Wizards vs. Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (35-44) play against the Atlanta Hawks (38-38) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Wednesday April 6, 2022
Washington Wizards 63, Atlanta Hawks 64 (Q2 00:35)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
sometimes I forget how fast Clint Capela is and then he has a play like that 😱 – 8:58 PM
sometimes I forget how fast Clint Capela is and then he has a play like that 😱 – 8:58 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Knicks-Wizards battle for the 12th pick has really gone to another level this week. – 8:58 PM
Knicks-Wizards battle for the 12th pick has really gone to another level this week. – 8:58 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
7-foot-3 Kristaps Porzingis hitting a stepback 3, his fourth triple of the first half. pic.twitter.com/QjpEKIDqxD – 8:55 PM
7-foot-3 Kristaps Porzingis hitting a stepback 3, his fourth triple of the first half. pic.twitter.com/QjpEKIDqxD – 8:55 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Hawks have no answer for Kristaps Porzingis so far: 16 pts and 7 reb in 13 min (6-8 FG, 4-5 3PT) – 8:50 PM
The Hawks have no answer for Kristaps Porzingis so far: 16 pts and 7 reb in 13 min (6-8 FG, 4-5 3PT) – 8:50 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Porzingis is up to 16 points and 7 rebounds.
Hits a 3 at the end of the shot clock and the Wizards have taken the lead, 53-52 – 8:49 PM
Porzingis is up to 16 points and 7 rebounds.
Hits a 3 at the end of the shot clock and the Wizards have taken the lead, 53-52 – 8:49 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hachimura manufactured a phony whistle on De’Andre Hunter a few possessions ago, and since that point, Hunter has been irked with the ref crew. Just picked up a tech. – 8:48 PM
Hachimura manufactured a phony whistle on De’Andre Hunter a few possessions ago, and since that point, Hunter has been irked with the ref crew. Just picked up a tech. – 8:48 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Kristaps Porzingis is 3-for-4 from three-point range tonight, and his makes have been from well beyond the arc. Here are the listed distances of those makes: 27 feet, 27 feet and 26 feet. – 8:44 PM
Kristaps Porzingis is 3-for-4 from three-point range tonight, and his makes have been from well beyond the arc. Here are the listed distances of those makes: 27 feet, 27 feet and 26 feet. – 8:44 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Shades of the rebounding issues that plagued the Hawks’ bench last night are starting to creep up. – 8:39 PM
Shades of the rebounding issues that plagued the Hawks’ bench last night are starting to creep up. – 8:39 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards had 8 turnovers in the first quarter which led to 14 points for the Hawks. ATL has 7 steals already. – 8:36 PM
The Wizards had 8 turnovers in the first quarter which led to 14 points for the Hawks. ATL has 7 steals already. – 8:36 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Bogdan Bogdanovic connected on three triples in tonight’s first quarter (3-3 3FGM). It’s the first time this season he’s made at least three three-pointers on a perfect clip from deep in a single quarter (ninth time in his career). – 8:36 PM
Bogdan Bogdanovic connected on three triples in tonight’s first quarter (3-3 3FGM). It’s the first time this season he’s made at least three three-pointers on a perfect clip from deep in a single quarter (ninth time in his career). – 8:36 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wizards trail the Hawks 40-31 after one. Eight turnovers hurtin em, couple of costly defensive breakdowns that led to biiiig open three’s. – 8:34 PM
The Wizards trail the Hawks 40-31 after one. Eight turnovers hurtin em, couple of costly defensive breakdowns that led to biiiig open three’s. – 8:34 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards shot 68.4% in the first quarter, yet they’re down nine. ATL leads 40-31, having already made six thees – 8:34 PM
The Wizards shot 68.4% in the first quarter, yet they’re down nine. ATL leads 40-31, having already made six thees – 8:34 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks up 40-31 over the Wizards at the end of the first quarter.
Gallinari: 9, 4/8 FG
Bogdanovic: 9, 3/3 FG
Young: 4/6, 1/5 FG
Hawks forced 8 turnovers and scored 14 points off those TOs.
Wizards shot 68 percent in the quarter – 8:34 PM
Hawks up 40-31 over the Wizards at the end of the first quarter.
Gallinari: 9, 4/8 FG
Bogdanovic: 9, 3/3 FG
Young: 4/6, 1/5 FG
Hawks forced 8 turnovers and scored 14 points off those TOs.
