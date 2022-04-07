76ers vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Philadelphia 76ers (49-30) play against the Toronto Raptors (46-33) at Scotiabank Arena

The Philadelphia 76ers are spending $3,039,244 per win while the Toronto Raptors are spending $2,927,640 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Thursday April 7, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: SN
Away TV: NBC Sports Philadelp
Home Radio: TSN Radio 1050
Away Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

Ohm Youngmisuk
@NotoriousOHM
After scoring 24 in his return, Norm Powell is getting 2019 Toronto vibes from Clips. “We can be really dangerous,” he told ESPN. “…I’m excited for what we can do. I think teams are definitely going to have to worry about us, just how deep our team is.” espn.com/nba/story/_/id…4:04 AM

