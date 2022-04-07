Blazers vs. Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (27-52) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (44-44) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Thursday April 7, 2022
Portland Trail Blazers 52, New Orleans Pelicans 65 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Stats at the half 📊:
@CJ McCollum 15 pts, 5 ast, 3 reb, 2 stl
@JValanciunas 14 pts, 7 reb
@treymurphy 9 pts, 3/5 from the arc
@Herb Jones 7 pts, 3 reb, 2 ast, 1 🔥 block – 9:14 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Pelicans 65, Blazers 52
McCollum 15 pts & 5 assts
Valanciunas 14 pts & 7 rebs
Murphy 9 pts
Pels had 20 assists on 25 baskets. Really nice ball movement on offense early on and a couple crazy defensive plays by Herb Jones. – 9:06 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Pelicans 65, Blazers 52
– CJ: 15p, 5a, 3r
– JV: 14p, 7r
– Trey: 9p, 3/5 3P
Pels: 53.2 FG%, 7/17 3P, 8/8 FT
Blazers: 57.1 FG%, 6/13 3P, 6/7 FT – 9:06 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Pelicans 65, Blazers 52: halftime. 13 points for @CJ Elleby. 12 points, 3 rebounds, 1 block/assist/steal for @Drew Eubanks. 9 points, 1 rebound for @Didi Louzada. – 9:04 PM
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
Standouts for USA in scrimmage vs Portland Generals:
Nick Smith—some encouraging PG passing flashes to go with scoring
Keyonte George— 5 straight 3s to end the game
Dillon Mitchell—defense plus athletic slashing – 8:58 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Herb Jones ALL OVER the court 🤯 pic.twitter.com/dEMdxJwuML – 8:56 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
That might be the best sequence of Herb Jones’ season. WOW. Blocks a three point attempt, grabs the ball, and scores the layup in transition – 8:54 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Herb Jones just rotated over to block a 3-pointer, got the ball at halfcourt and then finished through contact at the rim.
Pelicans should just send that clip out to voters… – 8:54 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
*insert very aggressive raising the roof*
@theebwill | @Greg Brown pic.twitter.com/LIJYqBjoty – 8:53 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
CJ McCollum shook hands with everyone on the Portland Trail Blazers coaching staff while Brandon Williams shot two free throws at the 6:44 mark of the 2nd quarter. – 8:49 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
way to stay with the play, @_R1bang_ 💪 pic.twitter.com/pQbKaXCaiM – 8:45 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
The CHAMPS are here: @LoyolaWolfPack 🏆 pic.twitter.com/wVoRBhrlaX – 8:44 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
In the building for Griddy Cam: @LAHGRIDDY2x 👌 pic.twitter.com/RhqnOena1H – 8:42 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
The game day experience team in the SKC has absolutely freaking brought it tonight. Swin Cash moment, Josh Hart moment, Loyola basketball, and the creator of the Griddy – 8:40 PM
Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass
AZ Compass’ Lamar Washington playing with Portland Generals and having a day against USA squad. Headed to Texas Tech. – 8:39 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Trey Murphy is 6/7 from three-point range over the past two games, making him 31/67 since the All-Star break (46%). He was 4/4 at Sacramento on Tuesday – 8:39 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
I hate when we use the term ‘turning the corner’ or ‘figuring it out’ when players have, like, 3 average at best games.
