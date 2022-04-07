Grizzlies vs. Nuggets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (55-24) play against the Denver Nuggets (33-33) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EDT on Thursday April 7, 2022
Memphis Grizzlies 74, Denver Nuggets 101 (Q3 01:05)
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Bones Hyland dropped that pass to Jokic for the dunk, took off running to high five courtside fans — including Russ and Ciara — and then accidently knowcked a clipboard out of an assistant coach of the Grizzlies’ hands.
The man is all energy, all the time. – 10:52 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
The last couple of Barton sequences would get MPJ benched. Denver is killing it though, so Barton gets his redemption on the break. – 10:51 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones Hyland whips the ball behind his back to himself on the fastbreak, finds Joker for the jam, then takes off running down the court high-fiving all the courtside fans lol. – 10:51 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
When was the last time the Grizzlies trailed by 25 in a game?
Serious question. It feels like it’s been a while. – 10:46 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
It looked like Barton tweaked his ankle on that drive that he got fouled by Jaren Jackson Jr.
That is something to monitor. – 10:45 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Forgive me for tweeting less, I am writing. Denver is up by 20. They want and need this game more than Memphis. It’s pretty straight forward until that changes, at least the “want” part – but still read my Game Recap later please! – 10:42 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Zero transition points for the Grizzlies tonight. Four free-throw attempts. 6:30 in the 3rd quarter.
Two stats that point to a lack of aggressiveness. – 10:38 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Minnesota defeats San Antonio, 127-121.
The Pelicans’ magic number to host the 9-10 game is 1.
Spurs schedule: vs GSW, at DAL
Pels schedule: at MEM, vs GSW – 10:36 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
With Minnesota’s win over the Spurs, they keep their hopes alive to secure the 6th seed.
Still, if the Nuggets win tonight (currently up 25 on Memphis with 7:33 left in the 3rd) the Nuggets will secure at worst the sixth seed. – 10:36 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Anthony Edwards tonight:
49 PTS (career high)
6 REB
8 AST
6 3P
Edwards has the same amount of 40 point games this season as Jokic and LeBron. pic.twitter.com/T5nKIK0zPJ – 10:35 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Everything the Grizzlies do well (points in the paint, transition, offensive rebounds), the Nuggets have done better tonight. – 10:33 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Why is Jokic eligible for all-NBA at center and forward instead of center and guard? – 10:31 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The good news for Boston?
They’ll know a lot by Saturday night what the deal is for them seeding wise.
They’ll know if they need to hold off Philly for 3 and if they have even a shot at 2.
By the time they tip Sunday against Memphis, Play-In Tournament will also be decided. – 10:29 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
I know Grizzlies Assistant Coach Brad Jones was talking about what the @Memphis Grizzlies need to do in the 2nd half to cut this Denver lead, but I did smile when he said…”they’re desperate to get into the playoffs. we are already in…” – 10:29 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
The Denver Nuggets have held the Memphis Grizzles to ZERO transition points in the first half. – 10:26 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Precious Achiuwa was asked who he’d pick for MVP between Embiid, Jokic and Giannis: “I’d rather not answer that question. I’d pick Pascal Siakam.” – 10:26 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Because we had 6 assists in a quarter tonight, you get 20% off at Advance Auto Parts! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ELsaV3v5MT – 10:24 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
plenty of ball left. stick wit us. pic.twitter.com/gxFuHkeazv – 10:22 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Final: Pelicans 127, Blazers 94
McCollum 23 pts & 7 assts
Hernangomez 17 pts & 14 rebs
Valanciunas 14 pts & 8 rebs
With this win and the Spurs looking like they may be on the way to the loss, NOLA only needs a win on Saturday vs Memphis to clinch home court in the Play-In – 10:21 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Headband Jok… at half🤯
17 Points
9 Boards
4 Assists pic.twitter.com/2f2pP6ugIj – 10:20 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nuggets leads the Grizzlies 70-53 at the half.
Gordon has 20 points & has gone 3-3 from deep.
Hyland has 11 pts off the bench & provided the spark.
Headband Jok has been dominant. He has 17pts, 9 rebs, 4ast
If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 10:17 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Grizzlies went from leading by 10 midway through the first to trailing by 17 at halftime. Nuggets just playing with more energy. Very clear which team is playing for seeding. Grizzlies don’t get outworked like this on many nights.
