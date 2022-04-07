Lakers vs. Warriors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Lakers (31-48) play against the Golden State Warriors (29-29) at Chase Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EDT on Thursday April 7, 2022
Los Angeles Lakers 47, Golden State Warriors 50 (Q2 04:31)
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
With all the guys out, LAL don’t have options, but the 2nd unit tonight is tiny: Augustin, Monk, Ellington, Bazemore and Gabriel, and they’ve given up a number of easy buckets at the rim, as GSW leads 46-42. – 10:51 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Congrats to Dubs’ legend Tim Hardaway on being selected as a member of the #22HoopClass pic.twitter.com/DNII1Nql7u – 10:47 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Klay’s got four triples 🎯
Steph’s lovin’ it👌
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Klay Thompson killed the Lakers last time they were here, in February, with 33 points and a bunch of late 3’s.
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After 1: Warriors trail Lakers 32-27
After 1: Warriors trail Lakers 32-27
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Minnesota defeats San Antonio, 127-121.
The Pelicans’ magic number to host the 9-10 game is 1.
Spurs schedule: vs GSW, at DAL
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
After one, Warriors trail the (LeBron, AD, and Russ-less) Lakers 32-27. Golden State has committed six turnovers for 10 LA points, and are 2-2 from the free throw line compared to LA’s 10-11. – 10:36 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Up after 1.
@Talen Horton-Tucker: 11 pts, 1 stl
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 32, Warriors 27
The Lakers — playing without LeBron, Russ, AD and Melo — had an impressive showing in the first quarter. Talen Horton-Tucker leads them with 11 points. Austin Reaves has 10 points. LA’s effort, especially defensively, has been noticeable. – 10:35 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
Me – realizing the NBA schedule maker has the Lakers on national TV once again pic.twitter.com/5dkjMRbF1X – 10:35 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Updated story on LeBron, AD, Russ and Melo missing tonight’s game: ocregister.com/2022/04/07/lak… – 10:35 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL take a 32-27 lead into the 2nd Q, with THT (11 points) and Reaves (10) leading the way offensively.
StatMuse @statmuse
Anthony Edwards tonight:
49 PTS (career high)
6 REB
8 AST
6 3P
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Basketball is a beautiful game.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond has to stop jumping to pass. That’s been getting him in some trouble lately. – 10:25 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL had their biggest lead thus far, at 23-15, after a quick 5-0 run.
Porter, Jr. countered with a triple, GSW’s 4th in 5 attempts, while LAL is 1 for 3.
David Morrow @_DavidMorrow
Reggie Miller just said Frank Vogel helped the Lakers to their… 18th championship, lol – 10:18 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James and Draymond Green exchange a hug and a few words pic.twitter.com/XJGobeLC0a – 10:17 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
1,900th career #SPLASH💦 for KT11 pic.twitter.com/i3dhjGGHmx – 10:13 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points before turning 21:
1.LeBron James
2.Kevin Durant
3.Carmelo Anthony
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
With no pressure on this game, and LeBron/AD/Westbrook/Melo all out, LAL have come out both loose and aggressive, taking an 11-4 lead 3 minutes in at Golden State.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
So the Warriors are trailing Los Angeles 10-4 early. Very sloppy start for them. Keep in mind, LeBron and AD aren’t playing tonight. – 10:10 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After LeBron James listed Steph Curry as a player he wants to play with someday, the Golden State Warriors guard responded. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/07/ste… – 10:00 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs down 97-82 entering 4Q and losing 3Q by 33-25.
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Melo: 26 PTS, 9 AST, 8 REB
Terry: 22 PTS, 8 REB
Kelly: 16 PTS, 6 REB
Trez: 14 PTS, 2 REB
Miles: 13 PTS, 6 REB
PJ: 10 PTS, 6 REB
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Last regular season home game goin’ downnn
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/jPb9XCspJE – 9:45 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Starting 5 in SF.
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Preparation.
Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
Ballin’ this season and creating space off my drive and kick, #NBACourtOptix powered by @Microsoft @Azure shows metrics don’t lie 🔥🏀📈 #ad https://t.co/BIh6gNcGAC pic.twitter.com/rGdDZzWw8A – 9:26 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
I have to say there was a lightness about Frank Vogel tonight that we haven’t seen in forever. Don’t know if anyone on the Lakers had it tougher than him this season. It’s finally almost over. – 9:00 PM
I have to say there was a lightness about Frank Vogel tonight that we haven’t seen in forever. Don’t know if anyone on the Lakers had it tougher than him this season. It’s finally almost over. – 9:00 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
welcome to the party
StatMuse @statmuse
Players with 300+ 3-pointers before turning 21:
— LaMelo Ball
— Anthony Edwards
— Luka Doncic
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
In Celebration of 75 Years of Warriors Basketball
Tonight we recognize: Guy Rodgers pic.twitter.com/vGFoO8OBaI – 8:53 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
80th game of the season tonight for No. 5⃣
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Vogel said the coaching staff thought Austin Reaves “had really worn down with the heavy minutes”, many of his shots falling short of late, and thought he benefitted from the 2-game absence.
Golden State Warriors @warriors
pregame action
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr revealed his plan to rest players in their upcoming back-to-back to finish the season.
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Vogel said the Lakers may use the roster spot opened by Trevor Ariza’s being waived to look at a G League player. – 8:34 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel that the Lakers aren’t sure what they’re going to do with their open roster spot yet. He said one option will be calling up a player from the G League and giving them an opportunity. – 8:34 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel said LeBron’s ankle is still not healed, and Davis is dealing with the plantar fascia injury that had him hobbled the last few games. LAL are on a B2B tomorrow for their final home game: “We’ll see, we haven’t ruled that out. We’re going to see how they are feeling.” – 8:33 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says LeBron, AD and Westbrook haven’t been ruled out for tomorrow’s game. Says they realize it’s the last home game and fan appreciation day. – 8:32 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I will be extremely disappointed if, even with LeBron/AD/Russ/Melo out and the Lakers out of the play-in, Frank Vogel declines to treat his starting lineup like a government secret that can’t be revealed until the last moment possible. AK – 8:32 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Frank Vogel said LeBron James wouldn’t be playing tonight even if the Lakers hadn’t been eliminated because his ankle is still bothering him. – 8:32 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Carmelo Anthony (non-COVID illness) joins LeBron, AD and Russ as being out tonight in Golden State. – 8:30 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Carmelo Anthony (non-COVID illness) is out tonight, joining LeBron, AD and Westbrook. – 8:28 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Precious knocks down his third 3-pointer of the game, Raps are 6-1 so far when he makes at least three. Only loss was Lakers in OT. – 8:28 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
The Lakers say that Carmelo Anthony is also out tonight with a non-COVID illness. – 8:28 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Considering the Lakers missed the playoffs, Steve Kerr was asked how the Warriors turned things around after missing the playoffs two seasons in a row. He pointed to their strong finish last season, adding you have to have hope to turn things around, wherever it may come from. – 8:24 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says the Warriors are “pretty close” to identifying the playoff rotation. – 8:24 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson, Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala won’t play both sides of this weekend’s Spurs, Pelicans back to back. Steve Kerr said he hasn’t decided which side which player will rest. May split them up. – 8:22 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Jordan Poole, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, and Kevon Looney are the starters tonight against the Lakers. – 8:18 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters tonight against the Lakers:
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
NBA Kicks @NBAKicks
Trezz broke out the “Area 72” Nike LeBron X at Home! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/i8eaijmMca – 8:17 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Steve Kerr when asked for his thoughts on LeBron James saying he’d love to play with Steph Curry:
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors starters tonight vs Lakers
Jordan Poole
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
The Lakers and Rockets are expected to revisit a Russell Westbrook for John Wall swap this summer, per @Marc Stein.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
What comes next for Russell Westbrook, Los Angeles Lakers? nba.nbcsports.com/2022/04/07/wha… – 8:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
LeBron James lists Steph Curry as a player he would like to play with in today’s game. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/04/06/leb… – 8:00 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
SVG (on the broadcast) and Tatum (on Draymond’s show) have both called Rob Williams the Celtics’ best defender in the last couple of weeks, which is kind of interesting. – 7:53 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Orlando’s 2nd unit doing a fantastic job steering the tank. Harrell taking full advantage of his minutes to earn that play in rotation spot, definitely see the spark between him and Melo again – 7:48 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Dell Curry is an outstanding analyst on @Charlotte Hornets broadcasts. – 7:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk a lot of transactions today all around the league, AD trade rumors and a lot about Russ. Watch, like and subscribe below. We’re almost at 17K. Help get us over the top!
