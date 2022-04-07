Celtics vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Boston Celtics (50-30) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (49-30) at Fiserv Forum

The Boston Celtics are spending $2,761,550 per win while the Milwaukee Bucks are spending $3,307,425 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Thursday April 7, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: TNT

Home TV: Bally Sports WI

Away TV: NBC Sports Philadelp

Home Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

Away Radio: N/A

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?