John Wall to opt in (as expected)

Michael Scotto: As expected, John Wall is going to exercise his $47.4 million player option for next season, I’m told. After that, the Rockets will have time to look for a trade to move Wall. If Houston can’t find a trade partner for Wall, his representation at Klutch Sports is expected to work with the Rockets on a buyout agreement before next season. A potential buyout agreement would allow Wall to take advantage of the (free agent) market. Wall turns 32 in September. He’s healthy. I’ve heard he’d like to be on a winning team and have a role.
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
#Rockets Injury/Status Report:
Eric Gordon (Out – Right Groin Soreness)
Anthony Lamb (G League – Two Way)
Trevelin Queen (G League – Two Way)
Dennis Schröder (Out – Left Shoulder Soreness)
John Wall (Out)
Christian Wood (Out – Left Hamstring Tightness) – 3:32 PM