Golden State Warriors @warriors
rookie & the vet
Bill Oram @billoram
And here it is: Come chat Lakers with me and @Jovan Buha
Lakers’ end-of-season Q&A
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Coming tomorrow on the Crossover: The excellent @Logan Murdock on his Kevin Durant story, the state of the Warriors and, well, Steph-LeBron? pic.twitter.com/CBuG8KncsQ – 7:00 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
LeBron James as a Dallas Maverick? Why the unimaginable is now conceivable, thanks to Luka Doncic dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 6:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The Lakers requested waivers on Trevor Ariza today. The 2009 title-winner with LAL played in 24 games this season, his 18th in the NBA. – 5:39 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Quick thoughts:
-BKN had to get K. Edwards on a standard deal. He’s been a key rotation guy. J. Johnson had to go, unfortunate for him.
-PHX will likely convert I. Wainright to have another wing for the playoffs. Kaminsky hurt too.
Krishna Narsu @knarsu3
Was wondering why Tatum is so high in O-LEBRON given his relative lack of efficiency vs other high end stars (0.9% rel TS%) and good but not great playmaking (31st in our Playmaking Talent) and I was able to find an answer by looking at how defenses guard him in the P&R. pic.twitter.com/SYvRDcospt – 5:18 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Bouncing Around the NBA with @Jake Fischer
🔘 Lakers (3:55)
🔘 Jazz (11:40)
🔘 Pelicans (18:37)
🔘 Knicks (24:09)
🔘 Grizzlies (28:49)
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Lakers make it official that they’ve waived Trevor Ariza. pic.twitter.com/oXVUc1RAsh – 5:02 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers have officially waived Trevor Ariza, opening a roster spot. Curious if Wenyen Gabriel gets a longer look — he’s currently on a two-way deal. pic.twitter.com/CXBGFF6nPY – 5:02 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
With three games remaining in the regular season, the Lakers have waived Trevor Ariza. pic.twitter.com/UiDvbeVi3n – 5:01 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
The Lakers just announced they have waived veteran forward Trevor Ariza. – 5:01 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers not waiting for season to end before making roster changes. They announced that they waived Trevor Ariza – 5:00 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
The Los Angeles Lakers intend to waive Trevor Ariza and use roster spot to convert a young player prior to Sunday’s deadline to sign a player, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Open roster spot now provides flexibility to add to roster. – 4:55 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, Wednesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss LeBron (perhaps?) still chasing a scoring title, Frank Vogel criticizing the Laker roster, and the Blame Game starting up. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: With the Lakers eliminated from play-in contention, Anthony Davis spoke to ESPN about hearing his name attached to trade speculation and his injury reputation. “When I’m healthy, I’m a motherf—er,” he said. “But I got to stay healthy” es.pn/3r8qIty – 4:29 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers are sitting LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, raising the possibility that their once-hopeful superteam experiment has ended before it ever achieved anything of note: ocregister.com/2022/04/07/lak… – 4:23 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs Final 3 Regular Season Games and where you can watch them:
Tonight at Minnesota – 7 pm Central (Bally SW)
Saturday vs. GSW – 7:30 pm Central (KENS 5)
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
L.A. 🆚 The Bay
⏰: 7:00 p.m. PT
📺: TNT
📻: ESPN LA 710 & 1330 KWKW
#LakeShow x @SociosUSA
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Over the past 2 weeks, only the Lakers and Baker Mayfield have received more attention than Tua on ESPN studio shows. It continued today: “Bro, if you can’t get it done with this squad, then you’re just not the guy.”
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say Dragic (health and safety protocols) remains out Friday vs. Cavs. Curry (left ankle soreness) is probable. – 4:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets list Seth Curry as probable for tomorrow’s game against Cleveland. Goran Dragic remains out in health and safety protocols. – 4:02 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Seth Curry is probable to play tomorrow. Goran Dragic remains in the health and safety protocols. And James Johnson (waived) is out for the season. – 4:02 PM
Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne
Seth Curry is listed as PROBABLE for tomorrow’s game, the team says. – 4:02 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Nothin’ like a game day feast 🌯
