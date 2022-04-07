Goran Dragic remains out due to COVID-19 protocols

Alex Schiffer: Nets list Seth Curry as probable for tomorrow’s game against Cleveland. Goran Dragic remains out in health and safety protocols.
Source: Twitter @Alex__Schiffer
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say Dragic (health and safety protocols) remains out Friday vs. Cavs. Curry (left ankle soreness) is probable. – 4:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets list Seth Curry as probable for tomorrow’s game against Cleveland. Goran Dragic remains out in health and safety protocols. – 4:02 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Seth Curry is probable to play tomorrow. Goran Dragic remains in the health and safety protocols. And James Johnson (waived) is out for the season. – 4:02 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says Dragic is feeling better — but he is still in Atlanta and stuck in protocols. – 6:06 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Goran Dragic is still in Atlanta and in protocol, but Steve Nash said the #Nets guard is starting to feel better. #NBA – 6:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Goran Dragic is feeling better, but still in Atlanta in health and safety protocols. – 6:05 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Johnson (non-Covid illness) is questionable for the #Nets tonight. Goran Dragic (health and safety protocols) is out vs the #knicks – 12:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
James Johnson is questionable for tonight’s game against the Knicks, Nets say. Goran Dragic remains out. – 12:47 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Another update from Nets tonight vs #Rockets: James Johnson (non-Covid illness) is OUT. Curry, Dragic, Duke Jr, Harris, Sharpe, Simmons were already listed OUT. – 6:20 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Johnson (non-Covid illness) is out for the #Nets. Goran Dragic is still in protocols, stuck in Atlanta. – 6:12 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says Dragic is still in Atlanta. He hasn’t been able to clear protocols yet. His return remains unclear. – 5:54 PM
Alex Schiffer: Steve Nash is hopeful Seth Curry plays tomorrow at MSG. Wanted to give him an extra night of rest. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / April 5, 2022
Alex Schiffer: Bruce Brown is good to play tomorrow. Said he felt sick in the second half of the Milwaukee game. Seth Curry didn’t do much at practice today. Nash said they’re debating shutting him down for the rest of the regular season to have him in better shape for the play-in and beyond -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / April 4, 2022