Halftime: Denver 70 Memphis 53 – 10:16 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
We cannot believe @ciara is actually at our game🤩
Let’s Ride! pic.twitter.com/zjpeMLgzGi – 10:16 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic’s first half vs. Memphis: 17 points (8-11 FG’s, 8-9 from two-point range), 9 rebounds, 4 assists, only one turnover in 18 minutes. Nuggets were a +24 with him on the floor that half. Lead Memphis by 17 at the break. – 10:14 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Grizzlies 70-53:
-AG: holy shit. 20 points on 6/7 FG, defended Dillon Brooks v well
-Joker was bleeding his own blood, then he dropped 17-9-4 on +24 in the first half
-Bones was a +24 in 11 first half minutes. Was very good.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka on the approach to Sunday’s game: “We’ll take a look, but as I mentioned, three games in about 13 days. We don’t want a week-and-a-half with no basketball. We’re still playing for some seeding. We’ll see what Memphis does.” – 10:12 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The Nuggets win the second quarter 36-23 to take a 70–53 lead at halftime. Gordon leads the Nuggets with 20 points on 6-7 FG, 3-3 3PT, 5-5 FT. Jokic with 17-9-4 on 8-11 FG. Hyland with 11 off the bench. Kyle Anderson leads Memphis with nine points. – 10:12 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
The Grizzlies are demonstrating very clearly tonight that the NBA regular season is too long. There is nothing from a team perspective to play for, and little from an individual perspective. Even they aren’t immune to the drain of playing out the string. 72 game season plz. – 10:12 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Been a minute since we’ve seen the Grizzlies lay an egg like this. – 10:11 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
One fun part of this matchup is watching Adams, the strongest man in the league, have to match Jokic straight up because Jokic is unphased by that 7 foot wall of muscle. Nikola is stronger than he gets credit for. pic.twitter.com/YogxFENFtZ – 10:10 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Grizzlies have rarely played clunkers this season. It’s been one of their best traits.
So maybe they were long overdue for one like this. Woof. Thoroughly outplayed on both ends. – 10:10 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics just need a win in Memphis to clinch the 3 seed. They don’t even need that if Philly loses one of their two remaining games.
And the Grizzlies probably aren’t playing anyone on Sunday. – 10:07 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Tee Morant just made an appearance on the Denver Nuggets “Drip Cam”
They clearly had no idea it was him 😂 – 10:06 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
The November defense has made an appearance in Denver. They aren’t welcome to stay. – 10:06 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Man it’s unreal how Nikola Jokic controls the game. Man is gliding out there – 10:05 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Please do not make any drastic takes about what this Grizzlies team does, or does not, need after watching this game. They’re trying not to get hurt and are playing out the slate. They’re not playing to the standard right now. Doesn’t negate the previous 79 games. – 10:01 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The urgency level for the Nuggets has been completely different too. That’s definitely something. – 10:01 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
The reason I’m so chapped about missing Murray and MPJ all year is because when Denver makes shots – like tonight – they are GLORIOUS. – 9:59 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Really encouraging stretch here from the #Nuggets. They’re pushing the pace, playing unselfish basketball and defending on top of it. Denver outrebounding Memphis 19-11 and already with three players (Jokic, AG, Bones) in double-figures. – 9:59 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
that signature @Brandon Clarke float 🐰 pic.twitter.com/rhfNGzLHQF – 9:55 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bad news for all my headband homies: Jokic has taken it off. pic.twitter.com/8nbA6YdWSJ – 9:53 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Desmond Bane just got caught between a layup and a dunk. Missed a wide-open attempt.
Been that sort of night. – 9:49 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Bones Hyland is 67 games into his career. The ceiling is the roof for that guy. – 9:47 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Bryn Forbes’ reintegration back into the Nuggets’ rotation lasted one half. He didn’t play in the second half vs. San Antonio. Now he’s not in the rotation tonight vs. Memphis. Davon Reed (not eligible for the playoffs) is playing ahead of him again. – 9:46 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
That hesitation off the dribble score that 7 footer Jaren Jackson Jr. just made is why you all that doubted the JJJ contract were silly then and are still silly now. – 9:46 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic playing against the Memphis bench is just rough for the Grizzlies. Ya done it to yourselves – don’t split the guy’s noggin open like a ripe pumpkin in the first quarter so he misses time and he won’t take it out on your bench. – 9:45 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
I’ve read all the stories about the Grizzlies leaning into their trash talking…
Bones Hyland has turned and looked at Memphis’ bench after both of his 3-pointers so far. – 9:45 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Bones once said he never talks to anybody on the other side and like that’s just definitely not true lmao – 9:45 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Nuggets need this game much more than the Grizzlies do. Keeping it close must be the key. If it accelerates too far beyond double-digits it is going to be over. – 9:43 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Russell Wilson’s first completion as a Denver Bronco. pic.twitter.com/jJSoq82fbh – 9:42 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
back and forth in the first 12 minutes.