That said Trey Murphy III is absolutely doing both of those – 8:38 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Loyola basketball getting honored on the court here at the Pelicans game – 8:34 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Pelicans 33, Blazers 28: end of first quarter. 10 points, 2 rebounds, 1 block/assist for @Drew Eubanks. 8 points for @CJ Elleby, 6 for @Didi Louzada. POR shooting 60 percent, NOP 48 percent. – 8:34 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pelicans 33, Blazers 28
McCollum 11 pts
Valanciunas 8 pts & 6 rebs
Jones 5 pts – 8:34 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Drew likes his coffee with a dash of Kareem pic.twitter.com/kbhx8Tiie4 – 8:31 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Pelicans show some Josh Hart highlights and then gave Hart and Didi a little love on the big screen after that last break. – 8:30 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Big ovation for Josh Hart from the SKC crowd during that last timeout after they played a short video featuring some of his old clips – 8:30 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Welcome back to New Orleans, Josh Hart pic.twitter.com/lVbRtV4KSR – 8:29 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Strong ovation for @Josh Hart as he’s shown on the big screen for the first time during the timeout. – 8:29 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Josh Hart gets a standing ovation as they show him on the video board in the SKC – 8:29 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
That 3-pointer by Didi Louzada was the first points he’s ever scored in the Smoothie King Center – 8:27 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jonas Valanciunas (8 pts, 6 reb) with a lot of “the kid who’s too big to still be playing in his age group” plays in 1Q – 8:26 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson, Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala won’t play both sides of this weekend’s Spurs, Pelicans back to back. Steve Kerr said he hasn’t decided which side which player will rest. May split them up. – 8:22 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
A fan asked Herb Jones to sign a padlock because of course 😁 🔒 #NotOnHerb pic.twitter.com/ggB1x9OJ1R – 8:10 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Same starters in the Big Easy
1⃣8⃣ @KrisDunn3
6⃣ @Keon Johnson
1⃣6⃣ @CJ Elleby
4⃣ @Greg Brown
2⃣4⃣ @Drew Eubanks
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/oOkprRWtH6 – 8:10 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
JV is back tonight 💪
#PelicansGameday pic.twitter.com/e3XFycUKNA – 7:40 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:31 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
Devonte’ Graham
CJ McCollum
Herb Jones
Jaxson Hayes
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:25 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Tonight’s #Pelicans starters 🙌
#WBD | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/MWSScSZcvc – 7:24 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
With Ingram out, #Pelicans will start Graham. He joins McCollum, Jones, Hayes, Valanciunas – 7:22 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
counting down til game time 🏀 pic.twitter.com/YMukOG7O3X – 7:14 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs @New Orleans Pelicans
⌚️ 5:00PM
📺 ROOT SPORTS Plus | https://t.co/yBftNpwWBR
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/lzg8nWrdkb – 7:11 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Wrote this after Frank Kaminsky’s 31-point game back in November, which followed a terrific game against the Pelicans not long before. Dude was great in the PNR, and DA mentioned how much he learned from watching him: bit.ly/3c4GSMG streamable.com/e/lo9rpc – 6:56 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Is Zion Williamson nearing a return for the Pelicans? Today, he played in a “controlled scrimmage.” His stepdad, Lee Anderson, thinks he’ll return this season:
“I expect him to play. If you were to ask Zion, I’m sure he would probably say the same thing.” basketballnews.com/stories/pelica… – 6:51 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
back & ready to go ✌️
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/zvYGay4rpD – 6:50 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Download the official Pelicans app presented by
@Verizon to keep up with game highlights, photos, stats and more >> nba.com/pelicans/mobil… – 6:47 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
talking house negotiations 📝 pic.twitter.com/4DbTwkThno – 6:40 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Kris Dunn will be in the Blazers starting line up against the Pelicans. Brandon Williams is under minutes restriction tonight, as Chauncey Billups said. #RipCity – 6:32 PM
Jay Allen @PDXjay
Brandon Williams (left quad contusion) is available tonight against the Pelicans but will be on a minutes restriction and come off the bench. Kris Dunn gets another start tonight. @RipCityRadio620 – 6:32 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Try your hand at Pelicans Courtside Challenge! 📲
Answer five timed trivia questions for a shot at an autographed basketball, courtesy of @SeatGeek!
Play now on the Pelicans app: https://t.co/o9NQ2Qn2gW pic.twitter.com/nL7IKKEbec – 6:30 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Willie Green says Zion Williamson has progressed in his rehab and started participating in “controlled scrimmages” with assistant coaches and players – 6:25 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Brandon Ingram will not play tonight. Said he aggravated the hamstring injury and he’ll continue to get treatment over the next day or two in hopes of being ready for the weekend. – 6:23 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Willie Green on Zion’s progress pic.twitter.com/DFm1LKBNm8 – 6:23 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Zion was able to do some full court work this afternoon. Willie Green called it a “controlled scrimmage” mainly with player development coaches. – 6:23 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Zion Williamson has progressed to “controlled scrimmages” – basically 5-on-5 fullcourt work against coaches and some of the back end of the roster.
Still no further update on his playing status. – 6:23 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Brandon Ingram is out tonight vs. Blazers, according to Willie Green – 6:18 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:17 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
With a win tonight and a New Orleans loss at home to the Blazers, the Spurs would be tied with the Pelicans for the 9th seed, with the Spurs owning the tiebreaker.
