Blazers vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Portland Trail Blazers (27-52) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (35-44) at Smoothie King Center
The Portland Trail Blazers are spending $4,618,083 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $3,879,827 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EDT on Thursday April 7, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports NO
Away TV: ROOT SPORTS
Home Radio: ESPN 100.3FM
Away Radio: Rip City Radio 620