Us: 30 | Them: 34
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/RyNboIEeSJ – 9:41 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Davon Reed getting a rebound makes me kinda sad. Gonna miss that guy in the playoffs – hope Denver is working on a multi-year contract for Reed, because losing him this offseason when he fills a need for the roster would be very unfortunate. – 9:39 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Davon Reed, ineligible for the playoffs, checks in ahead of Bryn Forbes and Facu Campazzo in a game the #Nuggets need to win. – 9:37 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Davon Reed, who is ineligible for the playoffs as a two-way contract player, just entered the game ahead of Bryn Forbes once again. – 9:36 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
The Nuggets just flipped the quarter around FAST. A lot of Jokic and no scoring from the Grizzlies – 9:35 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
des off the ball is a THRILL to watch 😂 pic.twitter.com/Ke0BnuH59M – 9:34 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic with the leggings and headband looks exactly like how I imagine @Adam Mares rolls into the rec center for a game. – 9:31 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Gordon is very good for the Nuggets. Love how his game fits Denver. – 9:31 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
3-point specialist Aaron Gordon buries his third 3-pointer of the first quarter.
Both teams 5-of-8 from deep.
Grizz, once up 10, now up just 3. – 9:31 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Aaron Gordon with 11 point on 3-3 shooting from distance. He’s kept Denver in this so far. – 9:31 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Very much appreciate the effort and intensity that Aaron Gordon is bringing in this late game stage. – 9:31 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Headband Jokic makes it look like the big man got a lil sauce lol – 9:29 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
WATCH THE ROCK POP AROUND.
4-6 FROM DEEP IN THE 1ST QUARTER. pic.twitter.com/4vwgNyQph9 – 9:28 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic is back in. With a headband. pic.twitter.com/UnnxtLTDmE – 9:26 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jaren making the extra pass on Thursday that he did not make on Tuesday. Excellent sign of growth from JJJ. – 9:25 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
The Nuggets season is going to come down to how well Jokic can play through head trauma. – 9:24 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic is out once again as he gets his head tended to. Boogie is back in and it’s not going well for Denver. – 9:23 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
That’s 9 blocks for you Hornets, which means FREE NUGGETS for all fans in attendance tonight!
Just claim your prize in the @ChickfilA app before leaving Spectrum Center! pic.twitter.com/fC4LoN5R2g – 9:22 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Yes @Conradicalness , I got excited seeing Russ and Ciara sitting courtside in Denver – 9:21 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
QB1 and Ciara have made their court-side debuts in Denver. pic.twitter.com/l61lBJVJDv – 9:21 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
It’s sad the Nuggets have one of the best players of this era on their team and the fans in Denver just cheer twice as loud for Russell Wilson and Ciara than they ever have for Nikola Jokic. – 9:21 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Here’s Jaren Jackson Jr.’s elbow connecting with the side of Nikola Jokic’s head. Jokic was out of the game for two minutes while Nuggets trainers wiped down the blood. Just checked back into the game. pic.twitter.com/aimJxDtTMW – 9:21 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nuggets PA welcomes “two of Denver’s newest residents.”
For the record, camera panned to Ciara first. pic.twitter.com/oMHbJM844T – 9:20 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Russell Wilson and Ciara in the house tonight. Got a huge cheer from this Denver crowd.
Maybe Steven Adams can show the new Broncos QB a thing or two. – 9:20 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Looks like Nikola Jokic will check back in after the timeout. Desmond Bane’s footwork on his 3-pointers has been so good. One reason why his game is expanding.
