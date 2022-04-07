Charlotte an option for Russell Westbrook?

Charlotte has been increasingly mentioned by league insiders as a team to watch on the Westbrook front. All-Star guard LaMelo Ball is firmly ensconced as the Hornets’ face of the franchise and on-the-ball star, but one scenario making the rounds is a belief that the Hornets could emerge with Westbrook interest in the name of creating some financial flexibility. Gordon Hayward has two seasons left on a four-year, $120 million contract and has appeared in only 49 of Charlotte’s 79 games this season. Terry Rozier has performed well this season, with an above-average PER of 17.36, but next season is Year 1 of a four-year, $97 million extension.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Josh Martin @LonzoWire
Could the Hornets team LaMelo Ball up with Russell Westbrook? lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/04/07/mar… – 1:41 PM
Could the Hornets team LaMelo Ball up with Russell Westbrook? lonzowire.usatoday.com/2022/04/07/mar… – 1:41 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Trading Russell Westbrook … options already on the Lakers’ board, what rival teams project, proceeding straight to waive-and-stretch … ALL covered in today’s piece: marcstein.substack.com/p/trading-russ… – 11:09 AM
Trading Russell Westbrook … options already on the Lakers’ board, what rival teams project, proceeding straight to waive-and-stretch … ALL covered in today’s piece: marcstein.substack.com/p/trading-russ… – 11:09 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Trae Young last night:
✅ 30 PTS
✅ 11 AST
✅ 11-12 FT
It’s the 20th time Young has recorded at least 30p/10a in a game this season, the third-most such games since the ABA-NBA merger:
29 – James Harden, 2016-17
26 – Russell Westbrook, 2016-17
20 – Young, 2021-22 pic.twitter.com/hxVLZX89TM – 9:11 AM
Trae Young last night:
✅ 30 PTS
✅ 11 AST
✅ 11-12 FT
It’s the 20th time Young has recorded at least 30p/10a in a game this season, the third-most such games since the ABA-NBA merger:
29 – James Harden, 2016-17
26 – Russell Westbrook, 2016-17
20 – Young, 2021-22 pic.twitter.com/hxVLZX89TM – 9:11 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Russell Westbrook has been added to the Lakers’ injury report for Thursday in Golden State as questionable with right shoulder soreness. LeBron James (left ankle sprain) and Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain) remain questionable – 8:06 PM
Russell Westbrook has been added to the Lakers’ injury report for Thursday in Golden State as questionable with right shoulder soreness. LeBron James (left ankle sprain) and Anthony Davis (right mid-foot sprain) remain questionable – 8:06 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
The Lakers list LeBron James (left ankle sprain), Anthony Davis (right foot) and Russell Westbrook (right shoulder soreness) as questionable for game at Warriors. – 7:51 PM
The Lakers list LeBron James (left ankle sprain), Anthony Davis (right foot) and Russell Westbrook (right shoulder soreness) as questionable for game at Warriors. – 7:51 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Anthony Davis, LeBron James AND Russell Westbrook are listed as QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game against the Warriors: pic.twitter.com/kEPU7AW74V – 7:50 PM
Anthony Davis, LeBron James AND Russell Westbrook are listed as QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game against the Warriors: pic.twitter.com/kEPU7AW74V – 7:50 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Lakers offseason preview: What to do with Russell Westbrook, LeBron’s extension and more.
hoopshype.com/lists/lakers-o… – 3:49 PM
Lakers offseason preview: What to do with Russell Westbrook, LeBron’s extension and more.
hoopshype.com/lists/lakers-o… – 3:49 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Among the names on the list for the WNBA Draft:
Olivia Nelson-Ododa, UConn
Christyn Williams, UConn
Evina Westbrook, UConn
Destanni Henderson, South Carolina – 3:21 PM
Among the names on the list for the WNBA Draft:
Olivia Nelson-Ododa, UConn
Christyn Williams, UConn
Evina Westbrook, UConn
Destanni Henderson, South Carolina – 3:21 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Russell Westbrook is irrational to believe the #Lakers will bring him back.
#Lakeshow #NBA
sportscasting.com/russell-westbr… – 2:04 PM
Russell Westbrook is irrational to believe the #Lakers will bring him back.
#Lakeshow #NBA
sportscasting.com/russell-westbr… – 2:04 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Russell Westbrook on the future for the Lakers… pic.twitter.com/IlLa9oCJsQ – 11:15 AM
Russell Westbrook on the future for the Lakers… pic.twitter.com/IlLa9oCJsQ – 11:15 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Joel Embiid last night:
✅ 45 PTS
✅ 13 REB
✅ 18-30 FG
It’s the 12th time Embiid has recorded at least 40p/10r in a game this season.
