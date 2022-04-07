Anthony Davis on trade rumors: I don't think they're planning on doing anything with me... I don't know

To be clear, Davis has no indication that the Lakers will trade him, but as a 10-year NBA veteran, he is aware how the league works. “I mean, I don’t think they’re planning on doing anything [with me],” he said. “I don’t know, man. F—, I don’t know.”
Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: With the Lakers eliminated from play-in contention, Anthony Davis spoke to ESPN about hearing his name attached to trade speculation and his injury reputation. “When I’m healthy, I’m a motherf—er,” he said. “But I got to stay healthy” es.pn/3r8qIty – 4:29 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers are sitting LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, raising the possibility that their once-hopeful superteam experiment has ended before it ever achieved anything of note: ocregister.com/2022/04/07/lak… – 4:23 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
If you didn’t hear about it already, the Lakers’ Big 3 won’t play tonight in San Francisco, according to Lakers PR:
Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain), LeBron James (left ankle sprain) and Russell Westbrook (right shoulder soreness) are OUT for tonight’s game at Golden State. – 3:44 PM
If you didn’t hear about it already, the Lakers’ Big 3 won’t play tonight in San Francisco, according to Lakers PR:
Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain), LeBron James (left ankle sprain) and Russell Westbrook (right shoulder soreness) are OUT for tonight’s game at Golden State. – 3:44 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Per the Lakers, no LeBron, AD or Russ tonight. (But on the plus side, yet another new starting lineup to entertain us!!!) AK – 3:19 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Lakers: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook out tonight against Warriors sportando.basketball/en/lakers-lebr… – 2:57 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
The Golden State Warriors could get an easy victory tonight with LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis out for the Lakers. – 2:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers rule out Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain), LeBron James (left ankle sprain) and Russell Westbrook (right shoulder soreness) for tonight’s game at Golden State. – 2:16 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say that LeBron James (Left ankle sprain), Anthony Davis (Right mid-foot sprain) and Russell Westbrook (Right shoulder soreness) are all OUT for tonight’s game vs. Golden State – 2:14 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (foot) are both out tonight, per the Lakers. – 2:13 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers’ LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook are listed out vs. Warriors tonight. – 2:13 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Wednesday + Tuesday Gamer with @NekiasNBA
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Will Andrew Wiggins outscore Anthony Davis on Thursday? Make your predictions for the game and see if other fans agree with your picks!ddddddd warriorswire.usatoday.com/lists/golden-s… – 11:36 AM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Wednesday + Tuesday Gamer with @NekiasNBA
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
Dunc’d On Prime: Wednesday + Tuesday Gamer with @NekiasNBA
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Russell Westbrook has been added to the Lakers’ injury report for Thursday in Golden State as questionable with right shoulder soreness. LeBron James (left ankle sprain) and Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain) remain questionable – 8:06 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
The Lakers list LeBron James (left ankle sprain), Anthony Davis (right foot) and Russell Westbrook (right shoulder soreness) as questionable for game at Warriors. – 7:51 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis, LeBron James AND Russell Westbrook are listed as QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game against the Warriors: pic.twitter.com/kEPU7AW74V – 7:50 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I do a quick postmortem on the Lakers season, AD trade coming?, Lonzo done for the year, Clippers getting healthy, no more take fouls! and more. Watch, like and subscribe below. Almost at 17K subscribers now!
More on this storyline
As the Los Angeles Lakers wind down one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history and brace for a consequential summer that could include major changes to try to return to a championship trajectory, Anthony Davis says he doesn’t concern himself with hypothetical trade scenarios that involve him. “I can’t control those things,” Davis told ESPN after the Lakers loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, which eliminated L.A. from play-in tournament contention. “That’s an upstairs thing. A Klutch, Rich Paul thing. My agency. “I mean, my job is to go out and play basketball. Obviously I love it in L.A. If that’s something that they’re considering, then we’ll have a conversation about it. I don’t know what they’re talking about, what’s the plan.” -via ESPN / April 7, 2022
Los Angeles will be limited in its options for turnover outside of the coaching staff. While some rival executives around the league have wondered about the Lakers’ willingness to discuss trading All-Star forward Anthony Davis this offseason, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation refuted that option will seriously be on the table for Los Angeles brass. -via Bleacher Report / April 5, 2022
The Los Angeles Lakers will keep their options open to improve the roster in the offseason, which includes potentially trading Anthony Davis, as ESPN’s Brian Windhorst predicted Tuesday on Get Up: “I think it will be something that’s discussed,” Windhorst said of a Davis trade (3:20). -via Bleacher Report / March 29, 2022
