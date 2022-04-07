Celtics vs. Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Boston Celtics (50-30) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (30-30) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Thursday April 7, 2022
Boston Celtics 97, Milwaukee Bucks 102 (End Q3)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Daniel Theis has 15 for the #Celtics this quarter. Jaylen Brown going out with four fouls hasn’t really hurt as much as you’d think but the #Bucks lead 102-97. – 9:15 PM
Daniel Theis has 15 for the #Celtics this quarter. Jaylen Brown going out with four fouls hasn’t really hurt as much as you’d think but the #Bucks lead 102-97. – 9:15 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
15-point third quarter for Daniel Theis.
He and Marcus Smart have kept Boston moving while Jaylen Brown sits with foul trouble. – 9:15 PM
15-point third quarter for Daniel Theis.
He and Marcus Smart have kept Boston moving while Jaylen Brown sits with foul trouble. – 9:15 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Since their first-quarter turnovers, and aside from a few defensive slip-ups, the Celtics have played pretty close to a perfect game given the personnel. – 9:13 PM
Since their first-quarter turnovers, and aside from a few defensive slip-ups, the Celtics have played pretty close to a perfect game given the personnel. – 9:13 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Marcus Smart has 14 points in the third and is 6-for-9 from behind the three-point line overall. He has 24. But, #Bucks lead 98-96… – 9:11 PM
Marcus Smart has 14 points in the third and is 6-for-9 from behind the three-point line overall. He has 24. But, #Bucks lead 98-96… – 9:11 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics continue to be an elite passing team: 27 assists on 32 baskets. – 9:08 PM
Celtics continue to be an elite passing team: 27 assists on 32 baskets. – 9:08 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Marcus Smart now has 21 points on 7 of 11 shooting, including 5-for-8 from behind the three-point line – and he’s given the #Celtics some small leads in the third quarter.
#Bucks tied it up 93-93 however with 2:28 to go in the third. – 9:07 PM
Marcus Smart now has 21 points on 7 of 11 shooting, including 5-for-8 from behind the three-point line – and he’s given the #Celtics some small leads in the third quarter.
#Bucks tied it up 93-93 however with 2:28 to go in the third. – 9:07 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If nothing else, the Celtics being in these games without main rotation players is pretty heartening for the playoffs. – 9:03 PM
If nothing else, the Celtics being in these games without main rotation players is pretty heartening for the playoffs. – 9:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Four fouls on Jaylen Brown now. Huge for Boston because he’s got 20/8/10 so far. – 9:01 PM
Four fouls on Jaylen Brown now. Huge for Boston because he’s got 20/8/10 so far. – 9:01 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Four fouls now on #Celtics Jaylen Brown — and he heads to the bench with 20 points, 10 assists and 8 rebounds. – 9:01 PM
Four fouls now on #Celtics Jaylen Brown — and he heads to the bench with 20 points, 10 assists and 8 rebounds. – 9:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Yeah, that can’t happen. Four changes for a team as good as Milwaukee is going to result in a score. – 9:01 PM
Yeah, that can’t happen. Four changes for a team as good as Milwaukee is going to result in a score. – 9:01 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown is up to 10 assists after setting up the last two Boston threes. – 8:57 PM
Jaylen Brown is up to 10 assists after setting up the last two Boston threes. – 8:57 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
13-4 start to the 3rd quarter for Boston behind three 3-pointers and it’s back down to a 1 point game – 8:53 PM
13-4 start to the 3rd quarter for Boston behind three 3-pointers and it’s back down to a 1 point game – 8:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown triple-double watch:
18 points
8 rebounds
8 assists
0 turnovers too! – 8:52 PM
Jaylen Brown triple-double watch:
18 points
8 rebounds
8 assists
0 turnovers too! – 8:52 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday having one of those days – two missed free throws leads into a Marcus Smart three and the #Celtics have climbed to 73-72. – 8:52 PM
Jrue Holiday having one of those days – two missed free throws leads into a Marcus Smart three and the #Celtics have climbed to 73-72. – 8:52 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Missing 3 starters, the Celtics, naturally, are just about on pace to set the single-game franchise record for 3-pointers. – 8:51 PM
Missing 3 starters, the Celtics, naturally, are just about on pace to set the single-game franchise record for 3-pointers. – 8:51 PM
Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA
Giannis has now gone three straight games without making a first half free throw. Just 0/1 combined against the Mavs, Bulls and Celtics. Some good defense, not a lot of aggression on his part, and not much in the way of calls. – 8:47 PM
Giannis has now gone three straight games without making a first half free throw. Just 0/1 combined against the Mavs, Bulls and Celtics. Some good defense, not a lot of aggression on his part, and not much in the way of calls. – 8:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
An update:
Bucks lead Celtics 69-59 at halftime.