He has tied Moses Malone (1981-82) and Russell Westbrook (2016-17) for the most such games in a single season since the ABA-NBA merger. pic.twitter.com/2vSYu2Ynn6 – 9:01 AM
Joel Embiid last night:
✅ 45 PTS
✅ 13 REB
✅ 18-30 FG
It’s the 12th time Embiid has recorded at least 40p/10r in a game this season.
He has tied Moses Malone (1981-82) and Russell Westbrook (2016-17) for the most such games in a single season since the ABA-NBA merger. pic.twitter.com/2vSYu2Ynn6 – 9:01 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Russell Westbrook on playing with LeBron and Anthony Davis next season: “That’s the plan, but nothing is promised. You’ve got to take one day at a time each day… Yes, we want to be able to see what that looks like over an 82-game season, but we’re not sure if that’s guaranteed” pic.twitter.com/mTRjaeSSTz – 1:24 AM
Russell Westbrook on playing with LeBron and Anthony Davis next season: “That’s the plan, but nothing is promised. You’ve got to take one day at a time each day… Yes, we want to be able to see what that looks like over an 82-game season, but we’re not sure if that’s guaranteed” pic.twitter.com/mTRjaeSSTz – 1:24 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I know everyone wants to rush to judgment, but I don’t think you can fully evaluate the Westbrook deal until the season is completely over. BK – 1:22 AM
I know everyone wants to rush to judgment, but I don’t think you can fully evaluate the Westbrook deal until the season is completely over. BK – 1:22 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Russell Westbrook on if he’d like to be able to have more chances to play with LeBron James and Anthony Davis next season: “That’s the plan. But nothing is promised. You have to take one day at a time each day.” – 1:16 AM
Russell Westbrook on if he’d like to be able to have more chances to play with LeBron James and Anthony Davis next season: “That’s the plan. But nothing is promised. You have to take one day at a time each day.” – 1:16 AM
Bill Oram @billoram
Asked by @Dave McMenamin if he wants an opportunity to come back next season and compete with LeBron and AD, Russell Westbrook says, “That’s the plan.” – 1:14 AM
Asked by @Dave McMenamin if he wants an opportunity to come back next season and compete with LeBron and AD, Russell Westbrook says, “That’s the plan.” – 1:14 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Russell Westbrook on the Lakers’ tough season: “I was able to just stay real faithful and true to what I believe in, regardless of what was ever thrown my way or our way and continue to fight, regardless of the results.” – 1:13 AM
Russell Westbrook on the Lakers’ tough season: “I was able to just stay real faithful and true to what I believe in, regardless of what was ever thrown my way or our way and continue to fight, regardless of the results.” – 1:13 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Russell Westbrook on Lakers getting eliminated: “It’s obviously disappointing on many levels.” – 1:11 AM
Russell Westbrook on Lakers getting eliminated: “It’s obviously disappointing on many levels.” – 1:11 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
The Los Angeles Lakers missing the playoffs is not on Russell Westbrook. – 1:02 AM
The Los Angeles Lakers missing the playoffs is not on Russell Westbrook. – 1:02 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Suns 121, Lakers 110
The Lakers drop to 31-48 and are eliminated from the Play-In tournament. Russell Westbrook had 28 points. Anthony Davis had 21 points and 13 rebounds. What an incredibly disappointing end to a disastrous season.
Up next: at Golden State on Thursday. – 12:49 AM
Final: Suns 121, Lakers 110
The Lakers drop to 31-48 and are eliminated from the Play-In tournament. Russell Westbrook had 28 points. Anthony Davis had 21 points and 13 rebounds. What an incredibly disappointing end to a disastrous season.
