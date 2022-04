Anthony Davis on trade rumors: I don't think they're planning on doing anything with me... I don't know

As the Los Angeles Lakers wind down one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history and brace for a consequential summer that could include major changes to try to return to a championship trajectory, Anthony Davis says he doesn’t concern himself with hypothetical trade scenarios that involve him. “I can’t control those things,” Davis told ESPN after the Lakers loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, which eliminated L.A. from play-in tournament contention. “That’s an upstairs thing. A Klutch, Rich Paul thing. My agency . “I mean, my job is to go out and play basketball. Obviously I love it in L.A. If that’s something that they’re considering, then we’ll have a conversation about it. I don’t know what they’re talking about, what’s the plan.” -via ESPN / April 7, 2022