76ers vs. Raptors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (49-30) play against the Toronto Raptors (33-33) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Thursday April 7, 2022
Philadelphia 76ers 85, Toronto Raptors 87 (Q4 11:34)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Siakam with 29-8-9 at the end of three quarters as the Raptors lead Philly 87-85. Siakam just toys with defenses now. Remarkable. He’ll attack slow or fast; to score or create. He’s in charge. Fun to watch. – 9:17 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Raptors lead 87-85 after three quarters. Siakam is up to 29 points. Trent with 21. Embiid leads the Sixers with 23 while Maxey has 13 and Harris 12. – 9:16 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Siakam has been on a tear recently and that was one of the more dominant quarters you’ll see.
Tobias is the only non-Embiid guy who has a prayer against him, and even then, Siakam’s offense has been too good. – 9:15 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
I don’t know who on the Sixers can guard Siakam but he ain’t here tonight
He’s got 29-8-9 and Raptors up 2 going into the fourth – 9:15 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Harden is shooting 2-8 and has 9 points to go with 13 assists. – 9:15 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Capital City GoGo 96
Raptors 905 95
End of Q3 | #GoGoRollCall
Trip to the Eastern Finals on the line. – 9:14 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Not sure if Matisse Thybulle could stop Pascal Siakam, not sure if anybody could right now, but he definitely can’t do it from his couch. – 9:14 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Tired: Avoiding Brooklyn in the first round
Wired: Avoiding Toronto in the first round. – 9:07 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Man IDK if these Sixers tryna see Toronto in the first round. – 9:06 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
The Raps don’t have OG and Fred, the Sixers are shooting 14-23 from 3, Embiid is feasting and the Raps are down … 3.
I don’t think they’re too concerned about a potential playoff matchup. – 9:05 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Maxey with a stepback 3, which didn’t even get that much space, over Gary Trent Jr. – 9:03 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
great help and rotations when embiid started posting up pascal there, leads to the harden missed floater – 9:01 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Magic on ring night for Danny Green.
Mr. (officially) Three Rings:
4-5 3fg so far. – 8:58 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Hey this is very neat!
Raptors fete Ryerson Rams women’s team and coach @Carly_Clarke who are here tonight celebrating unbeaten USPorts basketball sesaon. – 8:54 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Lol think Embiid got that crossover, probe/pull-back, crossover again move from Harden. – 8:53 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
James Harden is going to get a complex about seeing Chris Boucher waiting in the paint – 8:51 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers vs. #Raptors first-half box pic.twitter.com/1zAcIepi77 – 8:40 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Raptors went 10 for 19 from three-point range, 9 for 26 from two in an unusual first half.
Paul Reed has the Sixers’ only two offensive rebounds. – 8:38 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers lead 60-56 at the half. Embiid w/ 14 points and 6 rebounds. Maxey with 10 points and Harris w/ 8. The Sixers are shooting 11-19 from 3. Siakam leads the #Raptors w/ 14 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists. Achiuwa and Trent both w/ 12. Toronto is shooting 10-19 on threes. – 8:37 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
got a close one at the half.
🪙 @Cryptocom pic.twitter.com/CcAJsYAU1P – 8:36 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
An update:
Bucks lead Celtics 69-59 at halftime.
76ers lead Raptors 60-56 at halftime.
If the Bucks beat the Celtics AND the 76ers lose to the Raptors tonight, the Heat clinches the top playoff seed in the East. – 8:35 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Capital City GoGo 65
Raptors 905 62
Halftime | #GoGoRollCall
Jordan Goodwin 26 (7-9)
Cassius Winston 13
Jordan Schakel 10
** Pat Spencer 6 points 4 assists came in and changed the game.
@CapitalCityGoGo scored 42 points in Q2 – 8:32 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
what a pass…what a shot.
cc: @Joel Embiid, @Shake Milton pic.twitter.com/TPQzD91vkY – 8:32 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Pascal had a smile and a few words for Embiid after draining the mid-range fadeaway over him – 8:25 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Thad Young gets his 3rd PF and a technical for the over-enthusiastic response – 8:23 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
three and what? AND 1️⃣ @Malachi Flynn pic.twitter.com/ibOOIFsUxQ – 8:20 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The Celtics franchise record for three-point attempts in a game is 57, set in the double-overtime season opener in New York.
