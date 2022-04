John Wall to opt in (as expected)

The futures of Stephen Silas, Christian Wood, and John Wall, contract extensions and trades! I looked into my crystal ball to make prediction of what to expect from the Rockets this offseason: audacy.com/sportsradio610…

The futures of Stephen Silas, Christian Wood, and John Wall, contract extensions and trades! I looked into my crystal ball to make prediction of what to expect from the Rockets this offseason audacy.com/sportsradio610…

ICYMI: The futures of Stephen Silas, Christian Wood, and John Wall, contract extensions and trades! I looked into my crystal ball to make prediction of what to expect from the Rockets this offseason audacy.com/sportsradio610…

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.