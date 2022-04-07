Ja Morant back before the end of Regular Season?

Drew Hill: Taylor Jenkins said Ja Morant participated in 5-on-5 and that there is a chance he could play in one of the final two games of the regular season. He said he’s doing really well.
Source: Twitter @DrewHill_DM
Source: Twitter @DrewHill_DM
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant:“He’s doing great. He’s progressing really well. We’ve ramped him up over the last week or so. He’s getting close. He did 5-on-5 for the first time today. That’s really encouraging. He responded well afterward.” – 7:42 PM
Taylor Jenkins on Ja Morant:“He’s doing great. He’s progressing really well. We’ve ramped him up over the last week or so. He’s getting close. He did 5-on-5 for the first time today. That’s really encouraging. He responded well afterward.” – 7:42 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Coach Jenkins said Ja Morant did 5v5 for the first time today. He is doing great and definitely “getting close”.
The team will be smart about his return but Jenkins did not rule out the possibility of Morant returning for one of it not both of the last two games of the season. – 7:37 PM
Coach Jenkins said Ja Morant did 5v5 for the first time today. He is doing great and definitely “getting close”.
The team will be smart about his return but Jenkins did not rule out the possibility of Morant returning for one of it not both of the last two games of the season. – 7:37 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Ja Morant participated in 5-on-5 work, per T. Jenkins, and is progressing nicely. Might be able to play in one of these last games. – 7:35 PM
Ja Morant participated in 5-on-5 work, per T. Jenkins, and is progressing nicely. Might be able to play in one of these last games. – 7:35 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Taylor Jenkins said Ja Morant participated in 5-on-5 and that there is a chance he could play in one of the final two games of the regular season.
He said he’s doing really well. – 7:35 PM
Taylor Jenkins said Ja Morant participated in 5-on-5 and that there is a chance he could play in one of the final two games of the regular season.
He said he’s doing really well. – 7:35 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins says Ja Morant is doing great and getting close. He said there’s a chance Morant can play in one of the last two games. – 7:34 PM
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins says Ja Morant is doing great and getting close. He said there’s a chance Morant can play in one of the last two games. – 7:34 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor:
1. Nikola Jokic: 17.9
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 17.1
3. Joel Embiid: 16.8
4. Jayson Tatum: 15.2
5. Luka Doncic: 14.8
6. Trae Young: 14.7
7. Devin Booker: 14.1
8. Kevin Durant: 13.7
9. Ja Morant: 13.7
10. Karl-Anthony Towns: 13.4
https://t.co/onGqrEd9sz pic.twitter.com/71gJk4tQec – 9:54 AM
RPR MVP Predictor:
1. Nikola Jokic: 17.9
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 17.1
3. Joel Embiid: 16.8
4. Jayson Tatum: 15.2
5. Luka Doncic: 14.8
6. Trae Young: 14.7
7. Devin Booker: 14.1
8. Kevin Durant: 13.7
9. Ja Morant: 13.7
10. Karl-Anthony Towns: 13.4
https://t.co/onGqrEd9sz pic.twitter.com/71gJk4tQec – 9:54 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Grizzlies injury report for tomorrow in Denver: Ja Morant is out. Dillon Brooks (left hip soreness) is questionable. – 8:05 PM
Grizzlies injury report for tomorrow in Denver: Ja Morant is out. Dillon Brooks (left hip soreness) is questionable. – 8:05 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
demar derozan, nikola jokic, trae young, joel embiid, and ja morant are the only players who’ve scored more points in the clutch than reggie jackson this season.
related: an attempt to rationalize my irrational optimism in the los angeles clippers: si.com/nba/2022/04/06… – 10:17 AM
demar derozan, nikola jokic, trae young, joel embiid, and ja morant are the only players who’ve scored more points in the clutch than reggie jackson this season.
related: an attempt to rationalize my irrational optimism in the los angeles clippers: si.com/nba/2022/04/06… – 10:17 AM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
The highly disappointing Lakers will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2019.
The Spurs are in the play-in tournament for the 2nd season in a row after losing to Ja Morant and Memphis in the first round last season.
The Spurs have missed the playoffs the last 2 years. – 1:00 AM
The highly disappointing Lakers will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2019.
The Spurs are in the play-in tournament for the 2nd season in a row after losing to Ja Morant and Memphis in the first round last season.
The Spurs have missed the playoffs the last 2 years. – 1:00 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
We could see some order of Giannis, Joker, Embiid, Luka for the next couple years. Jayson Tatum & Ja Morant are mostly like Americans to be the next MVP. – 11:59 PM
We could see some order of Giannis, Joker, Embiid, Luka for the next couple years. Jayson Tatum & Ja Morant are mostly like Americans to be the next MVP. – 11:59 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jenkins says that the players stepped up, especially Tyus Jones, in the absence of Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks’ offensive focus. – 11:56 PM
Jenkins says that the players stepped up, especially Tyus Jones, in the absence of Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks’ offensive focus. – 11:56 PM
J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann
ja morant’s spot on this list — at 6-3 and 175 lbs — caught my eye pic.twitter.com/G6CrFC1FJh – 11:05 AM
ja morant’s spot on this list — at 6-3 and 175 lbs — caught my eye pic.twitter.com/G6CrFC1FJh – 11:05 AM
More on this storyline
Mark Giannotto: Taylor Jenkins said Ja Morant was a full participant in Memphis Grizzlies practice today ahead of road trip to Utah and Denver, although the team didn’t do any full contact work. Plan is still to be re-evaluated by medical staff mid-week. -via Twitter @mgiannotto / April 4, 2022
Drew Hill: Ja Morant is not with the team tonight. Jenkins said they set up and appointment for his rehab. Morant just retweeted his Lion King Hakuna Maratha “no worries” tweet from yesterday. Again, they expect him to be back for the playoffs. -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / March 24, 2022
Drew Hill: Taylor Jenkins said he does not have concerns about Ja Morant being rusty for the playoffs. He said their ramp up process typically helps to eliminate that. -via Twitter @DrewHill_DM / March 24, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.