76ers lead Raptors 60-56 at halftime.
If the Bucks beat the Celtics AND the 76ers lose to the Raptors tonight, the Heat clinches the top playoff seed in the East. – 8:35 PM
An update:
Bucks lead Celtics 69-59 at halftime.
76ers lead Raptors 60-56 at halftime.
If the Bucks beat the Celtics AND the 76ers lose to the Raptors tonight, the Heat clinches the top playoff seed in the East. – 8:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Bucks lead 69-59 at the half
Brown – 13/8/6
White – 11 points
Smart – 10 points
Hauser – 9 points
Celtics – 43.2% FGs
Celtics – 11-27 3PAs
Celtics – 7 TOs
Middleton – 16/4/5
Giannis – 12/6/3
Holiday – 12 points
Bucks – 54.7% FGs
Bucks – 6-17 3PAs
Bucks – 34 PITP
Bucks – 4 TOs – 8:33 PM
Bucks lead 69-59 at the half
Brown – 13/8/6
White – 11 points
Smart – 10 points
Hauser – 9 points
Celtics – 43.2% FGs
Celtics – 11-27 3PAs
Celtics – 7 TOs
Middleton – 16/4/5
Giannis – 12/6/3
Holiday – 12 points
Bucks – 54.7% FGs
Bucks – 6-17 3PAs
Bucks – 34 PITP
Bucks – 4 TOs – 8:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Brook Lopez took the Tim Duncan mantle for “On me?” incredulity after a foul call. – 8:29 PM
Brook Lopez took the Tim Duncan mantle for “On me?” incredulity after a foul call. – 8:29 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Middleton missed a couple of open jumpers, but now he’s making the ones with guys draped all over him. Must be almost playoff time. – 8:25 PM
Middleton missed a couple of open jumpers, but now he’s making the ones with guys draped all over him. Must be almost playoff time. – 8:25 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
I get that refs miss things, but having an entire foot in the restricted area is a bad one to miss. That’s not even close and Boston will burn their challenge now – 8:23 PM
I get that refs miss things, but having an entire foot in the restricted area is a bad one to miss. That’s not even close and Boston will burn their challenge now – 8:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
This was a pretty bad sequence of officiating:
-Middleton elbowed Smart in the face – no call
-Missed an 8 second violation
-Hill not even close to outside of the circle – called a charge – 8:23 PM
This was a pretty bad sequence of officiating:
-Middleton elbowed Smart in the face – no call
-Missed an 8 second violation
-Hill not even close to outside of the circle – called a charge – 8:23 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Hill clearly in the restricted area. That’s a badly missed call and forces the Celtics to use their challenge. – 8:21 PM
Hill clearly in the restricted area. That’s a badly missed call and forces the Celtics to use their challenge. – 8:21 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Celtics are:
9-of-23 on three-pointers
4-of-12 on two-pointers
There’s still 5:38 to go in the first half. – 8:16 PM
The Celtics are:
9-of-23 on three-pointers
4-of-12 on two-pointers
There’s still 5:38 to go in the first half. – 8:16 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The Celtics franchise record for three-point attempts in a game is 57, set in the double-overtime season opener in New York.
They’re on pace for 60 in regulation tonight.
49-40, Bucks, mid-2nd.
(Toronto leads Philadelphia 35-34 in the 2nd.) – 8:15 PM
The Celtics franchise record for three-point attempts in a game is 57, set in the double-overtime season opener in New York.
They’re on pace for 60 in regulation tonight.
49-40, Bucks, mid-2nd.
