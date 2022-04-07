Lakers intend to waive Trevor Ariza

Shams Charania: The Los Angeles Lakers intend to waive Trevor Ariza and use roster spot to convert a young player prior to Sunday’s deadline to sign a player, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Open roster spot now provides flexibility to add to roster.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The Lakers requested waivers on Trevor Ariza today. The 2009 title-winner with LAL played in 24 games this season, his 18th in the NBA. – 5:39 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers make it official that they’ve waived Trevor Ariza. pic.twitter.com/oXVUc1RAsh5:02 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers have officially waived Trevor Ariza, opening a roster spot. Curious if Wenyen Gabriel gets a longer look — he’s currently on a two-way deal. pic.twitter.com/CXBGFF6nPY5:02 PM

Bill Oram @billoram
Maybe Trevor Ariza was never going to contribute in the way the Lakers envisioned, but he never overcame missing the first two months of the season with ankle surgery. A pretty harsh second stint in LA for a really popular former Lakers champion. – 5:02 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
With three games remaining in the regular season, the Lakers have waived Trevor Ariza. pic.twitter.com/UiDvbeVi3n5:01 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner
The Lakers just announced they have waived veteran forward Trevor Ariza. – 5:01 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers not waiting for season to end before making roster changes. They announced that they waived Trevor Ariza – 5:00 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Los Angeles Lakers intend to waive Trevor Ariza and use roster spot to convert a young player prior to Sunday’s deadline to sign a player, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Open roster spot now provides flexibility to add to roster. – 4:55 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Booker was rather enthusiastic after that alley-oop finish. His former teammate Trevor Ariza had something to say to Booker about it at the timeout call. – 10:59 PM

