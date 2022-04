Wizards vs. Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

On Episode 9 of The Squad:*Devonte’ Graham reunites with an old friend*Kira Lewis Jr. surprises the squad*In the locker room for wins vs the Jazz and Hawks#WBD pic.twitter.com/q9NzMFH9Do

Everything you need to know about tonight's matchup with the Hawks

Our 119.2 offensive rating in three games against Atlanta is our fifth-highest against any opponent this season.

Kentucky men’s basketball freshman guard TyTy Washington Jr. will pursue a career in the NBA. The freshman announced Wednesday he will declare for the 2022 NBA Draft and plans to forgo his remaining collegiate eligibility. #ukbasketball

Kevin Huerter was named the recipient of the 2021-22 Sekou Smith Award, which annually honors the player on the Hawks who best represents themselves and the franchise with professionalism and integrity in their interactions with the media.Always great talking with Kevin. – 3:02 PM

Deni Avdija in his last 13 G: 13.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg, 3.4 apg, 37.1% 3PT (4.8 3PA/g).I broke down his development on Wizards Postgame Live, including an observation from rival executives. pic.twitter.com/PDGikJDP8Y

Wholesome from Duane Washington, who on the same day his two-way contract reportedly gets converted to a standard NBA deal, posted on his Instagram that he’s going to get his dog a “big ass yard.” pic.twitter.com/1hCOeo6zQg

Hawks announced that Kevin Huerter won the 2021-22 Sekou Smith Award, which annually honors the player who best represents themselves and the franchise with professionalism and integrity with the media.John Collins won the honor last season. – 3:06 PM

Breaking The Washington Mystics acquired the third and 14th overall picks in the 2022 WNBA Draft from the Atlanta Dream in exchange for the first overall pick in this year’s #WNBA Draft – 4:03 PM

If the Hawks & Nets win tonight it’s looking like Sunday’s Wizards game could be worth resting the starters. Charlotte will play 4 in 5 nights assuming the play in is on Tuesday, extra day of rest would seem wise if there’s no advantage for seeding to be gained – 4:16 PM

Report: Atlanta Dream trade with the Washington Mystics for the No. 1 overall draft pick.Mystics now have the No. 3 and No. 14 picks.➡️ https://t.co/8LBRphn3Os

Steve Nash said Goran Dragic is feeling better, but still in Atlanta in health and safety protocols. – 6:05 PM

John Collins is still at the same level of jogging/shooting, per Nate McMillan.No setbacks, which is good, but still at that same level of activity as a few days ago. – 6:20 PM

Entering tonight, Wizards are 5-2 in their last 7 games.Nate McMillan: “They’re playing with a lot of ball movement. They’re playing fast. They have a few guys that are out, but w Porzingis being in that lineup, they’re playing faster… Those guys are shooting the lights out.” – 6:26 PM

ICYMI, chatted with @Landry Fields about this Hawks season, what the roster may need in the future, the dynamics of Atlanta’s front office and MUCH more.Listen + subscribe 🥳Spotify: https://t.co/AKkgY5edva Apple: https://t.co/i7Y1QKq2BY

Check out what comes with our Bloom City NFT Collection

Gaff had career highs in points and rebounds last night

Tonight marks Atlanta’s final home contest of the 2021-22 regular season. Since 1/17, the Hawks are 18-3 at State Farm Arena and have won 10 of their last 11 games, including three straight.Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk…

“This is 20-plus years working in the NBA before he had an opportunity to coach. He’s overachieved his tenure. He should’ve got a chance a minute ago,” #Wizards star @Bradley Beal on first-year head coach Wes Unseld, Jr. bit.ly/3jsJFmR

Once the Hawks got healthy after their COVID absences, they have been more than solid at home:18-3 W-L+9.9 net rating pic.twitter.com/oRzJOHoVFG

Back-to-back 3’s from Bogi and the Hawks have taken a 29-24 lead vs. the Wizards.Add in De’Andre Hunter’s triple before that and that’s three 3’s for the Hawks in 39 seconds. – 8:26 PM

Why did Wes Unseld Jr. call the two timeouts he’s called? He did so because the Wizards’ defense twice now has failed to pick up 3-point shooters in transition, leading to easy open 3s. That’s a preventable problem. – 8:28 PM

Wes Unseld Jr. said it has long been on the docket to play Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford togetherPorzingis’ injury and Gafford going on health and safety protocols put a wrench into that initiallyThen Wizards wanted to get KP acclimated in traditional lineup first – 8:28 PM

With his second made free throw, Trae Young has tied Kevin Willis for 13th on the Hawks all-time FTM list (1,787). – 8:31 PM

With his first basket of the night, Onyeka Okongwu has netted his 600th career point. – 8:32 PM

End of the first quarter: Hawks 40, Wizards 31Six points for Onyeka Okongwu in the final 1:15.Wizards committed 8 turnovers; Hawks capitalized with 14 points.Bogi is 3-3 from 3 with nine points. – 8:34 PM

Hawks up 40-31 over the Wizards at the end of the first quarter.Gallinari: 9, 4/8 FGBogdanovic: 9, 3/3 FGYoung: 4/6, 1/5 FGHawks forced 8 turnovers and scored 14 points off those TOs.Wizards shot 68 percent in the quarter – 8:34 PM

The Wizards shot 68.4% in the first quarter, yet they’re down nine. ATL leads 40-31, having already made six thees – 8:34 PM

The Wizards trail the Hawks 40-31 after one. Eight turnovers hurtin em, couple of costly defensive breakdowns that led to biiiig open three’s. – 8:34 PM

Bogdan Bogdanovic connected on three triples in tonight’s first quarter (3-3 3FGM). It’s the first time this season he’s made at least three three-pointers on a perfect clip from deep in a single quarter (ninth time in his career). – 8:36 PM

The Wizards had 8 turnovers in the first quarter which led to 14 points for the Hawks. ATL has 7 steals already. – 8:36 PM

Shades of the rebounding issues that plagued the Hawks’ bench last night are starting to creep up. – 8:39 PM

Kristaps Porzingis is 3-for-4 from three-point range tonight, and his makes have been from well beyond the arc. Here are the listed distances of those makes: 27 feet, 27 feet and 26 feet. – 8:44 PM

Hachimura manufactured a phony whistle on De’Andre Hunter a few possessions ago, and since that point, Hunter has been irked with the ref crew. Just picked up a tech. – 8:48 PM

Porzingis is up to 16 points and 7 rebounds.Hits a 3 at the end of the shot clock and the Wizards have taken the lead, 53-52 – 8:49 PM

The Hawks have no answer for Kristaps Porzingis so far: 16 pts and 7 reb in 13 min (6-8 FG, 4-5 3PT) – 8:50 PM

Knicks-Wizards battle for the 12th pick has really gone to another level this week. – 8:58 PM

sometimes I forget how fast Clint Capela is and then he has a play like that 😱 – 8:58 PM