(Toronto leads Philadelphia 35-34 in the 2nd.) – 8:15 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks are just 3-for-12 from behind the three-point line, but have outscored the #Celtics 26-4 in the paint to take a 49-40 lead with 5:38 to go in the first half. – 8:14 PM
#Bucks are just 3-for-12 from behind the three-point line, but have outscored the #Celtics 26-4 in the paint to take a 49-40 lead with 5:38 to go in the first half. – 8:14 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday has passed Quentin Richardson for No. 89 on the all-time three pointers list. – 8:12 PM
#Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday has passed Quentin Richardson for No. 89 on the all-time three pointers list. – 8:12 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Celtics have taken 22 threes in the first 16 minutes lol it’s a launch party – 8:11 PM
Celtics have taken 22 threes in the first 16 minutes lol it’s a launch party – 8:11 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Grant Williams went right to the locker room for the #Celtics after he just crumpled against a Brook Lopez screen. Boston had to use a timeout as he was flat on his back for a bit. – 8:10 PM
Grant Williams went right to the locker room for the #Celtics after he just crumpled against a Brook Lopez screen. Boston had to use a timeout as he was flat on his back for a bit. – 8:10 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
I’m on a slight delay but Khris Middleton with the ultimate Delly tribute against the Celtics on the inbound steal. Enough to make me emotional. – 8:07 PM
I’m on a slight delay but Khris Middleton with the ultimate Delly tribute against the Celtics on the inbound steal. Enough to make me emotional. – 8:07 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
How do the Celtics have Nik Stauskas and a full on Nik Stauskas imposter on the same team? – 8:05 PM
How do the Celtics have Nik Stauskas and a full on Nik Stauskas imposter on the same team? – 8:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I love Luke Kornet because he looks like he’s played the full 48 minutes after playing about one minute. – 8:05 PM
I love Luke Kornet because he looks like he’s played the full 48 minutes after playing about one minute. – 8:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Sam Hauser is pretty Duncan Robinson like in terms of the quick release. – 8:02 PM
Sam Hauser is pretty Duncan Robinson like in terms of the quick release. – 8:02 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
BP loves playing in front of the Fiserv Forum crowd!! pic.twitter.com/WhXwjwkSAq – 8:01 PM
BP loves playing in front of the Fiserv Forum crowd!! pic.twitter.com/WhXwjwkSAq – 8:01 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
6 Celtics turnovers for 11 Bucks points … we’ll be looking at early garbage time if the C’s don’t clean that up – 8:00 PM
6 Celtics turnovers for 11 Bucks points … we’ll be looking at early garbage time if the C’s don’t clean that up – 8:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Bucks lead 36-29 after one
Brown – 8/5/5
Theis – 5 points
Pritchard – 5 points
Celtics – 43.5% FGs
Celtics – 6-12 threes
Celtics – 6 turnovers
Giannis – 8 points
Portis – 8 points
Middleton – 6 points
Bucks – 55.2% FGs
Bucks – 2-10 threes
Bucks – 1 turnover – 8:00 PM
Bucks lead 36-29 after one
Brown – 8/5/5
Theis – 5 points
Pritchard – 5 points
Celtics – 43.5% FGs
Celtics – 6-12 threes
Celtics – 6 turnovers
Giannis – 8 points
Portis – 8 points
Middleton – 6 points
Bucks – 55.2% FGs
Bucks – 2-10 threes
Bucks – 1 turnover – 8:00 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jaylen Brown has 8 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds and a steal for the #Celtics, but the #Bucks lead 36-29 after one. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis have eight points apiece. – 7:58 PM
Jaylen Brown has 8 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds and a steal for the #Celtics, but the #Bucks lead 36-29 after one. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis have eight points apiece. – 7:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
In addition to the turnovers, Boston has had at least 5 shots go in and out tonight. That’s just bad luck. – 7:55 PM
In addition to the turnovers, Boston has had at least 5 shots go in and out tonight. That’s just bad luck. – 7:55 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Luke Kornet and Sam Hauser 1st quarter minutes against Bucks regulars so it’s basically about survival right now – 7:55 PM
Luke Kornet and Sam Hauser 1st quarter minutes against Bucks regulars so it’s basically about survival right now – 7:55 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
SVG (on the broadcast) and Tatum (on Draymond’s show) have both called Rob Williams the Celtics’ best defender in the last couple of weeks, which is kind of interesting. – 7:53 PM
SVG (on the broadcast) and Tatum (on Draymond’s show) have both called Rob Williams the Celtics’ best defender in the last couple of weeks, which is kind of interesting. – 7:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
When things have gone bad for the Celtics in the second half of the year, which isn’t very often, it’s been because of unforced turnovers. That’s on full display tonight. – 7:52 PM
When things have gone bad for the Celtics in the second half of the year, which isn’t very often, it’s been because of unforced turnovers. That’s on full display tonight. – 7:52 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Doesn’t matter what it is.
Bobby’s gonna get buckets. 😤 pic.twitter.com/0TeMQVWZ22 – 7:50 PM
Doesn’t matter what it is.