Minnesota could pull within a game of sixth-place Denver with a win and a loss by the Nuggets to the Grizzlies. – 6:07 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
It’s the 45th edition of The Blazers Balcony, presented by @SoleSavy, with @brookeolzendam. Last days of the 2021-22 season, understanding your emotions, and update on draft lottery standings, the loss in OKC and elite shot selection rip.city/3r9pfn2 – 6:07 PM
It’s the 45th edition of The Blazers Balcony, presented by @SoleSavy, with @brookeolzendam. Last days of the 2021-22 season, understanding your emotions, and update on draft lottery standings, the loss in OKC and elite shot selection rip.city/3r9pfn2 – 6:07 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
We’re closing out the 2021-22 regular season on Sunday, April 10 vs the Jazz for Fan Appreciation Night, presented by @AlaskaAir and will host a special ceremony to honor Blazers legend Bill “The Schonz” Schonely ❤️
rip.city/3KsGk32 – 6:03 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Bouncing Around the NBA with @Jake Fischer
🔘 Lakers (3:55)
🔘 Jazz (11:40)
🔘 Pelicans (18:37)
🔘 Knicks (24:09)
🔘 Grizzlies (28:49)
🎧 https://t.co/xg7u0ssERk
SUBSCRIBE⬇️
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
FULL BREAKDOWN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/pp25hrayUj – 5:18 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Schedule is set for the play-in tournament next week. In the East, Cleveland, Brooklyn, Atlanta and Charlotte will be the teams with seeds still TBD. In the West, Minnesota is likely 7th seed (but possibly Denver), Clippers are 8th, Pelicans and Spurs are battling for 9 and 10. pic.twitter.com/6ucAybnwuo – 5:00 PM
Greg Brown @gb3elite
Yes Sir #RipCity it’s GameDay
I 👀 ya cuz @KutzByBoo @lashira_allison pic.twitter.com/d9XFNzQFym – 4:30 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Our Play-In game vs. New Orleans is set!
🗓 April 13
⏰ 8:30pm CT
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/igOWmWwt0z – 4:01 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Only Mavericks listed on the injury report are Tim Hardaway Jr. (out) and Maxi Kleber (questionable) ahead of tomorrow’s home game against Portland. – 3:35 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Zion Williamson is healthy! And likes Willie Green!
🏀 Does that mean he is cleared to play in the Pels final games?
🏀 Will he sign an extension this offseason?
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/cv4ulf0Yjk – 3:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Come join us at 6:20pm tonight ahead of tip-off to see live card-breaking by https://t.co/SWqfPUEUut with a 2021-22 @PaniniAmerica Donruss Basketball Box!
Fans will be able to enter for a chance to win the box we open 🙌
Fans will be able to enter for a chance to win the box we open 🙌 pic.twitter.com/u9ijEmcwh7 – 2:52 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#NBA announced that the #Pelicans-Spurs play-in tournament game will be at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and air nationally on ESPN. Which team gets to host the West’s 9-10 matchup will be determined over the final four days of regular season. More: https://t.co/hqNqxNAOfj pic.twitter.com/O0dVFgX4ZW – 2:52 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Here’s your keys to tonight’s game, via @Jim Eichenhofer!
🏀 Beating POR, GSW in NOLA would nearly lock up 9 seed
🏀 Pels let Blazers stay in it last week, trailed 54-51 at half
🏀 McCollum (25 points at POR) second game vs. ex-team
#WBD | @FanDuel pic.twitter.com/cUi1MFbSlW – 2:31 PM
Jusuf Nurkic @bosnianbeast27
I’m excited to join the #BalliesFam 😁
Big things lie ahead and I’m looking forward to be able to rebuilt some of the basketball courts in my home region with the help of Ballies and https://t.co/xIjlbIWXgW pic.twitter.com/njJfPmxIck – 2:27 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
The squad congratulates @SwinCash on her @HoopHall selection! 👏 pic.twitter.com/SAQtwFWnN1 – 2:11 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Maxi Kleber (right ankle soreness) is questionable for tomorrow night’s game against the Trail Blazers.
Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) will remain out. – 2:08 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
The Trail Blazers Foundation has awarded 18 grants to schools throughout Oregon through its “Take it To The Court for Education” school grant program.
A total of $125,000 will be distributed to schools throughout 14 different counties.
MORE INFO: https://t.co/eSDyA44olu pic.twitter.com/65X8mqpp6t – 2:02 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1998, the @Dallas Mavericks Shawn Bradley had 22 points, 22 rebounds, and a franchise-record 13 blocks in a loss to the Blazers.
Since the NBA started tracking blocks in 1973-74, Bradley is one of only six players to record at least 20p/20r/10b in a game. pic.twitter.com/McPn3LypZL – 2:01 PM