Wizards shot 68 percent in the quarter – 8:34 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
End of the first quarter: Hawks 40, Wizards 31
Six points for Onyeka Okongwu in the final 1:15.
Wizards committed 8 turnovers; Hawks capitalized with 14 points.
Bogi is 3-3 from 3 with nine points. – 8:34 PM
End of the first quarter: Hawks 40, Wizards 31
Six points for Onyeka Okongwu in the final 1:15.
Wizards committed 8 turnovers; Hawks capitalized with 14 points.
Bogi is 3-3 from 3 with nine points. – 8:34 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his first basket of the night, Onyeka Okongwu has netted his 600th career point. – 8:32 PM
With his first basket of the night, Onyeka Okongwu has netted his 600th career point. – 8:32 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his second made free throw, Trae Young has tied Kevin Willis for 13th on the Hawks all-time FTM list (1,787). – 8:31 PM
With his second made free throw, Trae Young has tied Kevin Willis for 13th on the Hawks all-time FTM list (1,787). – 8:31 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Big man to big man in transition!
KP ➡️ DG pic.twitter.com/x095ssEqvz – 8:30 PM
Big man to big man in transition!
KP ➡️ DG pic.twitter.com/x095ssEqvz – 8:30 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wes Unseld Jr. said it has long been on the docket to play Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford together
Porzingis’ injury and Gafford going on health and safety protocols put a wrench into that initially
Then Wizards wanted to get KP acclimated in traditional lineup first – 8:28 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. said it has long been on the docket to play Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford together
Porzingis’ injury and Gafford going on health and safety protocols put a wrench into that initially
Then Wizards wanted to get KP acclimated in traditional lineup first – 8:28 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Why did Wes Unseld Jr. call the two timeouts he’s called? He did so because the Wizards’ defense twice now has failed to pick up 3-point shooters in transition, leading to easy open 3s. That’s a preventable problem. – 8:28 PM
Why did Wes Unseld Jr. call the two timeouts he’s called? He did so because the Wizards’ defense twice now has failed to pick up 3-point shooters in transition, leading to easy open 3s. That’s a preventable problem. – 8:28 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Back-to-back 3’s from Bogi and the Hawks have taken a 29-24 lead vs. the Wizards.
Add in De’Andre Hunter’s triple before that and that’s three 3’s for the Hawks in 39 seconds. – 8:26 PM
Back-to-back 3’s from Bogi and the Hawks have taken a 29-24 lead vs. the Wizards.
Add in De’Andre Hunter’s triple before that and that’s three 3’s for the Hawks in 39 seconds. – 8:26 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Making it look too easy 😏
#DCAboveAll | @DraftKings Daily Fantasy pic.twitter.com/NnxDT3VO5K – 8:22 PM
Making it look too easy 😏
#DCAboveAll | @DraftKings Daily Fantasy pic.twitter.com/NnxDT3VO5K – 8:22 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Once the Hawks got healthy after their COVID absences, they have been more than solid at home:
18-3 W-L
+9.9 net rating pic.twitter.com/oRzJOHoVFG – 8:05 PM
Once the Hawks got healthy after their COVID absences, they have been more than solid at home:
18-3 W-L
+9.9 net rating pic.twitter.com/oRzJOHoVFG – 8:05 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“This is 20-plus years working in the NBA before he had an opportunity to coach. He’s overachieved his tenure. He should’ve got a chance a minute ago,” #Wizards star @Bradley Beal on first-year head coach Wes Unseld, Jr. bit.ly/3jsJFmR #nba – 8:01 PM
“This is 20-plus years working in the NBA before he had an opportunity to coach. He’s overachieved his tenure. He should’ve got a chance a minute ago,” #Wizards star @Bradley Beal on first-year head coach Wes Unseld, Jr. bit.ly/3jsJFmR #nba – 8:01 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks starters vs. Wizards:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela – 7:59 PM
Hawks starters vs. Wizards:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela – 7:59 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Tonight marks Atlanta’s final home contest of the 2021-22 regular season. Since 1/17, the Hawks are 18-3 at State Farm Arena and have won 10 of their last 11 games, including three straight.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 7:51 PM
Tonight marks Atlanta’s final home contest of the 2021-22 regular season. Since 1/17, the Hawks are 18-3 at State Farm Arena and have won 10 of their last 11 games, including three straight.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 7:51 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Wizards are starting KCP, Rui Hachimura, Kristaps Porzingis, Corey Kispert and Tomas Satoransky. – 7:41 PM
Wizards are starting KCP, Rui Hachimura, Kristaps Porzingis, Corey Kispert and Tomas Satoransky. – 7:41 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Danilo Gallinari is starting alongside Clint Capela, Trae Young, De’Andre Hunter and Kevin Huerter. – 7:40 PM
Danilo Gallinari is starting alongside Clint Capela, Trae Young, De’Andre Hunter and Kevin Huerter. – 7:40 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Wizards
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela – 7:37 PM
Hawks starters vs. Wizards
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela – 7:37 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Danilo Gallinari (left knee inflammation) is AVAILABLE for tonight. – 7:24 PM
Danilo Gallinari (left knee inflammation) is AVAILABLE for tonight. – 7:24 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Gaff had career highs in points and rebounds last night 💪
What does he have for us tonight?