Bobby’s gonna get buckets. 😤 pic.twitter.com/0TeMQVWZ22 – 7:50 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks are on a 14-3 run and lead the #Celtics 27-20.
Milwaukee is just 1-for-6 from behind the three-point line, but has scored eight points off five Boston turnovers. – 7:50 PM
#Bucks are on a 14-3 run and lead the #Celtics 27-20.
Milwaukee is just 1-for-6 from behind the three-point line, but has scored eight points off five Boston turnovers. – 7:50 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
oh that inbounds turnover is not going to earn Aaron Nesmith any minutes. Smart telling Nesmith to calm down but C’s turnovers have helped fuel a 12-3 Bucks run – 7:49 PM
oh that inbounds turnover is not going to earn Aaron Nesmith any minutes. Smart telling Nesmith to calm down but C’s turnovers have helped fuel a 12-3 Bucks run – 7:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Sam Hauser was the second reserve in for Boston.
Grant will come back in after this timeout. Looks like Ime may try and match him to Giannis as much as possible. White guarded Giannis the last couple of trips in the halfcourt. – 7:49 PM
Sam Hauser was the second reserve in for Boston.
Grant will come back in after this timeout. Looks like Ime may try and match him to Giannis as much as possible. White guarded Giannis the last couple of trips in the halfcourt. – 7:49 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bobby made his 5,000th career point count. 😤 pic.twitter.com/LV8VNgLNL4 – 7:48 PM
Bobby made his 5,000th career point count. 😤 pic.twitter.com/LV8VNgLNL4 – 7:48 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Not a whole lot of defense being played by Boston or Milwaukee so far. The misses have been mostly open ones. – 7:42 PM
Not a whole lot of defense being played by Boston or Milwaukee so far. The misses have been mostly open ones. – 7:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m not sure Smart traveled there, but he missed and the Bucks had the rebound anyway. – 7:41 PM
I’m not sure Smart traveled there, but he missed and the Bucks had the rebound anyway. – 7:41 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Celtics lead the #Bucks 17-15 in the early going. Jaylen Brown has six points and three assists for Boston in the opening minutes. – 7:41 PM
#Celtics lead the #Bucks 17-15 in the early going. Jaylen Brown has six points and three assists for Boston in the opening minutes. – 7:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Grant is doing about as well as you could possibly hope for against Giannis. He’s taken a few hits and held his ground. – 7:39 PM
Grant is doing about as well as you could possibly hope for against Giannis. He’s taken a few hits and held his ground. – 7:39 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Pace is wild right now, which benefits Boston. C’s are allowing too many back-cuts, so they have to tighten that up – 7:39 PM
Pace is wild right now, which benefits Boston. C’s are allowing too many back-cuts, so they have to tighten that up – 7:39 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Quick bucket from Giannis to start us off. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gAEcvXIVt4 – 7:36 PM
Quick bucket from Giannis to start us off. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gAEcvXIVt4 – 7:36 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Grant Williams strips Giannis and goes coast to coast for the layup? Alrighty then – 7:35 PM
Grant Williams strips Giannis and goes coast to coast for the layup? Alrighty then – 7:35 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
It’s Ben Sullivan Ring Night here in Milwaukee too. pic.twitter.com/ZPaPSZeZPp – 7:18 PM
It’s Ben Sullivan Ring Night here in Milwaukee too. pic.twitter.com/ZPaPSZeZPp – 7:18 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Class move by the Bucks…presenting Celtics assistant Ben Sullivan with his NBA championship ring on the court before the game. pic.twitter.com/vIfBAaBypn – 7:18 PM
Class move by the Bucks…presenting Celtics assistant Ben Sullivan with his NBA championship ring on the court before the game. pic.twitter.com/vIfBAaBypn – 7:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Daniel Theis
Grant Williams
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Bucks starters:
Brook Lopez
Giannis Antetokounmp
Khris Middleton
Wesley Matthews
Jrue Holiday – 7:12 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Daniel Theis
Grant Williams
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Bucks starters:
Brook Lopez
Giannis Antetokounmp
Khris Middleton
Wesley Matthews
Jrue Holiday – 7:12 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Ime Udoka says that nothing beyond health is behind decision to sit Jayson Tatum (knee) and Al Horford (back) vs. Bucks: “Some of the lingering issues they’ve had. Al being older and, obviously, the back-to-back, and things Jayson went through, health is a priority.” – 7:08 PM
Ime Udoka says that nothing beyond health is behind decision to sit Jayson Tatum (knee) and Al Horford (back) vs. Bucks: “Some of the lingering issues they’ve had. Al being older and, obviously, the back-to-back, and things Jayson went through, health is a priority.” – 7:08 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Bucks – Fiserv Forum – April 7, 2022 – Starting Lineups
Boston – White, Smart, Brown, G. Williams, Theis
Milwaukee – Jrue Holiday, Wes Matthews, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez
OUT: Boston: Tatum, Horford, R. Williams, Stauskas Milwaukee: Allen pic.twitter.com/ehFO2EbeGW – 7:05 PM
Celtics at Bucks – Fiserv Forum – April 7, 2022 – Starting Lineups
Boston – White, Smart, Brown, G. Williams, Theis
Milwaukee – Jrue Holiday, Wes Matthews, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez
OUT: Boston: Tatum, Horford, R. Williams, Stauskas Milwaukee: Allen pic.twitter.com/ehFO2EbeGW – 7:05 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Today we honor @DanSmyz, who has worked in the Bucks PR department for 25 years.