They’re on pace for 60 in regulation tonight.
49-40, Bucks, mid-2nd.
(Toronto leads Philadelphia 35-34 in the 2nd.) – 8:15 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Think the fact that Toronto isn’t just going right at the rim with Paul Reed on the court, like everyone else did with Jordan on the court, is more important than the fact that he’s looked like a bull in a China shop on offense. – 8:14 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
With his second three-pointer, Tobias Harris reached the 1,000 three-point milestone. – 8:14 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors gave Danny his ring and then paid homage to the 2019 championship run by outscoring Philly 9-1 in Embiid’s rest minutes. – 8:14 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Raptors lead 35-34. This is the game’s second lead change – 8:12 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Now the Raptors are on fire from deep, with that bomb by Trent giving them a 35-34 lead early in the second. They’re 7-of-14 from beyond the arc, including Trent’s 3-of-5 mark. – 8:12 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Boban Marjanovic
Greg Monroe
DeAndre Jordan
Please welcome Paul Reed to your elite company. – 8:12 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc alluded the other day that Paul Reed could get minutes against Toronto because of the Raptors’ lineup construction. He’s the backup center over DeAndre Jordan today. – 8:08 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Reed, Harden, Harris, Niang and Maxey on the floor at the start of the second. – 8:08 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers 33, Raptors 26 at the end of the first. Sixers led by as many as 15 thanks to lethal start from 3-point land (7-of-9) and turning 5 Toronto turnovers into 8 points. Raptors, though, are dominating on the boards (17-6) and have 7 second-chance points. Embiid with 10 and 3. – 8:07 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers lead 33-26 after one quarter. They hit 7 0f 9 threes. Embiid has 10 points and 3 rebounds. Siakam leads all scorers with 11 points. – 8:06 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The Raptors missed 10 of their first 11 shots and trailed 17-2… Somehow (Pascal Siakam), they’re within 7 points after 1 quarter. – 8:06 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Much like last time these two teams played, Philly blitzes the Raptors to start, Raps make their way back into the game. 33-26 Philly. Embiid has 10-3, Siakam has 11-6-2. – 8:05 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Sixers have nothing to stop Siakam or Gary Trent Jr. Looks like Paul Reed is about to check in with 5 seconds left in the first. – 8:05 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
So through all those made Sixers 3s and Toronto’s 2-12 FG start, it’s 33-26 Philly after a quarter – 8:05 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Paul Reed about to check in with 4.4 seconds let in first quarter. – 8:04 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Danny w/ the INT
JH w/ the finish. 🤌 pic.twitter.com/f0QZQ9bVkP – 8:04 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
The pic is a throwback (from the greatest parade ever)…but the reason for posting it isn’t. Awesome to see @Danny Green finally receive his 2019 #Raptors championship ring prior to tonight’s tip in T.O.
Green made an impact on the floor, in the locker room, w/ the fans & more.🤟 pic.twitter.com/15SCbEDwHg – 8:04 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Pascal Siakam just took 9.5 seconds to cross half court, and no violation was called. – 8:02 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Capital City GoGo 23
Raptors 905 35
End of Q1 | #GoGoRollCall
*Cassius Winston off the bench with 11 – 8:01 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Chris Boucher is an unrestricted free agent this summer and, boy, would he be a strong fit if the Sixers could get him to take the TMLE. – 7:59 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
your Sixers are 7/8 from three…and it’s still the first quarter. 👀 pic.twitter.com/7wGKIE6eTx – 7:59 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Process (Embiid) blocked the shot of a player (Young) who was a Sixer during the start of The Process. – 7:58 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers are 6-7 from three. Korkmaz about to check in for Green. – 7:54 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Embiid is too big for Birch. The big fella just muscled his way to the basket for an and-one. – 7:52 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Two Raptors buckets in 5 1/2 minutes
Is it the third quarter already? – 7:50 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
terrific triples from Tobi & Tyrese! 👌 pic.twitter.com/FZ1y0A3Wc5 – 7:50 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The #Raptors are suffering from a severe case of poor-shooting blues. They’re 1-11 – 7:50 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
So far, the Sixers are playing like a team that would rather not be without their best perimeter defender in 3/7th of their first-round series. The Raptors are playing like a team that doesn’t care much where they finish or who they play. – 7:49 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
the sixers: *surrounding harden and embiid with shooters*
the raptors: *playing achiuwa, barnes and birch* pic.twitter.com/fWCYPHxL1q – 7:49 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The Sixers are 5-5 from deep after Harris’ corner three gave them a 15-2 lead with 7:27 left in the third quarter. Harris is 2-2. Maxey is 2-2, and Green is 1-1. – 7:48 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Mr. Three Rings with a three to start us off! pic.twitter.com/kaq6WOJzud – 7:47 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Sixers have 5 made 3s, for all their baskets
Raptors have 4 turnovers and one bucket
15-2 Philly at first timeout – 7:47 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Another hot start from deep for the Sixers, who are 5-of-5 and lead 15-2 at the 7:27 mark. Two apiece from Maxey and Harris, and one from Green. – 7:47 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
DEVELOPING: Sixers look good with shooting around Embiid and Harden – 7:47 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
James Harden had a dunk and passed out of it.
