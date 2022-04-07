Celtics vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Boston Celtics (50-30) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (49-30) at Fiserv Forum
The Boston Celtics are spending $2,761,550 per win while the Milwaukee Bucks are spending $3,307,425 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Thursday April 7, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: TNT
Home TV: Bally Sports WI
Away TV: NBC Sports Philadelp
Home Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ
Away Radio: N/A
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@SeanGrandePBP
Since a home loss to Portland Jan. 21st, the Celtics have the NBA’s #1 defense AND the NBA’s #1 offense.
The gap between them and #2 Memphis, is greater than the gap between #2 and #12.
Another way to say it; in the second half of the season, Boston has simply lapped the field. pic.twitter.com/EFXZ7Gnh5z – 3:18 AM