Congrats Dan on this incredible milestone!! pic.twitter.com/RdRzAjQQ57 – 7:00 PM
Today we honor @DanSmyz, who has worked in the Bucks PR department for 25 years.
Congrats Dan on this incredible milestone!! pic.twitter.com/RdRzAjQQ57 – 7:00 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart has been upgraded to available for tonight’s game. – 6:39 PM
Marcus Smart has been upgraded to available for tonight’s game. – 6:39 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
On Christmas Day, the Bucks rallied late to defeat the Celtics at home, 117-113.
🔄 @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/GRLluYIeEN – 6:35 PM
On Christmas Day, the Bucks rallied late to defeat the Celtics at home, 117-113.
🔄 @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/GRLluYIeEN – 6:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Celtics bus was late getting to Milwaukee, but Ime Udoka doesn’t think it will have any impact on the team for tonight’s game. – 6:30 PM
The Celtics bus was late getting to Milwaukee, but Ime Udoka doesn’t think it will have any impact on the team for tonight’s game. – 6:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said that “lingering issues” were what drove the decision to sit Jayson Tatum and Al Horford tonight. Also referenced Horford’s age and the back-to-back.
Udoka said standings had no impact on the decisions, which were completely based on health of the players. – 6:27 PM
Ime Udoka said that “lingering issues” were what drove the decision to sit Jayson Tatum and Al Horford tonight. Also referenced Horford’s age and the back-to-back.
Udoka said standings had no impact on the decisions, which were completely based on health of the players. – 6:27 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Aaron Nesmith says we’re focused on execution across the board for tonight’s matchup with Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/jYFIIr9tw7 – 6:25 PM
Aaron Nesmith says we’re focused on execution across the board for tonight’s matchup with Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/jYFIIr9tw7 – 6:25 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
From @Stanford games at Maples Pavilion to Game Day in the @NBA! We’ve come a long way! 🙏🏽 #RevengeOfTheNerds 🏀🤓💪🏽🙌🏽 #BrookLopez @stanfordwbb @stanfordmbb @GoStanford pic.twitter.com/G1UwubWvQm – 5:59 PM
From @Stanford games at Maples Pavilion to Game Day in the @NBA! We’ve come a long way! 🙏🏽 #RevengeOfTheNerds 🏀🤓💪🏽🙌🏽 #BrookLopez @stanfordwbb @stanfordmbb @GoStanford pic.twitter.com/G1UwubWvQm – 5:59 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
On the court, #Bucks guard Luca Vildoza is not available tonight. Head coach Mike Budenholzer said some logistics need to be worked out before Vildoza joins the team. jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 5:58 PM
On the court, #Bucks guard Luca Vildoza is not available tonight. Head coach Mike Budenholzer said some logistics need to be worked out before Vildoza joins the team. jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 5:58 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Bucks honored Dan Smyczek, @DanSmyz, for 25 years of work in the public relations department today. Just a great guy. pic.twitter.com/g1cZ2L8f3C – 5:57 PM
The Bucks honored Dan Smyczek, @DanSmyz, for 25 years of work in the public relations department today. Just a great guy. pic.twitter.com/g1cZ2L8f3C – 5:57 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Quick thought before Bucks-Celtics: The idea of giving up second-round home court (and even maybe Finals homecourt) to avoid a 7 seed who will still be in same bracket is some galaxy-brain thinking. Why you usually only see shenanigans like that with teams dropping from 3 to 4. – 5:57 PM
Quick thought before Bucks-Celtics: The idea of giving up second-round home court (and even maybe Finals homecourt) to avoid a 7 seed who will still be in same bracket is some galaxy-brain thinking. Why you usually only see shenanigans like that with teams dropping from 3 to 4. – 5:57 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks vice president of communications Dan Smyczek (@DanSmyz) has been honored for 25 years of service with the organization by President Peter Feigin, GM Jon Horst and head coach Mike Budenholzer. pic.twitter.com/LeH8ssyPYS – 5:56 PM
