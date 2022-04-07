Blazers vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Portland Trail Blazers (27-52) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (35-44) at Smoothie King Center

The Portland Trail Blazers are spending $4,618,083 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $3,879,827 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Thursday April 7, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports NO

Away TV: ROOT SPORTS

Home Radio: ESPN 100.3FM

Away Radio: Rip City Radio 620