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/B5DxVK6qub – 7:21 PM
Gaff had career highs in points and rebounds last night 💪
What does he have for us tonight?
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/B5DxVK6qub – 7:21 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
How it started vs. how it’s going 😂
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/XewU9c717B – 7:15 PM
How it started vs. how it’s going 😂
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/XewU9c717B – 7:15 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Bogdan Bogdanovic is good to go for tonight’s game.
Still waiting on Danilo Gallinari – 7:14 PM
Bogdan Bogdanovic is good to go for tonight’s game.
Still waiting on Danilo Gallinari – 7:14 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is AVAILABLE for tonight. – 7:13 PM
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee soreness) is AVAILABLE for tonight. – 7:13 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Quite the offer!
Check out what comes with our Bloom City NFT Collection 👀
#DCAboveAll | @FTX_Official – 7:05 PM
Quite the offer!
Check out what comes with our Bloom City NFT Collection 👀
#DCAboveAll | @FTX_Official – 7:05 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Road trip finale tips in 6️⃣0️⃣ minutes!
📍 Atlanta
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 7:00 PM
Road trip finale tips in 6️⃣0️⃣ minutes!
📍 Atlanta
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 7:00 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Shorts weather ☀️
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/RVZm1j3EuG – 6:51 PM
Shorts weather ☀️
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/RVZm1j3EuG – 6:51 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
ICYMI, chatted with @Landry Fields about this Hawks season, what the roster may need in the future, the dynamics of Atlanta’s front office and MUCH more.
Listen + subscribe 🥳
Spotify: https://t.co/AKkgY5edva
Apple: https://t.co/i7Y1QKq2BY pic.twitter.com/x86pzVLLgF – 6:48 PM
ICYMI, chatted with @Landry Fields about this Hawks season, what the roster may need in the future, the dynamics of Atlanta’s front office and MUCH more.
Listen + subscribe 🥳
Spotify: https://t.co/AKkgY5edva
Apple: https://t.co/i7Y1QKq2BY pic.twitter.com/x86pzVLLgF – 6:48 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Get the vibe right ahead of tonight’s matchup with KCP’s Pregame Playlist 🎧
#DCAboveAll | @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/i0HvfbaiZD – 6:35 PM
Get the vibe right ahead of tonight’s matchup with KCP’s Pregame Playlist 🎧
#DCAboveAll | @Gatorade pic.twitter.com/i0HvfbaiZD – 6:35 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan said that John Collins remains at the point of doing some light running and shooting just as he was a couple of days ago. No setbacks. – 6:26 PM
Nate McMillan said that John Collins remains at the point of doing some light running and shooting just as he was a couple of days ago. No setbacks. – 6:26 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Entering tonight, Wizards are 5-2 in their last 7 games.
Nate McMillan: “They’re playing with a lot of ball movement. They’re playing fast. They have a few guys that are out, but w Porzingis being in that lineup, they’re playing faster… Those guys are shooting the lights out.” – 6:26 PM
Entering tonight, Wizards are 5-2 in their last 7 games.
Nate McMillan: “They’re playing with a lot of ball movement. They’re playing fast. They have a few guys that are out, but w Porzingis being in that lineup, they’re playing faster… Those guys are shooting the lights out.” – 6:26 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate McMillan said that John Collins remains at the point of doing some light running and shooting as was a couple of days ago. No setbacks. – 6:20 PM
Nate McMillan said that John Collins remains at the point of doing some light running and shooting as was a couple of days ago. No setbacks. – 6:20 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
John Collins is still at the same level of jogging/shooting, per Nate McMillan.