#Bucks vice president of communications Dan Smyczek (@DanSmyz) has been honored for 25 years of service with the organization by President Peter Feigin, GM Jon Horst and head coach Mike Budenholzer. pic.twitter.com/LeH8ssyPYS – 5:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Giannis Antetokounmpo will play tonight vs the Celtics, per Mike Budenholzer. – 5:54 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo will play tonight vs the Celtics, per Mike Budenholzer. – 5:54 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
If you were wondering, as I was on this two-hour bus ride to Milwaukee, what the Celtics record is when playing without multiple staters as they will tonight…
27-7 with the stating five
8-7 with one starter out
15-16 with two or more starters out – 5:43 PM
If you were wondering, as I was on this two-hour bus ride to Milwaukee, what the Celtics record is when playing without multiple staters as they will tonight…
27-7 with the stating five
8-7 with one starter out
15-16 with two or more starters out – 5:43 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Jayson Tatum will sit out tonight in Milwaukee. If that feels unusual, here’s why… pic.twitter.com/PRGDSLsDUs – 5:34 PM
Jayson Tatum will sit out tonight in Milwaukee. If that feels unusual, here’s why… pic.twitter.com/PRGDSLsDUs – 5:34 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
To illustrate how little we know, even taking the @Basketball-Reference projections as 100% accurate (for example the Nets odds for #7 feel too low here), the C’s 1st round is still a deep mystery…
27% Chicago
23% Cleveland
18% Brooklyn
15% Toronto
13% Atlanta
3% Charlotte
>1% Phila/Mil pic.twitter.com/HzpIjqqKeD – 5:33 PM
To illustrate how little we know, even taking the @Basketball-Reference projections as 100% accurate (for example the Nets odds for #7 feel too low here), the C’s 1st round is still a deep mystery…
27% Chicago
23% Cleveland
18% Brooklyn
15% Toronto
13% Atlanta
3% Charlotte
>1% Phila/Mil pic.twitter.com/HzpIjqqKeD – 5:33 PM
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
Was wondering why Tatum is so high in O-LEBRON given his relative lack of efficiency vs other high end stars (0.9% rel TS%) and good but not great playmaking (31st in our Playmaking Talent) and I was able to find an answer by looking at how defenses guard him in the P&R. pic.twitter.com/SYvRDcospt – 5:18 PM
Was wondering why Tatum is so high in O-LEBRON given his relative lack of efficiency vs other high end stars (0.9% rel TS%) and good but not great playmaking (31st in our Playmaking Talent) and I was able to find an answer by looking at how defenses guard him in the P&R. pic.twitter.com/SYvRDcospt – 5:18 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
cannot understate importance of this Bucks/Celtics game tonight. high probability winner gets BKN in first round, loser has a great chance of drawing CHI. but it’s not that easy, because Philly is there too. if u tank too soon, u can fall to 4 and lose second round home court. – 4:56 PM
cannot understate importance of this Bucks/Celtics game tonight. high probability winner gets BKN in first round, loser has a great chance of drawing CHI. but it’s not that easy, because Philly is there too. if u tank too soon, u can fall to 4 and lose second round home court. – 4:56 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Last home game of the regular season. Study up!!
📝 @jockey pic.twitter.com/kX35A6xhM0 – 4:43 PM
Last home game of the regular season. Study up!!
📝 @jockey pic.twitter.com/kX35A6xhM0 – 4:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Luca Vildoza got a two-year minimum contract from the Milwaukee Bucks:
21-22: $42,789 (rest of season)
22-23: $1,752,638
22-23 is non-guaranteed. The deal becomes $500K guaranteed on opening night, then fully guaranteed on the league-wide date of 1/7/23. RFA in 2023.