10-4 Grizzlies lead. Timeout Nuggets. – 9:18 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
SAY DESMOND BANE IS THE NBA’S MOST IMPROVED PLAYER, YOU COWARD @Matt Moore – 9:18 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Ciara and her husband are sitting courtside at the Nuggets game pic.twitter.com/YznWhgBPvA – 9:15 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
First minute of the game and Jokic has been busted open like this is an MMA fight, blood pouring out. Hoping for no concussion. – 9:15 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
IT’S THAT TIME.
📺 @GrizzOnBally
📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/weXYuqDoLf – 9:14 PM
IT’S THAT TIME.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Nikola Jokic just had a lot of blood coming from his head… yikes. Boogie Cousins is in for the Nuggets. – 9:14 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Boogie is coming in for the bleeding Jokic, who took a shot to the head.
Jokic has not headed back to the locker room. – 9:13 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Demarcus Cousins is coming into the game for Nikola Jokić. Still not sure what happened. – 9:13 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Game just got stopped 51 seconds into the first quarter. Nikola Jokic got cut on his head and was bleeding pretty bad. – 9:12 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Jokic looks like he took a shot to the head and he’s bleeding. He is getting looked at by the medical staff right now. – 9:12 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Game stops while team trainers tend to Nikola Jokic, whose face/head is bleeding. – 9:12 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Memphis wins the tip. The Nuggets start the game with a stop and a Will Barton 3.
Elsewhere, Minnesota leads San Antonio by nine late in the first half. Nuggets clinch a playoff spot with a win tonight or a Minnesota loss. – 9:11 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets push the pace to start and Barton gets a 3 to fall early. Good to see Barton get going early. – 9:11 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Kinda surprised the Grizzlies are underdogs tonight, to be honest. – 9:07 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ziaire Williams +/- in 33 games before Feb. 1: -22
Ziaire Williams +/- in 26 games since Feb. 1: +165 (!) dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 9:03 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
FIRST FIVE OUT vs. @Denver Nuggets
🪨 @Tyus Jones
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/FXoLwzOfos – 8:54 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Bet.
Murray cashes from half court. MPJ does push-ups. pic.twitter.com/rxrjztRPHD – 8:53 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
YOU KNOW WHAT TO DO.
HIT THAT RT IF YOU’RE TAPPED IN WITH THE GANG. pic.twitter.com/Vxz0PH4yQr – 8:52 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters tonight vs. Grizzlies
Monte Morris
Will Barton
Aaron Gordon
Jeff Green
Nikola Jokic – 8:50 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
This is just my take from watching Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. shoot pregame over the last couple weeks. Murray looks like someone who’s ramping up to hopefully return. Porter looks like someone who’s just shooting. – 8:45 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Nothing was stopping Jamal Murray from putting in the work pregame pic.twitter.com/SsEafYd7BY – 8:45 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jamal Murray is warming up pregame. Player development is waiting around to do some contact work as well.
Michael Porter Jr. is not warming up on the main court. – 8:25 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Oh look, it’s the future back-to-back MVP warming up🃏 pic.twitter.com/dUnDN9BIkj – 8:08 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone didn’t want to comment much on Davon Reed not being eligible for the playoffs on a two-way deal: “I love Davon Reed. He’s been an impactful player for us this year. You go with the punches.” – 7:42 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant:“He’s doing great. He’s progressing really well. We’ve ramped him up over the last week or so. He’s getting close. He did 5-on-5 for the first time today. That’s really encouraging. He responded well afterward.” – 7:42 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
That is it for Coach Jenkins, that’s it for pregame, that’s it for me (for now). @JoeMullinax out until closer to tip-off. Until then, check out grizzlybearblues.com for great gameday previews for Grizzlies-Nuggets from @bcabraham and @AndrewEKatz – 7:39 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Dillon Brooks will be a game-time decision tonight, per Coach Jenkins. – 7:38 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Coach Jenkins said Ja Morant did 5v5 for the first time today. He is doing great and definitely “getting close”.
The team will be smart about his return but Jenkins did not rule out the possibility of Morant returning for one of it not both of the last two games of the season. – 7:37 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Coach Jenkins says they have to have good pick-up points against Jokic in this game and be aggressive on the ball so he cannot easily get to his spots. – 7:36 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Ja Morant participated in 5-on-5 work, per T. Jenkins, and is progressing nicely. Might be able to play in one of these last games. – 7:35 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins said Ja Morant participated in 5-on-5 and that there is a chance he could play in one of the final two games of the regular season.