No setbacks, which is good, but still at that same level of activity as a few days ago. – 6:20 PM
John Collins is still at the same level of jogging/shooting, per Nate McMillan.
No setbacks, which is good, but still at that same level of activity as a few days ago. – 6:20 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says Dragic is feeling better — but he is still in Atlanta and stuck in protocols. – 6:06 PM
Nash says Dragic is feeling better — but he is still in Atlanta and stuck in protocols. – 6:06 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Goran Dragic is still in Atlanta and in protocol, but Steve Nash said the #Nets guard is starting to feel better. #NBA – 6:05 PM
Goran Dragic is still in Atlanta and in protocol, but Steve Nash said the #Nets guard is starting to feel better. #NBA – 6:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Goran Dragic is feeling better, but still in Atlanta in health and safety protocols. – 6:05 PM
Steve Nash said Goran Dragic is feeling better, but still in Atlanta in health and safety protocols. – 6:05 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Report: Atlanta Dream trade with the Washington Mystics for the No. 1 overall draft pick.
Mystics now have the No. 3 and No. 14 picks.
➡️ https://t.co/8LBRphn3Os pic.twitter.com/0vHiAOCvNe – 5:06 PM
Report: Atlanta Dream trade with the Washington Mystics for the No. 1 overall draft pick.
Mystics now have the No. 3 and No. 14 picks.
➡️ https://t.co/8LBRphn3Os pic.twitter.com/0vHiAOCvNe – 5:06 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
TyTy Washington enters NBA Draft sportando.basketball/en/tyty-washin… – 4:46 PM
TyTy Washington enters NBA Draft sportando.basketball/en/tyty-washin… – 4:46 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
If the Hawks & Nets win tonight it’s looking like Sunday’s Wizards game could be worth resting the starters. Charlotte will play 4 in 5 nights assuming the play in is on Tuesday, extra day of rest would seem wise if there’s no advantage for seeding to be gained – 4:16 PM
If the Hawks & Nets win tonight it’s looking like Sunday’s Wizards game could be worth resting the starters. Charlotte will play 4 in 5 nights assuming the play in is on Tuesday, extra day of rest would seem wise if there’s no advantage for seeding to be gained – 4:16 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Breaking The Washington Mystics acquired the third and 14th overall picks in the 2022 WNBA Draft from the Atlanta Dream in exchange for the first overall pick in this year’s #WNBA Draft – 4:03 PM
Breaking The Washington Mystics acquired the third and 14th overall picks in the 2022 WNBA Draft from the Atlanta Dream in exchange for the first overall pick in this year’s #WNBA Draft – 4:03 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kevin Huerter is the recipient of the 2021-22 Sekou Smith Award, which annually honors the Atlanta Hawks player who best represents themselves & the franchise with professionalism and integrity in their interactions with the media.
(And like Sekou, Kevin is ALWAYS first-class.) – 3:56 PM
Kevin Huerter is the recipient of the 2021-22 Sekou Smith Award, which annually honors the Atlanta Hawks player who best represents themselves & the franchise with professionalism and integrity in their interactions with the media.
(And like Sekou, Kevin is ALWAYS first-class.) – 3:56 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Kentucky freshman TyTy Washington declares for NBA Draft.
zagsblog.com/2022/04/06/ken… – 3:13 PM
Kentucky freshman TyTy Washington declares for NBA Draft.
zagsblog.com/2022/04/06/ken… – 3:13 PM
Chris Vivlamore @CVivlamoreAJC
Hawks named Kevin Huerter as the recipient of the 2021-22 Sekou Smith Award, which annually honors the player on the team’s roster who best represents themselves and the franchise with professionalism and integrity in their interactions with the media. – 3:11 PM
Hawks named Kevin Huerter as the recipient of the 2021-22 Sekou Smith Award, which annually honors the player on the team’s roster who best represents themselves and the franchise with professionalism and integrity in their interactions with the media. – 3:11 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
Pregame ceremony tonight in ATL. #RIPSekou #allclass pic.twitter.com/wuvKzjaniW – 3:08 PM
Pregame ceremony tonight in ATL. #RIPSekou #allclass pic.twitter.com/wuvKzjaniW – 3:08 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Kevin Huerter selected as recipient of the 2021-22 Sekou Smith Award: atlantahawkspr.files.wordpress.com/2022/04/sekou-… – 3:07 PM
Kevin Huerter selected as recipient of the 2021-22 Sekou Smith Award: atlantahawkspr.files.wordpress.com/2022/04/sekou-… – 3:07 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks announced that Kevin Huerter won the 2021-22 Sekou Smith Award, which annually honors the player who best represents themselves and the franchise with professionalism and integrity with the media.
