue having us prepared for this.❞
@NickAGallo 🎤 @zaviersimpson_3 pic.twitter.com/m9Qm2s6AY7 – 8:10 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Lots of choices—what were your top 5 plays last night?
Jazz Pregame Show on @ATTSportsNetRM at 6:30 PM MT 📺 pic.twitter.com/WpftgAFrSi – 8:05 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault on Rudy Gobert: “He’s a generational defensive player.”
Thunder fans to Rudy Gobert: prove it – 7:51 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
NBA commissioner Adam Silver said that while he’s keeping an eye on anti-transgender legislation being passed in league markets, he was convinced by Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith not to move the 2023 NBA All-Star Game from Salt Lake City in response to HB11. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 7:43 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Fans continue to help provide an extra lift 🏟
#HomieCourtAdvantage | @TryHomie pic.twitter.com/pOcuaL7YVE – 7:35 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Commissioner Adam Silver says NBA plans to keep next All-Star Game in Utah ksl.com/article/503830… – 7:27 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
The 2023 NBA All-Star Game will not be moved from Utah after HB11 passage. Here’s why https://t.co/YRQPsdSWLI pic.twitter.com/FPiZKm9izP – 7:21 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Royce O’Neale has been downgraded to out due to his thumb soreness.
Trent Forrest will be available after passing the league’s concussion protocol. – 7:16 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Mavs at Detroit in Dallas’ final road game of the regular season. Can finish 23-18 with a win in this game. And Dallas needs 2 wins (or some combo of Mavs wins and Jazz losses adding up to 2) to secure first round home court. Coming up at 6p on BSSW. – 6:50 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
With this oop, Mike Conley passed Steph Curry for 55th on the all-time assist list.
For every assist the Jazz make this season, Vivint Gives Back will send 1 child to STEM camp.
Follow @VivintHome for more info. https://t.co/E0NKt6tH2n pic.twitter.com/9eS4uoXmYU – 6:13 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Riding momentum into the second night of the back-to-back as we begin the final road trip of the season tonight against the Jazz.
🎥 | @OUHealth Game Day Report pic.twitter.com/fFeFeJWA1J – 6:00 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley are out for the Utah Jazz tonight against Oklahoma City. Royce O’Neale is now doubtful. – 5:29 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Royce O’Neale is DOUBTFUL to play tonight vs. OKC (right thumb soreness) – 5:28 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC has waived Olivier Sarr and signed Melvin Frazier Jr, another OKC Blue alumnus, to a two-way contract. pic.twitter.com/R6LIwQKMYl – 5:19 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
This Utah team will face national champion Kansas next season https://t.co/kiiZPSWVxt pic.twitter.com/Y3x2NwMPYf – 5:10 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Thunder Signs Melvin Frazier Jr. to Two-Way Contract
🔗 | https://t.co/Gr7N4SQqGS pic.twitter.com/g1fDM2rJJh – 5:08 PM
Thunder Signs Melvin Frazier Jr. to Two-Way Contract
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Thunder say they have signed guard Melvin Frazier Jr. to a two-way contract.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 5:08 PM
The Thunder say they have signed guard Melvin Frazier Jr. to a two-way contract.
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
The Thunder has signed Melvin Frazier Jr. to a two-way contract, the team announced.
Olivier Sarr has been waived. – 5:02 PM
The Thunder has signed Melvin Frazier Jr. to a two-way contract, the team announced.
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Adam Silver says the NBA does “not anticipate” moving the 2023 All-Star Game from Salt Lake City. Utah recently passed HB11, a bill that bans transgender students from playing school sports. – 4:29 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Adam Silver said moving the All-Star Game from Utah hasn’t been discussed, and he doesn’t anticipate it moving at any point between now and next February. – 4:29 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
🗣 Should Sixers fans be worried about James Harden?
🗣 Rudy Gobert and the Jazz
🗣 LeBron’s legacy
🗣 Better rapper: Damian Lillard or Miles Bridges?
‘The Void’ with @Kevin O’Connor and @Nate Jones: open.spotify.com/episode/3IR468… – 4:09 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New podcast just dropped with @Nate Jones on the postseason race, why Rudy Gobert is so misunderstood, Sixers upside, the upside of Jabari Smith, NBA legacy players, the rise of two-big lineups, Lakers missing the play-in, and much more. open.spotify.com/episode/3IR468… – 4:05 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder has the second most made 3’s by rookies in a season in NBA history… how many in total?
@SociosUSA | #ThunderUp – 3:59 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Donovan Mitchell (rest) and Mike Conley (maintenance) are both out vs OKC tonight.
The NBA is just trolling the Thunder at this point. – 3:52 PM
Donovan Mitchell (rest) and Mike Conley (maintenance) are both out vs OKC tonight.
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Donovan Mitchell (rest) and Mike Conley (injury maintenance) are both OUT for the Utah Jazz tonight vs. OKC. Trent Forrest (concussion protocol) is QUESTIONABLE. – 3:21 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
in last night’s game (in his NBA debut) zavier simpson logged 114 touches — that’s the 8th most by any thunder player in the past five seasons
shocker here but russ owns 7 of the top 10 spots – 3:15 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The @Utah Jazz are eyeing health as they prepare for the playoffs.
Jazz Injury Report (as of 4/6):
OUT – Udoka Azubuike (right ankle surgery)
OUT – Mike Conley (right knee injury maintenance)
OUT – Donovan Mitchell (rest)
QUESTIONABLE – Trent Forrest (concussion protocol) – 3:12 PM
The @Utah Jazz are eyeing health as they prepare for the playoffs.
Jazz Injury Report (as of 4/6):
OUT – Udoka Azubuike (right ankle surgery)
OUT – Mike Conley (right knee injury maintenance)
OUT – Donovan Mitchell (rest)
QUESTIONABLE – Trent Forrest (concussion protocol) – 3:12 PM