Up next: at Golden State on Thursday. – 12:49 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Final: PHX 121, LAL 110
Booker: 32 Pts, 7 Reb, 6-9 3P
Ayton: 22 Pts, 13 Reb, 10-14 FG
Paul: 6 Pts, 12 Ast
Westbrook: 28 Pts, 10-20 FG
Suns win a franchise-record 63 games and officially eliminate the Lakers from playoff/play-in contention – 12:48 AM
Final: PHX 121, LAL 110
Booker: 32 Pts, 7 Reb, 6-9 3P
Ayton: 22 Pts, 13 Reb, 10-14 FG
Paul: 6 Pts, 12 Ast
Westbrook: 28 Pts, 10-20 FG
Suns win a franchise-record 63 games and officially eliminate the Lakers from playoff/play-in contention – 12:48 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Suns 98, Lakers 80
Phoenix blew this game open in the third, continuing the momentum that they closed the first half with. Russell Westbrook has 23 points. Anthony Davis has 17 points and 8 rebounds. The Lakers have 12 minutes to improbably save their season. – 12:22 AM
Third quarter: Suns 98, Lakers 80
Phoenix blew this game open in the third, continuing the momentum that they closed the first half with. Russell Westbrook has 23 points. Anthony Davis has 17 points and 8 rebounds. The Lakers have 12 minutes to improbably save their season. – 12:22 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 3Q: PHX 98, LAL 80
Booker: 32 Pts, 6 Reb, 6-9 3P
Ayton: 22 Pts, 13 Reb, 10-14 FG
Paul: 6 Pts, 12 Ast
Westbrook: 23 Pts, 8-18 FG
Suns outscore Lakers 35-22 in 3Q – 12:20 AM
End of 3Q: PHX 98, LAL 80
Booker: 32 Pts, 6 Reb, 6-9 3P
Ayton: 22 Pts, 13 Reb, 10-14 FG
Paul: 6 Pts, 12 Ast
Westbrook: 23 Pts, 8-18 FG
Suns outscore Lakers 35-22 in 3Q – 12:20 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 63 #Lakers 58 Half.
PHX: Booker 16.
Ayton 14 and 7.
LAL: Westbrook 18.
Davis 12 and 5.
#Suns win eliminates #Lakers from play-in/playoffs. pic.twitter.com/DydS8OoyUG – 11:45 PM
#Suns 63 #Lakers 58 Half.
PHX: Booker 16.
Ayton 14 and 7.
LAL: Westbrook 18.
Davis 12 and 5.
#Suns win eliminates #Lakers from play-in/playoffs. pic.twitter.com/DydS8OoyUG – 11:45 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Suns 63, Lakers 58
The Suns closed the first half on a 15-8 run. Russell Westbrook has 18 points but 0 assists and 5 turnovers. Anthony Davis has 12 points and 5 rebounds. The Lakers are 18-19 at the FT line, which has kept them in this game. – 11:43 PM
Halftime: Suns 63, Lakers 58
The Suns closed the first half on a 15-8 run. Russell Westbrook has 18 points but 0 assists and 5 turnovers. Anthony Davis has 12 points and 5 rebounds. The Lakers are 18-19 at the FT line, which has kept them in this game. – 11:43 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL head into the half trailing 63-58, having led for much of the game prior to a late 2nd Q 11-0 run from the home team.
Davis had 12 points and 5 boards, and Westbrook 18 points on 6 of 11 FG’s. – 11:42 PM
LAL head into the half trailing 63-58, having led for much of the game prior to a late 2nd Q 11-0 run from the home team.
Davis had 12 points and 5 boards, and Westbrook 18 points on 6 of 11 FG’s. – 11:42 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 63, LAL 58
Booker: 16 Pts, 5 Reb, 6-13 FG
Ayton: 14 Pts, 7 Reb, 6-8 FG
Cam Johnson: 7 Pts, 2-2 3P
Westbrook: 18 Pts, 6-11 FG – 11:41 PM
Halftime: PHX 63, LAL 58
Booker: 16 Pts, 5 Reb, 6-13 FG
Ayton: 14 Pts, 7 Reb, 6-8 FG
Cam Johnson: 7 Pts, 2-2 3P
Westbrook: 18 Pts, 6-11 FG – 11:41 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
The previous three possessions before getting to the line will not end up taped to Westbrook’s metaphorical fridge. AK – 11:39 PM
The previous three possessions before getting to the line will not end up taped to Westbrook’s metaphorical fridge. AK – 11:39 PM
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
Imagine the Live odds you could get if you could freeze time the moment the ball leaves Westbrook’s hands from 3 and place a make-or-miss bet – 11:38 PM
Imagine the Live odds you could get if you could freeze time the moment the ball leaves Westbrook’s hands from 3 and place a make-or-miss bet – 11:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Westbrook turnover trying to find Davis for a lob with bodies around Davis.
Goes the other way and Ayton scores on a knuckleball jump hook.
#Suns up two with 3:27 left in half. – 11:32 PM
Westbrook turnover trying to find Davis for a lob with bodies around Davis.
Goes the other way and Ayton scores on a knuckleball jump hook.
#Suns up two with 3:27 left in half. – 11:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Westbrook back-to-back buckets. Has 14.
Tie game. #Suns #LakeShow – 11:30 PM
Westbrook back-to-back buckets. Has 14.
Tie game. #Suns #LakeShow – 11:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Payne high off glass over Davis.
Westbrook called for offensive foul on other end.
#Suns down three with 8:41 left in 1st half. – 11:18 PM
Payne high off glass over Davis.
