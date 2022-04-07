76ers vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Philadelphia 76ers (49-30) play against the Toronto Raptors (46-33) at Scotiabank Arena

The Philadelphia 76ers are spending $3,039,244 per win while the Toronto Raptors are spending $2,927,640 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Thursday April 7, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: SN

Away TV: NBC Sports Philadelp

Home Radio: TSN Radio 1050

Away Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?