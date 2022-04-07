Celtics vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Celtics vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Celtics vs. Bucks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

April 7, 2022- by

By |

The Boston Celtics (50-30) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (49-30) at Fiserv Forum

The Boston Celtics are spending $2,761,550 per win while the Milwaukee Bucks are spending $3,307,425 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EDT on Thursday April 7, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: TNT
Home TV: Bally Sports WI
Away TV: NBC Sports Philadelp
Home Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ
Away Radio: N/A

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Sean Grande
@SeanGrandePBP
Since a home loss to Portland Jan. 21st, the Celtics have the NBA’s #1 defense AND the NBA’s #1 offense.
The gap between them and #2 Memphis, is greater than the gap between #2 and #12.
Another way to say it; in the second half of the season, Boston has simply lapped the field. pic.twitter.com/EFXZ7Gnh5z3:18 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home