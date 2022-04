Kyrie Irving implies he was removed from the NBA 75 list

Moreover, he crashed a pic with LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Dwyane Wade, Ray Allen, Chris Paul, and Carmelo Anthony while using a different jacket than the commemorative one the league got him. It was explained that he was just teasing his collab with the Vlone brand, but fans still didn’t like his actions. Shaquille O’Neal also had an issue with that, as he revealed in a recent edition of his The Big Podcast with Shaq. The Los Angeles Lakers legend explained that if that was him, he would act as professionally as he could, given that he not only represents himself but his mother. The Big Diesel explained why he would have had a different approach if he was Rodman. “My mother doesn’t allow that. I represent Dr. Lucille O’Neal. I don’t represent myself. I represent my momma and the other women in my life, Taahirah, Amirah, and Me’arah, I represent them. I’m going to be silly and do my stuff. But when it comes time to be professional, I will always be professional.” -via Fade Away World / March 6, 2022