Time is a flat circle. – 7:47 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Tobias Harris just:
-Made his 1,000th career three-pointer
-Made his 100th three this season
-Tied Hollis Thompson for 10th on the Sixers’ all-time three-point list – 7:47 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
You’re not gonna believe this, but the Raptors are having scoring with Achiuwa, Birch and Barnes on the floor. 15-2. – 7:46 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers starting 4-4 from deep tonight for all 12 of their points and a 12-2 lead.
2 are Maxey’s, after Maxey shot 8-11 from deep on Tuesday.
👀 – 7:46 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
a warm welcome back for @Danny Green and some hardware to take home. 💍 pic.twitter.com/81YvzxQb6g – 7:44 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Sixers have four baskets, all threes
Raptors are 1-10 from the floor – 7:44 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Rese and Shake pointing to their ring fingers is taking us OUT. 😂 pic.twitter.com/l5BV8hg8V5 – 7:40 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Danny Green finally gets his 2019 Championship Ring pic.twitter.com/RXXNfmzprX – 7:39 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Better late than never. Nearly 3 years after they won the championship together, Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet present Danny Green with his ring. pic.twitter.com/jzV08WHXmG – 7:35 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Standing ovation for Danny Green, Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet present the ring he’s waited forever for – 7:34 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
It’s happening! Danny Green finally gets his ring: pic.twitter.com/GtjOYN8H88 – 7:34 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Here’s full chat with Norm Powell for NBA Today on what he’ll add to Clippers, playing for first time with his idol PG, Kawhi’s rehab and how the Clips remind him of the 2019 Raptors and why “teams are definitely going to have to worry about us” on YouTube youtu.be/8k63v1mJzl8 – 7:24 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers starters: Danny Green, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey – 7:21 PM
Ryan Wolstat @WolstatSun
I’m glad @Danny Green is finally getting his ring tonight. One of my favourite Raptors to cover over the years. Always had time for a chat. pic.twitter.com/qEzGFLJZno – 7:19 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Must be a big game. Drizzy in the house for Raptors-Sixers and Danny Green ring night. – 7:14 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Birch, Achiuwa, Barnes, Trent, Siakam start for Raptors.
Danny Green slides into the starting unit for Sixers, next to Maxey, Harden, Harris and Embiid. – 7:14 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
Raps will start big with Fred out and Embiid opposing. Both Birch and Achiuwa start along with Siakam, Trent Jr. and Barnes. Danny Green, who finally gets his championship ring, also gets the start with Thybulle unavailable to play. – 7:08 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Three games left, why not try something new
Raptors will start Barnes, Trent, Siakam, Achiuwa and Birch tonight – 7:07 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
With Matisse Thybulle ineligible to play, Sixers will start Danny Green. It’ll be Green’s 707th start, first since Feb. 15, on the night he gets his 2019 title ring.