He said he’s doing really well. – 7:35 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins says Ja Morant is doing great and getting close. He said there’s a chance Morant can play in one of the last two games. – 7:34 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Now that Davon Reed is officially ineligible for the postseason for the Nuggets, I would expect to see more Bryn Forbes in the rotation tonight as well as a spike in minutes for Austin Rivers going forward. – 7:34 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Nuggets must be good tonight at:
Transition defense
Taking care of the ball
Defending the paint
Finishing defensive possessions with a box out (Coach Malone: “we have to lead the league in ball watching”)
They do those things and they win – 7:33 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone on what the Nuggets bench needs to provide tonight:
“Consistency. Production.”
Mentioned MEM went on end-of-quarter and start-or-quarter runs to win the last game in Denver.
The bench hasn’t been good enough to end the year. Would be a great time to be better. – 7:30 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Michael Malone says Jeff Green is available tonight. Green’s missed the last couple of games with personal reasons. – 7:22 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Mike Malone is very fond of the Grizzlies’ depth. Mentioned six or seven guys and Taylor Jenkins & his staff.
He called Tyus Jones a starter in the NBA.
“De’Anthony Melton is like modern day microwave.” – 7:19 PM
Mike Malone is very fond of the Grizzlies’ depth. Mentioned six or seven guys and Taylor Jenkins & his staff.
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone says he’s not going to get into the Davon Reed situation.
“You go with the punches.” – 7:19 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
No plans for our last two games? Check out Tom’s Watch Bar, the Official Stretch Run HQ of the Denver Nuggets! Enjoy some food and drink during and watch the game with fellow Nuggets fans🙌
🔗 https://t.co/txzEMmcGNg pic.twitter.com/lxrujuKzs0 – 6:49 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
With a win tonight and a New Orleans loss at home to the Blazers, the Spurs would be tied with the Pelicans for the 9th seed, with the Spurs owning the tiebreaker.
Minnesota could pull within a game of sixth-place Denver with a win and a loss by the Nuggets to the Grizzlies. – 6:07 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Disrespect from Philly fans, national muckrakers, Tony Brothers, and now even AI subtitles. When will this anti-Jokic nonsense end? pic.twitter.com/3igcz9RgNO – 6:04 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Rudy Gobert: “I would vote for Jokic” for MVP. pic.twitter.com/xKQfv0EDen – 5:50 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Light up Memphis, get your swag and wear the bear.
Join us in getting ready for the playoffs.
(presented by @OrionFCU) – 5:31 PM
Light up Memphis, get your swag and wear the bear.
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Bouncing Around the NBA with @Jake Fischer
🔘 Lakers (3:55)
🔘 Jazz (11:40)
🔘 Pelicans (18:37)
🔘 Knicks (24:09)
🔘 Grizzlies (28:49)
🎧 https://t.co/xg7u0ssERk
SUBSCRIBE⬇️
https://t.co/9QmXcb5rL7
FULL BREAKDOWN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/pp25hrayUj – 5:18 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Joker is about to become the lone player in nba history to average 27P, 13R and 7 assists. No, Wilt did not do it the year he led the league (7.8) in assists. Dippy’s scoring average had dipped to 24.1. Rebound average was 24.2… – 5:08 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Schedule is set for the play-in tournament next week. In the East, Cleveland, Brooklyn, Atlanta and Charlotte will be the teams with seeds still TBD. In the West, Minnesota is likely 7th seed (but possibly Denver), Clippers are 8th, Pelicans and Spurs are battling for 9 and 10. pic.twitter.com/6ucAybnwuo – 5:00 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Don’t think I’ve seen this play before. AI cut for Jokic and the side 5-4 PnR.
That Jokic-Aaron Gordon 5-4 PnR has been so deadly this year. Usually NOT a side PnR. Nuggets probably have a handful of unique setups for it in their back pocket for the postseason. pic.twitter.com/SrxxRg0DaY – 4:56 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jeff Green (personal reasons) is questionable again tonight. He’s missed the last two games. – 3:44 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
New #Nuggets Ink podcast:
– We talk all things Jamal Murray/MPJ
– What’s up with Davon Reed
– My problem with the MVP poll
Leave us a review 🙏🏼. The best/most creative one will get a t-shirt that never should’ve seen the light of day.
https://t.co/AE2KYGL8DO pic.twitter.com/PUNnVz8A4b – 3:38 PM