John Collins won the honor last season. – 3:06 PM
Hawks announced that Kevin Huerter won the 2021-22 Sekou Smith Award, which annually honors the player who best represents themselves and the franchise with professionalism and integrity with the media.
John Collins won the honor last season. – 3:06 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Wholesome from Duane Washington, who on the same day his two-way contract reportedly gets converted to a standard NBA deal, posted on his Instagram that he’s going to get his dog a “big ass yard.” pic.twitter.com/1hCOeo6zQg – 3:05 PM
Wholesome from Duane Washington, who on the same day his two-way contract reportedly gets converted to a standard NBA deal, posted on his Instagram that he’s going to get his dog a “big ass yard.” pic.twitter.com/1hCOeo6zQg – 3:05 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Deni Avdija in his last 13 G: 13.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 3.4 apg, 37.1% 3PT (4.8 3PA/g).
I broke down his development on Wizards Postgame Live, including an observation from rival executives. pic.twitter.com/PDGikJDP8Y – 3:04 PM
Deni Avdija in his last 13 G: 13.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 3.4 apg, 37.1% 3PT (4.8 3PA/g).
I broke down his development on Wizards Postgame Live, including an observation from rival executives. pic.twitter.com/PDGikJDP8Y – 3:04 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Kevin Huerter was named the recipient of the 2021-22 Sekou Smith Award, which annually honors the player on the Hawks who best represents themselves and the franchise with professionalism and integrity in their interactions with the media.
Always great talking with Kevin. – 3:02 PM
Kevin Huerter was named the recipient of the 2021-22 Sekou Smith Award, which annually honors the player on the Hawks who best represents themselves and the franchise with professionalism and integrity in their interactions with the media.
Always great talking with Kevin. – 3:02 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Kentucky men’s basketball freshman guard TyTy Washington Jr. will pursue a career in the NBA. The freshman announced Wednesday he will declare for the 2022 NBA Draft and plans to forgo his remaining collegiate eligibility. #ukbasketball #BBN – 2:50 PM
Kentucky men’s basketball freshman guard TyTy Washington Jr. will pursue a career in the NBA. The freshman announced Wednesday he will declare for the 2022 NBA Draft and plans to forgo his remaining collegiate eligibility. #ukbasketball #BBN – 2:50 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Looking to stay hot 🔥
Our 119.2 offensive rating in three games against Atlanta is our fifth-highest against any opponent this season.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/xzFtGroYBl – 2:45 PM
Looking to stay hot 🔥
Our 119.2 offensive rating in three games against Atlanta is our fifth-highest against any opponent this season.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/xzFtGroYBl – 2:45 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
University of Kentucky freshman guard TyTy Washington Jr., – a projected lottery pick – will enter the 2022 NBA Draft and hire an agent, he tells ESPN: es.pn/3jcGcII – 2:34 PM
University of Kentucky freshman guard TyTy Washington Jr., – a projected lottery pick – will enter the 2022 NBA Draft and hire an agent, he tells ESPN: es.pn/3jcGcII – 2:34 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Another night, another matchup on the block.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/ZLblTNdakn – 2:15 PM
Another night, another matchup on the block.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/ZLblTNdakn – 2:15 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers sign Duane Washington Jr., Terry Taylor to standard deals, waive Keifer Sykes indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 2:13 PM
#Pacers sign Duane Washington Jr., Terry Taylor to standard deals, waive Keifer Sykes indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 2:13 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
📝 GAME PREVIEW
Everything you need to know about tonight’s matchup with the Hawks 👇
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 2:00 PM
📝 GAME PREVIEW
Everything you need to know about tonight’s matchup with the Hawks 👇
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 2:00 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
On Episode 9 of The Squad:
*Devonte’ Graham reunites with an old friend
*Kira Lewis Jr. surprises the squad
*In the locker room for wins vs the Jazz and Hawks
#WBD pic.twitter.com/q9NzMFH9Do – 2:00 PM
On Episode 9 of The Squad:
*Devonte’ Graham reunites with an old friend
*Kira Lewis Jr. surprises the squad
*In the locker room for wins vs the Jazz and Hawks
#WBD pic.twitter.com/q9NzMFH9Do – 2:00 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.