No VanVleet (right knee management), Anunoby (right quad contusion), Watanabe (left quad soreness) for Toronto. – 7:04 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
• @Danny Green
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Tyrese Maxey
• @James Harden
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/HIGK9rycb4 – 7:00 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Great prizes from @CleClinicCanada are up for grabs in Game Time.
Play while you countdown to tip-off for the chance to WIN!
📲: https://t.co/QwAD1fF392 pic.twitter.com/n9wzkoIdPP – 6:45 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors need 2 more wins or Chicago losses to clinch the 5th seed. Does it matter to them if they finish 5th or 6th?
Nurse: “I don’t think so. I’m trying to find a reason why it does other than 5th sounds better than 6th.” – 6:39 PM
Mike Ganter @Mike_Ganter
No VanVleet tonight as he rests that knee. OG and Yuta are targeting a return Sunday in NY. – 6:16 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Doc Rivers reflects on Danny Green’s 3 rings, and his career, on Green’s ring night in Toronto:
“He knows how hard it is to win. He knows what it takes. It’s so brutally hard to win one – and Danny’s done it several times in his career. It’s just remarkable.” – 6:04 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors targeting Sunday to get OG Anunoby and Yuta Watanabe some minutes and to no one’s surprise Fred VanVleet will rest his achy knee tonight. No decision on FVV for tomorrow yet – 5:54 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raptors are hoping both OG Anunoby and Yuta Watanabe are available in New York on Monday. – 5:53 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Raptors PG Fred VanVleet (rest) and forward OG Anunoby (quad) are out tonight. – 5:52 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Anunoby (thigh) is out vs. Sixers; VanVleet is being rested. – 5:48 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors will rest VanVleet vs Philly tonight. Anunoby is also out. – 5:47 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
OG Anunoby, Fred VanVleet, and Yuta Watanabe are all out. Rest for Fred – 5:47 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Danny Green has arrived at Scotiabank Arena where he’ll finally receive his 2019 championship ring. His ‘fit? How about a red sequined Bomber jacket and very tight black leather pants. “You only do this once, right?” Raptors colours, I guess. – 5:35 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘How will Matisse Thybulle’s absence impact the Philadelphia 76ers in Thursday’s game vs the Toronto Raptors?’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN7298192073 #NBA – 5:33 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
To illustrate how little we know, even taking the @Basketball-Reference projections as 100% accurate (for example the Nets odds for #7 feel too low here), the C’s 1st round is still a deep mystery…
27% Chicago
23% Cleveland
18% Brooklyn
15% Toronto
13% Atlanta
3% Charlotte
>1% Phila/Mil pic.twitter.com/HzpIjqqKeD – 5:33 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Talked to Norm Powell for NBA Today on his return and why he sees some 2019 Raptors in Clips: “We can be really dangerous… I’m excited for what we can do. I think teams are definitely going to have to worry about us, just how deep our team is.” https://t.co/Cg32i01OgZ pic.twitter.com/hdsGsC6q29 – 4:48 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
fill in the blank: the best on-court shoe is the @James Harden Vol. ___. ⤵️
📽️ GAMEDAY KICKS 👟 Pres. By @SoleSavy pic.twitter.com/OV7zxLrm0u – 3:25 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
72 team blocks in March means we’ve now planted over 12,000 trees 🌳
In April, the Raptors and @MapleLeafFoods will plant 100 trees per block and 5 every time you play Guard the Globe in the Raptors app!
📲: https://t.co/jydBSA5Osh pic.twitter.com/DWEw1gKw2E – 2:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Celtics sitting Horford and Tatum tonight vs. Bucks, it certainly increases the odds of a Milwaukee win. Remember, a Bucks win vs. Celtics and 76ers loss tonight in Toronto and Heat clinch No. 1 East seed. – 2:01 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Put PascAll-NBA Siakam on the ballot 😤
@Pascal Siakam pic.twitter.com/zZkckqsDeI – 2:00 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat need Celtics and 76ers to lose tonight for Miami to clinch the 1 seed
Tatum and Horford now listed as out for tonight vs Bucks – 1:58 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
If you don’t think Matisse Thybulle — your best athlete, free safety, and wing defender, and only guy capable of cheating on screens and drivers and still recover back to shooters — factors into a First Round series against Toronto, you’re quite mistaken. – 1:41 PM