@spotrac – 4:35 PM
Luca Vildoza got a two-year minimum contract from the Milwaukee Bucks:
21-22: $42,789 (rest of season)
22-23: $1,752,638
22-23 is non-guaranteed. The deal becomes $500K guaranteed on opening night, then fully guaranteed on the league-wide date of 1/7/23. RFA in 2023.
@spotrac – 4:35 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Astros have won 9 straight opening day games, 1 win shy of the all-time record.
Longest Opening Day Winning Streaks
Boston Beaneaters: 10 (1887-96)
#Astros: 9 (2013-21)
Mariners: 9 (2007-15)
Reds: 9 (1983-91)
Mets: 9 (1975-83)
St. Louis Browns: 9 (1937-45) – 4:32 PM
#Astros have won 9 straight opening day games, 1 win shy of the all-time record.
Longest Opening Day Winning Streaks
Boston Beaneaters: 10 (1887-96)
#Astros: 9 (2013-21)
Mariners: 9 (2007-15)
Reds: 9 (1983-91)
Mets: 9 (1975-83)
St. Louis Browns: 9 (1937-45) – 4:32 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
The Milwaukee Bucks signed Luca Vildoza to two-year, $1.8 million deal, league sources told @Jorge Sierra. Next season is non-guaranteed and includes a $500,000 trigger date if he’s not waived before Milwaukee’s first regular season game. – 4:31 PM
The Milwaukee Bucks signed Luca Vildoza to two-year, $1.8 million deal, league sources told @Jorge Sierra. Next season is non-guaranteed and includes a $500,000 trigger date if he’s not waived before Milwaukee’s first regular season game. – 4:31 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics Award Talk + First Round Playoff Scenarios w/@Tim_McKone | @WinningPlaysPod powered by @betonline_ag twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 4:15 PM
Celtics Award Talk + First Round Playoff Scenarios w/@Tim_McKone | @WinningPlaysPod powered by @betonline_ag twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 4:15 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Brad Stevens sensed in January that our energy was starting to shift 🔋
The latest episode of View From The Rafters presented by @Cardless is available now: https://t.co/kN1yQyogDA pic.twitter.com/GG3GTirlnu – 3:42 PM
Brad Stevens sensed in January that our energy was starting to shift 🔋
The latest episode of View From The Rafters presented by @Cardless is available now: https://t.co/kN1yQyogDA pic.twitter.com/GG3GTirlnu – 3:42 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
WE’RE OPEN AT 3 PM TODAY in the @DeerDistrict!!
Stop by the Wahl Mobile Barbershop and receive a FREE beard trim in support of “Groom for a Cause.”
@WahlGrooming will donate $100 to the @UPAF for every beard trim. pic.twitter.com/sUmOgjP6le – 3:35 PM
WE’RE OPEN AT 3 PM TODAY in the @DeerDistrict!!
Stop by the Wahl Mobile Barbershop and receive a FREE beard trim in support of “Groom for a Cause.”
@WahlGrooming will donate $100 to the @UPAF for every beard trim. pic.twitter.com/sUmOgjP6le – 3:35 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
in november an anonymous assistant coach said “jayson tatum is about jayson tatum. i don’t think he cares about winning now, and if he does, it is on his terms.”
five months later he’s one of the smartest and most willing passers at his position: si.com/nba/2022/04/07… – 3:22 PM
in november an anonymous assistant coach said “jayson tatum is about jayson tatum. i don’t think he cares about winning now, and if he does, it is on his terms.”
five months later he’s one of the smartest and most willing passers at his position: si.com/nba/2022/04/07… – 3:22 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Playoff positioning on the line.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/rjIHFd6WyW – 3:03 PM
Playoff positioning on the line.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/rjIHFd6WyW – 3:03 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
This could still shake out a number of ways, but what should be more important for the Celtics — avoiding a first round series against Brooklyn or having homecourt advantage should they advance to a second round series against Milwaukee?
I tend to lean toward the latter. – 3:01 PM
This could still shake out a number of ways, but what should be more important for the Celtics — avoiding a first round series against Brooklyn or having homecourt advantage should they advance to a second round series against Milwaukee?
I tend to lean toward the latter. – 3:01 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Jayson Tatum (knee) and Al Horford (back) will get the night off against the Bucks as the #Celtics start to show their cards when it comes to first round seeding preferences. masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 2:45 PM
New: Jayson Tatum (knee) and Al Horford (back) will get the night off against the Bucks as the #Celtics start to show their cards when it comes to first round seeding preferences. masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 2:45 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks have more or less than 47 assists tonight?