Westbrook called for offensive foul on other end.
#Suns down three with 8:41 left in 1st half. – 11:18 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 31, Suns 28
A respectable first quarter from LA. Dwight Howard leads them w/ 8 pts and 6 rebs. Russell Westbrook has 6 pts. Anthony Davis has 4 pts and 4 rebs. The Lakers are winning the 3PT and FT battles early. Austin Reaves is back in the rotation. – 11:12 PM
First quarter: Lakers 31, Suns 28
A respectable first quarter from LA. Dwight Howard leads them w/ 8 pts and 6 rebs. Russell Westbrook has 6 pts. Anthony Davis has 4 pts and 4 rebs. The Lakers are winning the 3PT and FT battles early. Austin Reaves is back in the rotation. – 11:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Former teammates Payne and Westbrook tangled up.
Westbrook hearing the boos.
Misses first FT.
Hits 2nd FT.
#Suns down four late in 1st – 11:07 PM
Former teammates Payne and Westbrook tangled up.
Westbrook hearing the boos.
Misses first FT.
Hits 2nd FT.
#Suns down four late in 1st – 11:07 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters in Phoenix:
Dwight Howard
Anthony Davis
Malik Monk
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 10:05 PM
Lakers’ starters in Phoenix:
Dwight Howard
Anthony Davis
Malik Monk
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 10:05 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Westbrook, Bradley, Monk, Davis and Howard will start tonight at Phoenix. – 10:01 PM
Westbrook, Bradley, Monk, Davis and Howard will start tonight at Phoenix. – 10:01 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
40/10 games in a season since merger:
12 — Moses Malone (1982)
12 — Russell Westbrook (2017)
12 — Joel Embiid (this season)
The first two names won MVP that season. pic.twitter.com/QkrV9kXuBN – 9:23 PM
40/10 games in a season since merger:
12 — Moses Malone (1982)
12 — Russell Westbrook (2017)
12 — Joel Embiid (this season)
The first two names won MVP that season. pic.twitter.com/QkrV9kXuBN – 9:23 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Damion Lee talked about what the team worked on in practice.
“Did you see that interview like nine years ago when all Westbrook said was good execution? Yeah, that’s what we’re trying to get, just good execution.” – 4:14 PM
Damion Lee talked about what the team worked on in practice.
“Did you see that interview like nine years ago when all Westbrook said was good execution? Yeah, that’s what we’re trying to get, just good execution.” – 4:14 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players in the last 5 years with over 2,700 points + assists in a season:
Trae Young (2022)
James Harden (3x)
LeBron James (2018)
Russell Westbrook (2018)
Trae is 1st in total assists (692) and 2nd in total points (2,036) this season. pic.twitter.com/RtkQddAsr5 – 3:35 PM
Players in the last 5 years with over 2,700 points + assists in a season:
Trae Young (2022)
James Harden (3x)
LeBron James (2018)
Russell Westbrook (2018)
Trae is 1st in total assists (692) and 2nd in total points (2,036) this season. pic.twitter.com/RtkQddAsr5 – 3:35 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Magic Johnson says he wanted DeRozan on Lakers, LeBron pushed for Westbrook nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/05/mag… – 9:01 AM
Magic Johnson says he wanted DeRozan on Lakers, LeBron pushed for Westbrook nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/05/mag… – 9:01 AM
More on this storyline
The Lakers gain the ability to trade an additional future first-round pick in 2029 in July after having only the 2027 first to shop at the deadline, which increases their optionality with Houston or any other potential trade partner. It’s also conceivable that the Rockets, plenty weary of their own saga with Wall, could lessen their demands (two second-rounders?) as both Wall and Westbrook enter the final year of their current contracts. Unless the Rockets think they can trade Wall elsewhere, these discussions are bound to be renewed. -via marcstein.substack.com / April 7, 2022
The buzz around the league suggests general manager Rob Pelinka has another year to get the Lakers back on track. The blame internally appears to be focused on injuries, Russell Westbrook and LeBron James for pressuring the team to trade for Westbrook. -via Bleacher Report / April 6, 2022
Westbrook wants to run it back and see what the Lakers could do with improved health. “That’s the plan, but nothing is promised,” Russ said. “Like I said all season long: you gotta play the cards you’re dealt. Yes — we want to be able to see what that looks like, what that entails over the course of an 82-game season. But we’re not sure if that’s guaranteed neither. So, I just hope that we have a chance to be able to do something in the future.” -via Clutch Points / April 6, 2022
Main Rumors, Trade, Gordon Hayward, Russell Westbrook, Terry Rozier, Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.