📊 @betwayusa – 2:37 PM
Will the Bucks have more or less than 47 assists tonight?
📊 @betwayusa – 2:37 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Injury Update:
Doubtful:
Grayson: Left hip; soreness
Probable:
Giannis: Right knee; soreness – 2:16 PM
Injury Update:
Doubtful:
Grayson: Left hip; soreness
Probable:
Giannis: Right knee; soreness – 2:16 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics injury report for tonight vs Bucks:
Al Horford – Low Back Soreness – OUT
Marcus Smart – Right Ankle Sprain – PROBABLE
Nik Stauskas – Right Ankle Sprain – OUT
Jayson Tatum – Right Patella Tendinopathy – OUT
Robert Williams – Left Knee Meniscal Tear – OUT – 2:07 PM
Celtics injury report for tonight vs Bucks:
Al Horford – Low Back Soreness – OUT
Marcus Smart – Right Ankle Sprain – PROBABLE
Nik Stauskas – Right Ankle Sprain – OUT
Jayson Tatum – Right Patella Tendinopathy – OUT
Robert Williams – Left Knee Meniscal Tear – OUT – 2:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Celtics sitting Horford and Tatum tonight vs. Bucks, it certainly increases the odds of a Milwaukee win. Remember, a Bucks win vs. Celtics and 76ers loss tonight in Toronto and Heat clinch No. 1 East seed. – 2:01 PM
With Celtics sitting Horford and Tatum tonight vs. Bucks, it certainly increases the odds of a Milwaukee win. Remember, a Bucks win vs. Celtics and 76ers loss tonight in Toronto and Heat clinch No. 1 East seed. – 2:01 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat need Celtics and 76ers to lose tonight for Miami to clinch the 1 seed
Tatum and Horford now listed as out for tonight vs Bucks – 1:58 PM
Heat need Celtics and 76ers to lose tonight for Miami to clinch the 1 seed
Tatum and Horford now listed as out for tonight vs Bucks – 1:58 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Al Horford (back) and Jayson Tatum (knee) are out tonight.
Marcus Smart is probable with a right ankle sprain.
Robert Williams and Nik Stauskas remain out as well – 1:58 PM
Al Horford (back) and Jayson Tatum (knee) are out tonight.
Marcus Smart is probable with a right ankle sprain.
Robert Williams and Nik Stauskas remain out as well – 1:58 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
In #RestWatch, Boston is sitting Horford and Tatum in Milwaukee tonight.
Boston: 50-30
Milwaukee: 49-30
Philly: 49-30 – 1:58 PM
In #RestWatch, Boston is sitting Horford and Tatum in Milwaukee tonight.
Boston: 50-30
Milwaukee: 49-30
Philly: 49-30 – 1:58 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport vs. Milwaukee:
Al Horford (low back soreness) – OUT
Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) – PROBABLE
Nik Stauskas (right ankle sprain) – OUT
Jayson Tatum (right patella tendinopathy) – OUT
Robert Williams (left knee meniscal tear) – OUT – 1:57 PM
#NEBHInjuryReport vs. Milwaukee:
Al Horford (low back soreness) – OUT
Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) – PROBABLE
Nik Stauskas (right ankle sprain) – OUT
Jayson Tatum (right patella tendinopathy) – OUT
Robert Williams (left knee meniscal tear) – OUT – 1:57 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics say Al Horford and Jayson Tatum won’t play tonight against the Bucks. Horford is out with lower back soreness and Tatum with right patella tendinopathy, which he’s been listed with repeatedly lately. – 1:56 PM
The Celtics say Al Horford and Jayson Tatum won’t play tonight against the Bucks. Horford is out with lower back soreness and Tatum with right patella tendinopathy, which he’s been listed with repeatedly lately. – 1:56 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics announce Jayson Tatum and Al Horford are out tonight against Bucks – 1:56 PM
Celtics announce Jayson Tatum and Al Horford are out tonight against Bucks – 1:56 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
No Tatum or Horford vs Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/C0IAnAf9XD – 1:56 PM
No Tatum or Horford vs Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/C0IAnAf9XD – 1:56 PM
Roland Lazenby @lazenby
Here’s another fun project I did in 1998 with longtime Boston Celtics photographer and my good friend Steve Lipofsky. lnkd.in/eSnh3y8T – 1:41 PM
Here’s another fun project I did in 1998 with longtime Boston Celtics photographer and my good friend Steve Lipofsky. lnkd.in/eSnh3y8T – 1:41 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.